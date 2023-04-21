Home » Investing » Passive Income: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy on a Dip

Passive Income: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy on a Dip

Top TSX dividend stocks now trade at discounted prices.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background

Image source: Getty Images

Retirees and other investors seeking reliable passive income are searching for top TSX dividend stocks with high yields that might be undervalued today and good to buy for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is Canada’s fourth-largest bank with a current market capitalization of about $82 billion.

The stock trades near $69 per share at the time of writing compared to $85 last April. The pullback through the end of last year was largely driven by growing fears that the Bank of Canada’s interest rate hikes that are designed to cool off the economy and reduce inflation will be too aggressive and could drive the economy into a deeper recession than anticipated.

Persistent high prices and the added burden of soaring debt costs could force households to quit spending on non-essential goods and services. If businesses are forced to start cutting staff in large numbers across all sectors, the jump in unemployment could potentially trigger a wave of mortgage defaults. This would be bad news for the Canadian banks due to their large residential mortgage portfolios.

At this point, the risk of a meltdown in the property market appears slim. Banks are working with struggling borrowers to get them through the current period of elevated rates and high immigration numbers will continue to support demand for homes and condos.

As such, fears about potential trouble at Bank of Nova Scotia and its peers might be overblown.

Investors who buy the stock at the current level can get a 6% dividend yield.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) has a capital program of $18 billion on the go that should support revenue growth in the next few years. The energy infrastructure giant also has the balance sheet strength to make strategic acquisitions to drive earnings growth.

Enbridge’s share price is down to about $53.50 from the 12-month high around $59.50. The dip looks exaggerated given the reliability of the revenue stream and anticipated demand growth for oil and natural gas in the coming years.

Enbridge transports nearly a third of the oil produced in Canada and the United States and moves 20% of the natural gas used in America. Recent investments in oil and natural gas export terminals will position Enbridge to capitalize on rising demand for North American energy products.

At the same time, the company is expanding its renewable energy group. Enbridge completed a major offshore wind project in France in recent months with its partners and just received the approval to build an even larger project for the European country. At home, Enbridge purchased an American renewable energy developer last year to boost its North American assets.

The board raised the dividend in each of the past 28 years. Investors who buy Enbridge stock at the current level can get a 6.6% dividend yield.

The bottom line on top stocks for dividends

Bank of Nova Scotia and Enbridge pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work in a TFSA focused on dividends, these stocks appear cheap today and deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Enbridge.

More on Dividend Stocks

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Best TSX Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors who don't want to sink a lot into the market could still consider these two stable TSX stocks, offering…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks: Here’s a Diamond in the Rough Yielding Over 5.5 Percent 

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking for a dividend stock that's different from energy, banking, and utility stocks? Check out this diamond in…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Need $100? One of the Best Dividend Stock for Monthly Income

| Jitendra Parashar

You can buy this beaten-down, monthly dividend stock in Canada now to earn $100 in passive income every month.

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap Dividend Stocks Paying Up to 11% in April 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Discover three affordable dividend stocks for April 2023, offering Canadian investors attractive yields up to 11%.

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks Paying Big Income in a Bearish Market

| Kay Ng

All kinds of investors can have a better peace of mind by holding dividend stocks that can pay out big…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Yielding Up to 4.7% I’m Buying as Interest Rates Remain High

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

High interest rates should drive investors to consider strong industrials TSX stocks like Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSX:TIH).

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

| Andrew Button

Stocks like Enbridge Inc (TSX:ENB) can provide steady passive income, but there are serious risks to consider as well.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

This 4.6 Percent Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Exchange Income (TSX:EIF) offers substantial dividends over time, even from a small investment, and continues to climb even in this…

Read more »