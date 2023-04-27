Home » Investing » How to Invest $1,000 in April 2023

How to Invest $1,000 in April 2023

A diversified all-in-one ETF can be a great place to invest $1,000

Tony Dong
Latest posts by Tony Dong (see all)
Published
| More on:
exchange-traded funds

Image source: Getty Images

So, you’ve paid off monthly bills, added to your emergency fund, and now you have $1,000 left over. Time to hit the casino! All jokes aside, there’s probably better ways to spend that $1,000.

If you don’t have any big purchases or travel planned, consider investing it for future growth. A $1,000 investment might not seem like much, but consistently making contributions of that size can compound over time to create a seven-figure retirement portfolio.

With just $1,000, it might be tempting to swing for the fences via risky investments like cryptocurrency, meme stocks, or penny stocks. This is a bad idea. Instead, consider taking the get-rich-slow approach by investing it in a diversified exchange-traded fund, or ETF. Here’s my top pick for April.

Why I love ETFs

Few other investments can offer the sheer diversification, liquidity, and affordability that ETFs provide. These nifty instruments can package thousands of stocks in a single ticker according to various rules, indexes, and strategies. There’s an ETF out there for almost every investment and thesis.

For investors focused on maximum diversification, ETFs are ideal. A globally diversified ETF can hold stocks from all countries, sectors, market caps, and styles, which ensures that the investor has a good chance of receiving the market’s average return over time.

If you’re sick of actively trying to beat the market, consider kicking back and passively tracking the market instead. You won’t outperform, but you’re not likely to underperform either. Over the long term, this approach has a higher chance of ensuring success.

My ETF pick

My ETF of choice for a $1,000 investment that I could set-and-forget is the BMO All-Equity ETF (TSX:ZEQT). For a 0.20% expense ratio, you receive exposure to thousands of stocks from every market in the world. It’s as diversified as investing in stocks gets.

ZEQT is comprised of multiple underlying ETFs, which currently track stocks from the following geographies: 45% in the U.S., 25% in Canada, 22% in international developed, and 8% in international emerging markets. It will re-balance periodically back to these allocations.

Personally, I love ZEQT because it offers peace of mind. Sure, it’s still as volatile as any other 100% stock ETF, but I no longer have to worry about it long term. I’m betting on the world stock market – short of a nuclear Armageddon, there’s a high chance it eventually goes up.

With ZEQT, I don’t have to bet on things like large-cap stocks outperforming, energy stocks falling, or U.S. stocks stagnating. I’m globally diversified at all times, with a low fee to boot. As a result, I’m confident sinking $1,000 into it and scheduling recurring investments to grow my portfolio even faster.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Dividend Stocks I’m Practically Addicted to Buying

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks provide excellent income for my TFSA, especially with so much growth practically guaranteed in the future.

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Tech Stocks to Watch During Earnings Season

| Andrew Button

Canadian tech stocks like Open Text Corp (TSX:OTEX) will be ones to watch during earnings season.

Read more »

Dots over the earth connecting the world
Energy Stocks

2 TSX Stocks to Buy If You’re Striving for $1 Million

| Puja Tayal

If you are looking to earn $1 million from investments, invest a portion of your portfolio in high-growth stocks with…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

Tax-Free Fortune: 2 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks to Stash in Your TFSA

| Aditya Raghunath

Uncover two top dividend stocks to grow your tax-free fortune in a TFSA. Secure financial success with these blue-chip investments.

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Investors: Why You Should Invest Your Room ASAP Into These 2 Stocks

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks to buy with your TFSA contribution room? Here are two top picks!

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for TFSA Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks look cheap right now for a TFSA portfolio targeting passive income.

Read more »

man sitting in front of 3 screens programming
Tech Stocks

2 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Beyond

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Software stocks with stable growth trajectories aren't unicorns. These two are your best options.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Investing

3 Stocks to Own for the Next 20 Years

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian investors should feel good about owning exciting stocks like WELL Health Technologies Inc. (TSX:WELL) over the next two decades.

Read more »