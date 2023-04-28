Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years

3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years

Canadian investors with a long-term investment horizon should do well by accumulating shares in these solid dividend stocks this year.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
protect, safe, trust

Image source: Getty Images

Given the recent higher inflation Canadians have experienced, we can certainly do better with greater passive income. Here are three safe dividend stocks that offer nice dividend yields that I believe could deliver above-average dividend growth in their respective industries.

TELUS

TELUS (TSX:T) is one of the Big Three Canadian telecoms. At writing, it offers a decent dividend yield of almost 4.9%. Importantly, the dividend stock has a 19 consecutive year track record of dividend increases that has beat its peers in terms of dividend growth. For example, its five-year dividend-growth rate was 6.6%, which beat its other two peers that averaged a growth rate of about 3%.

TELUS’s trailing 12-month payout ratio is sustainable at about 74% of net income available to common shareholders. Moreover, management believes it can increase the dividend by 7-10% per year through 2025. This is great news for shareholders, as it means a greater growth rate than the recent past!

For TELUS stock’s defensiveness and resilience, investors aren’t getting much of a discount in the stock today at $28.75 per share at writing. However, it’s not expensive either. To get more of a discount, look for a dip of 5% or more.

TD stock

Despite the shakeup that has been happening in the banking sector, such as the U.S. regional banks, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) remains a top bank stock to own for the next decade and beyond. The shakeup is providing investors a fabulous opportunity to accumulate TD shares at an amazing discount. At $81.48 per share at writing, analysts believe the bank stock offers a discount of roughly 18%.

Because of TD’s retail banking focus in Canada and the United States, it tends to be a defensive pick that provides above-average, long-term growth versus the Big Six Canadian banks as a group. For instance, its 10-year dividend-growth rate was 9.4% versus the rest of the group that averaged a growth rate of about 7.2%. Currently, it starts you off with a good dividend yield of 4.7%.

Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) is a utility stock that beat the long-term market and industry total returns. Its dividend-growth rate was also extraordinary. For example, its 10-year cash-distribution growth rate was 9.1% versus Emera’s 7%. The reason I picked Emera as a comparison is because it already was a relatively fast-growing utility in the period.

At US$34.75 per unit at writing, analysts believe Brookfield Infrastructure trades at a discount of about 19%. It also offers an initial cash-distribution yield of 4.4%, which is not bad at all. The company, through its subsidiary Brookfield Infrastructure and its institutional partners, is acquiring Triton to expand its transportation business. The press release reads, “Triton is the world’s largest owner and lessor of intermodal containers and is a critical provider of transportation logistics infrastructure supporting global supply chains.”

BIP also has infrastructure assets across the utilities, midstream, and data sectors. So, it has plenty of growth opportunities down the road.

Investor takeaway

Across these three safe dividend stocks, Canadian investors can get an average dividend yield of almost 4.7% on an equal-weight portfolio. Together, they have solid long-term growth expectations and are worthy of owning for the next 10 years and beyond for solid wealth creation from compound interest.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp., Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, TELUS, and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Emera, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Retirement
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend-Growth Stocks for a Cushy Retirement

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Owning and holding three dividend-growth stocks for a lengthy period can build a substantial nest egg for a comfortable retirement.

Read more »

warning or alert
Dividend Stocks

Passive-Income Alert: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks With 6% Yields

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks now look cheap to buy for investors seeking high-yield, passive income.

Read more »

value for money
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Cheap Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy on the Dip

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks now trade at discounted prices.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Want $500 in Monthly Income? Buy 11,540 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Brian Paradza, CFA

This TSX REIT pays monthly distributions that yield 9.3% annually and has raised them consistently since 2012.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: 2 Stocks for Decades of Passive Income

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks that could give you decades of passive income? Here are two top picks!

Read more »

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Dividend Stocks

1 Oversold Dividend Stock (With a 4.13% Yield) I’m Buying Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It's not every day that a dividend stock like this hits oversold territory, so grab the passive income while it…

Read more »

A tractor harvests lentils.
Dividend Stocks

1 Cheap Canadian Stock I’ll be Buying Until I’m Blue

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nutrien stock has a great future ahead of it, but has gone through some volatility recently. So why will I…

Read more »

Senior couple at the lake having a picnic
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 3 Great TSX Dividend Stocks for Retirees

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks now provide high yields for TFSA investors seeking tax-free passive income.

Read more »