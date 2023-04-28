TSX investors should diversify their equity portfolios by investing in a combination of blue-chip, dividend, value, and growth stocks.

The Best Stocks to Invest $50,000 in Right Now

Investing can be tricky, given the number of asset classes individuals are exposed to. You can invest in stocks, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, gold, bonds, real estate, and even cryptocurrencies. However, over the long term, stocks have consistently delivered inflation-beating returns and created massive wealth for investors.

The ongoing pullback in share prices and volatility surrounding the equity market provides you a chance to generate stellar returns once investor sentiment improves.

So, let’s take a look at the best stocks to invest $50,000 right now.

Tech stocks such as Snowflake

Investors can consider buying shares of beaten-down growth stocks, such as Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW), that are trading at lower multiples in April 2023. While Snowflake stock is down 63% from all-time highs, it is well poised to grow revenue and earnings at a rapid clip in 2023 and beyond.

The company ended fiscal 2023 with remaining performance obligations of over US$3.6 billion and close to 8,000 enterprise customers. Snowflake’s dollar-based net retention rate stood at 158%, suggesting existing clients increased spending by 58% in the last four quarters.

Moreover, Snowflake has estimated its total addressable market to touch US$248 billion by 2026, allowing it to grow sales at a consistent pace in the near term. In fiscal 2023, its sales stood at just over US$2 billion.

Blue-chip stocks such as Toronto-Dominion Bank

Investing in dividend-paying, blue-chip stocks is always a sound strategy, as you can benefit from a steady stream of passive income as well as capital gains. One such TSX stock is Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD), which currently offers a dividend yield of 4.7%.

In the last 20 years, TD stock has returned 905% to investors after adjusting for dividends, showcasing the resiliency of the banking giant. In this period, it has managed to navigate through several economic downturns, including the dot-com crash, the financial crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the current bear market.

High dividend stocks such as Enbridge

Investors can also consider investing in high-dividend stocks such as Enbridge (TSX:ENB). An infrastructure giant, Enbridge offers you a dividend yield of 6.7%, which is quite tasty.

In the last 28 years, Enbridge has increased its dividends by 10% annually, which is remarkable for a cyclical company. A majority of its cash flows are backed by inflation-linked, long-term contracts, making the company relatively immune to fluctuations in commodity prices.

In recent years, Enbridge has also expanded its base of renewable energy assets, and this segment now accounts for 3% of adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization).

Undervalued growth stocks such as Neighbourly Pharmacy

Undervalued growth stocks such as Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSX:NBLY) have the potential to deliver game-changing returns over time. Part of a recession-resistant sector, Neighbourly Pharmacy is focused on acquiring retail pharmacies in underserved Canadian regions.

The stock is priced at one times 2024 sales and 27 times forward earnings, which is very reasonable for a quality growth stock. Further, its improving profit margins also allow NBLY to pay shareholders an annual dividend of $0.18 per share, indicating a yield of 0.9%.

Analysts tracking NBLY stock expect shares to surge over 40% in the next 12 months.