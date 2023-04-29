Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » How TFSA and RRSP Investors Can Turn $20,000 Into $330,000 in 30 Years

How TFSA and RRSP Investors Can Turn $20,000 Into $330,000 in 30 Years

Index investing and a long-term mindset can create some serious wealth.

Tony Dong
Latest posts by Tony Dong (see all)
Published
| More on:
grow money, wealth build

Image source: Getty Images

Learning about investing can be a fun journey, and I’m here to share some tips and tricks with you but also to dispel some dangerous myths.

Sure, some people might strike it rich with meme stocks or cryptocurrencies, but let’s not forget the wise old saying, “slow and steady wins the race.” For every “to the moon” winner out there, there’s a loser with a blown-up account staring at a -90% or higher loss.

To avoid this, I suggest the age-old practice of diversification. Spread your risk out among many stocks from all market cap sizes and sectors. Instead of trying to pick and choose the winners, consider buying the entire stock market! Here’s a historical example using index funds.

The power of compounding

To be a savvy investor, consider focusing on managing risks, like avoiding high fees, not chasing hot assets, and keeping a high savings and contribution rate. To illustrate this, let’s time travel back to the year 1993 — 30 years ago.

Imagine that you’re 25 years old with $20,000 to invest, and you put it all in a low-cost index fund tracking the entire U.S. stock market. That’s over 3,000 large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks from all 11 market sectors in your portfolio via just a single ticker.

By March 31, 2023, your initial $20,000 would have grown to $329,822, thanks to a 9.62% average annualized return, and you didn’t do anything more than reinvesting dividends and staying the course (e.g., avoiding timing the market and panic selling).

Of course, it wasn’t always a smooth ride. You had to endure big losses during the Dot-Com bubble and the 2008 Great Financial Crisis, which saw your portfolio drop by 50%. However, if you were able to tolerate the volatility and keep a long-term focus, you were handsomely rewarded later.

Keep in mind that this is without any additional contributions. Had you made additional periodic investments, your results would have been even greater.

Which ETFs to use

To index the total U.S. market, Canadians can make use of two Vanguard exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, with one being trading in Canadian dollars and the other trading in U.S. dollars.

In a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP), consider Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. As a U.S.-listed ETF, VTI is not subject to the 15% foreign withholding tax on dividends when held in an RRSP. This, along with an ultra-low expense ratio of 0.03% makes it highly cost effective.

In a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), foreign withholding tax is applied on U.S. investment dividends. In this case, investors can save on the foreign exchange costs of buying U.S. ETFs and opt for the Canadian-listed Vanguard US Total Market Index ETF instead, which charges a 0.16% expense ratio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Man considering whether to sell or buy
Energy Stocks

Is Whitecap Resources Stock a Buy After Its Promising Q1 Earnings?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Whitecap Resources reported stellar Q1 results and could send the stock higher.

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

How to Invest in Real Estate Even When Mortgage Rates Are Insane

| Demetris Afxentiou

The insane mortgage rates are keeping prospective landlords out of the market. Here's an easier, lower risk way to meet…

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Energy Stocks

Top TSX Value Stocks Everyone Else Is Ignoring (But You Shouldn’t)

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are three super-discounted stocks that offer handsome growth potential.

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Stocks for Beginners

Got $5,000? These Are 2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These growth stocks are due for a recovery in the next year, with dividends you can lock up right now…

Read more »

tsx today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, April 28

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides economic data, corporate results will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Stocks for Beginners

2 Blue-Chip Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in May 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two blue-chip stocks are only getting bigger and better, which is why now is a great time to pick…

Read more »

investment research
Stocks for Beginners

Just Starting to Invest? 3 Smart Stocks to Buy for May 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The market is down. Use this opportunity to buy smart stocks like BCE (TSX:BCE) stock for long-term income and growth.

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

2 Cheap Canadian Stocks You Can Buy for Less Than $6

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two Canadian stocks remain incredibly cheap, providing you with a share price under $6 as of writing!

Read more »