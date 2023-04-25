Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Transform $14,717 Into $100 Monthly by Investing in These TSX Stocks

Transform $14,717 Into $100 Monthly by Investing in These TSX Stocks

Canadians can invest idle money in dividend stocks and transform it into a monthly passive-income stream.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Money growing in soil , Business success concept.

Image source: Getty Images

Dividends are portions of profits (or reserves) that publicly listed companies distribute to shareholders or income investors. The payout frequency is usually quarterly, although some companies pay monthly dividends. People turn to dividend stocks to meet income needs or augment regular income.

If you have free cash, transform it into monthly passive income by investing in high-yield stocks like Doman Building Materials Group (TSX:DBM) and Alaris Equity Partners (TSX:AD.UN). The former pays an 8.7% dividend ($6.27 per share), while the latter yields 7.86% ($17.24 per share).

Around 1,000 shares of Doman and 490 shares of Alaris, or a total investment of $14,717.60, will generate a total payout of $1,209.47. Divide the amount by 12, and you’ll have $100.78 monthly passive income.

CompanyShare PriceNo. of SharesDividend per ShareTotal PayoutFrequency
Doman$6.271,000$0.545$545.49Quarterly
Alaris$17.24490$1.35$663.98Quarterly

Premier building materials distributor

Doman is the superior choice if you want exposure to the industrial distribution industry or expect a construction boom soon. The $546.2 million company has 32 operating plants and produces pressure-treated lumber. Besides lumber, it distributes building materials and renovation products in North America.

Canada CanWel Building Materials, a division at Doman, is a fully vertically integrated national distributor in the building materials and related products sector. The CanWel Fibre division operates a forest products company. Other revenue contributors include Hixson Lumber Company in the central U.S., California Cascade in the western U.S., and Honsador Building Products in Hawaii.

While net earnings in 2022 declined 26% to $78.7 million versus 2021, the consolidated revenue of $3 billion was a record. Its board chairman Amar S. Doman said the company’s growth strategy continues to unfold. As of year-end 2022, the company has paid a dividend for 52 consecutive quarters.

Doman added, “Despite inflationary and interest rate concerns, we remain enthusiastic, yet cautiously optimistic about the activity and demand for our products in many key markets on both sides of the border.” Market analysts covering DBM have a 12-month high price target of $9, or a 44% return potential.

Record year and improving business performance

Alaris deserves serious consideration following the record revenue of $190 million in 2022. The $781.2 million firm provides capital or creates long-term partnerships with profitable, well-managed private companies. These private company partners, mostly individual or family-controlled businesses, need growth capital, generational transfers, partial liquidity, or management or private equity partner buyouts.

The arrangement of Alaris with lower middle market companies in North America is through non-control, preferred equity investments (up to 85% recapitalization of equity). Apart from the historical free cash flow of more than $3 million, the business must be asset-light and have a low obsolescence risk.

Steve King, Alaris’s president, said the company is still operating at a historically strong level. Despite the recession forecasts of many economists, he feels that Alaris is uniquely suited to successfully weather a potential storm. The partners have low debt levels and minimal exposure to rising costs and refinance risks. On a year-to-date basis, Alaris is up 9.67% versus the broader market’s +6.43%.

Smart strategy

Dividend investing is a smart strategy if idle money can produce steady income streams. So far, Doman and Alaris haven’t stumbled with dividend payments.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Make $100 in Monthly Passive Income With This 1 TSX Dividend Stock

| Sneha Nahata

This top TSX dividend stock could help you make $100/month in tax-free, passive income.

Read more »

Lady holding mobile phone and shopping bags
Dividend Stocks

Telecom Mergers: Buy Stocks Now or Hold the Line?

| Adam Othman

Mergers and acquisitions can cause sharp upticks or declines in the stocks of participating companies, creating short-term investment opportunities.

Read more »

Clean energy
Dividend Stocks

3 ESG Stocks You Can Buy and Hold For Decades

| Adam Othman

Raising the ESG profile of your portfolio doesn't have to come at the cost of profitability, and the right stocks…

Read more »

value for money
Dividend Stocks

3 Insanely Cheap Canadian Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Robin Brown

If you are looking for insanely cheap dividend stocks, here are three you might want to consider today.

Read more »

edit U-turn
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Comeback Stocks Ready for a Powerful Recovery

| Adam Othman

The right comeback stock bought close to the recovery initiation point can significantly boost your TFSA portfolio in a modest…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks With Seriously Huge Payouts

| Demetris Afxentiou

Not all dividends are created equal. Here are two dividend stocks with seriously huge payouts that should be on every…

Read more »

Dial moving from 4G to 5G
Dividend Stocks

I Keep Buying Shares of This Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist

| Puja Tayal

When you find a stock at the sweet spot of regular and growing dividends with lower stock price volatility, keep…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks With Yields TFSA Investors Should Lock in Now

| Brian Paradza, CFA

TFSA investors could lock in juicy passive income yields of up to 8.15% if they buy Enbridge stock, Alaris Equity…

Read more »