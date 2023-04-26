Home » Investing » New TFSA Investors: 2 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks to Start a Retirement Fund

New TFSA Investors: 2 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks to Start a Retirement Fund

Young investors can harness the power of compounding to build retirement wealth.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.

Image source: Getty Images

Young investors can take advantage of their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to build self-directed retirement portfolios of top TSX dividend stocks.

TFSA advantage

The TFSA limit is $6,500 for 2023. This brings the maximum cumulative total contribution room to $88,000 since the government launched the TFSA in 2009.

New investors in the early part of their careers might choose to start their retirement investing inside a TFSA and keep Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) room open until they move into a higher marginal tax bracket where contributions have a larger impact on reducing taxable income.

TFSA contributions are made with after-tax cash flow, but all the earnings generated by the investments are tax-free. One popular strategy for young investors involves owning dividend-growth stocks and using the dividends to buy new shares. This sets off a powerful compounding process that can turn a modest initial investment into a meaningful nest egg over time. When you decide to use the money, all the profits can go straight into your pocket!

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a Canadian utility company with $64 billion in assets located across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. The stock has rebounded nicely off its 12-month low. More gains should be on the way as the Bank of Canada and U.S. Federal Reserve end their program of interest rate increases.

Fortis grows through a combination of strategic acquisitions and internal development projects. The current $22.3 billion capital budget is expected to drive steady rate base growth over the next five years. As a result, Fortis intends to raise the dividend by at least 4% annually through 2027. The board increased the distribution in each of the past 49 years.

Long-term investors have done well. A $10,000 investment in Fortis 25 years ago would be worth about $130,000 today with the dividends reinvested.

Canadian National Railway

CN (TSX:CNR) just reported record Q1 2023 results and increased its earnings guidance for 2023. The company’s rail network connects the Pacific and Atlantic coasts of Canada to the Gulf of Mexico in the United States. CN serves a strategically important role in the smooth operation of the economy, moving everything from crude oil, coal, cars, and consumer goods, to forest products, grain, and fertilizer.

CN has been able to pass rising costs through to customers in the past two years. This is important in the current era of high inflation. An economic downturn could slow demand for some of its services, but the other segments tend to pick up the slack when one group has a rough quarter.

CN’s dividend only offers a 2% yield, but the company’s dividend growth is one of the best in the TSX over the past 25 years with a compound annual dividend growth rate of better than 10%.

A $10,000 investment in CN stock 25 years ago would be worth about $320,000 today with the dividends reinvested.

The bottom line on top stocks to start a TFSA retirement fund

There is no guarantee Fortis and CN will deliver the same results in the next 25 years, but these stocks are good examples of how the power of compounding can build wealth. Both still deserve to be anchor picks for a self-directed TFSA pension fund focused on generating attractive total returns.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Community homes
Dividend Stocks

Higher Mortgage Payment Coming? Be Savvy About Using Stocks to Cover the Cost

| Puja Tayal

Your mortgage payments are about to rise, as renewal dates are near. Here’s how you can prepare for the higher…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks to Own for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks for passive income still trade at discounted prices.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a $1,000/Month TFSA Passive Income in 13 Years 

| Puja Tayal

Earning $1,000/month in tax-free passive income is possible with a $6,000 annual investment if you use your TFSA to its…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks to Keep Buying Over the Next 5 Years

| Puja Tayal

The market uncertainty has created an opportunity to buy resilient stocks and book your place in a recovery rally and…

Read more »

woman data analyze
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks That Still Look Oversold

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks still look cheap.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Got $1,000? 3 Places to Invest for May 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three TSX stocks are down now, but don't count on that for long. Before the year is out, you…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

3 Exceptional Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for dividend stocks to buy today? Here are three exceptional picks!

Read more »

Technology
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $200 Each Month to Target a $166 Second Income

| Kay Ng

Start building a second income immediately with solid dividend stocks like Bank of Nova Scotia stock, which is cheap.

Read more »