More on Energy Stocks

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Better Buy: Suncor Stock or Canadian Natural Resources Stock?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor and Canadian Natural Resources are benefitting from higher oil prices. Is one undervalued today?

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Energy Stocks

How to Avoid TFSA Taxes With Buy-and-Hold Investing

| Andrew Button

You're less likely to be taxed buying and holding stocks like Enbridge in your TFSA than swing trading them.

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Energy Stocks

This 7 Percent Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Demetris Afxentiou

Monthly dividend stocks are in high demand. Here’s a juicy 7% dividend stock that pays cash every month to buy…

Read more »

Man considering whether to sell or buy
Energy Stocks

2 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Suncor Energy stock is one of the Canadian energy stocks to buy now, while they're cheap and offer generous dividend…

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Energy Stocks

Better Buy: Emera or Fortis Stock?

| Andrew Walker

Fortis and Emera are solid dividend stocks with reliable cash flows. Is one undervalued today?

Read more »

green power renewable energy
Energy Stocks

3 Green Energy Stocks to Buy Before Earth Day

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three green energy stocks have a solid history of growth behind and ahead of them, making them the perfect…

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, April 21

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX index could remain volatile today, as traders readjust their holdings ahead of a heavy week for corporate earnings…

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

Tourmaline Stock: Down 28% and on Sale Today

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

The volatility continues for Tourmaline stock, but the natural gas market remains strong in the face of global demand.

Read more »