Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: If I Could Buy Only 2 Stocks in May 2023, Here’s What They’d Be

TFSA Investors: If I Could Buy Only 2 Stocks in May 2023, Here’s What They’d Be

SmartCentres REIT and Restaurant Brands International are intriguing dividend plays that are on my watchlist in May 2023.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
TFSA and coins

Image source: Getty Images

The broader markets have been off to a robust start to the year. May 2023 could bring forth more choppiness as we move through the latest earnings season. There are bound to be big hits and misses. But TFSA investors shouldn’t make too much of near-term fluctuations as firms look to push through another haze of headwinds.

In this piece, we’ll have a closer look at two names that may be worth checking out in May, even as others around you look to take a bit of profit off the table. Undoubtedly, a 9% rally in just four months isn’t at all sustainable. However, given the magnitude of the 2022 pullback, I’d argue that recent gains aren’t necessarily destined to be surrendered back to Mr. Market.

Valuations seem pretty tame today. And though bargains aren’t as abundant today as they were during the fourth quarter of 2022, picky TFSA investors may still be able to get a terrific value today.

So, rather than chasing the biggest winners of 2023 thus far, I’d look for the names that may not have participated in the relief run but may deserve to as their quarters continue to hold up in the face of economic uncertainties.

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) and Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) stand out as compelling value plays with juicy dividend yields and a pathway higher.

TFSA top pick #1: SmartCentres REIT

SmartCentres REIT is a Canadian retail-focused REIT that currently has a 7.07% distribution yield. Indeed, the yield is the star of the show right now. It’s swollen after a bearish plunge of more than 21%. Undoubtedly, higher rates and recession fears have taken a bite out of the valuations of Canadian REITs across the board. As inflation falls below 4% and central banks have room to bring rates back down to Earth a bit, I think rate-hit REITs like Smart could be in for a considerable amount of relief over the next 18 months.

It’s not just a turning macro environment that has me bullish on Smart. The REIT’s Walmart (NYSE:WMT) anchor, I believe, will come in handy when economic tides go out as they did during the early days of 2020. I think the market’s undervaluing SmartCentres and the aura of stability that a well-run, grocery-heavy retailer like Walmart can provide.

Today, shares are at new 52-week lows of $26 and change per share. Though I have no idea when the name will bottom, I am a fan of the payout and the trajectory from here.

TFSA top pick #2: Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International stock soared over 53% off its 2022 lows. After years of trading in the gutter, I think QSR stock has the legs to make a new all-time high on the back of strength in Burger King.

In prior pieces, I highlighted the big changes coming to Burger King. Though it’s only been seven (or so) months since the firm announced its turnaround strategy, the efforts are already starting to pay off.

Reportedly, Burger King is selling a ton of whoppers in the U.S. market. With a new logo, a brilliant manager in Patrick Doyle, a “Whopper Whopper” jingle that’s likely stuck in the heads of many folks, and a bit of momentum at its back, I think QSR stock has suddenly gone from industry dog to one of the hottest (and perhaps cheapest) plays in the space.

At 21.5 times trailing price-to-earnings, with a 3.11% yield, Restaurant Brands looks like a wonderful deal in a recession-resilient industry.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Restaurant Brands International and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool recommends Restaurant Brands International, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

A Trio of Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Worth a Closer Look

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three Canadian Dividend Aristocrats still offer a strong deal for long-term investors hoping to lock in high yields and…

Read more »

edit Back view of hugging couple standing with real estate agent in front of house for sale
Dividend Stocks

FHSA Savings Made Easy: Invest in These Popular Canadian Companies

| Puja Tayal

The dream of owning your own house is closer. Here’s how you can invest and make the most of the…

Read more »

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: Can You Really Make $1,000/Month in Dividends?

| Andrew Button

You can theoretically earn $1,000 per month with monthly pay dividend stocks like First National Financial, but is it realistic?

Read more »

funds, money, nest egg
Dividend Stocks

Income Stocks Offer You a Chance to Get Rich by 2030: See How

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians seeking their fortune this decade should look to promising income stocks like Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) and others this month.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

How to Maximize the Safe Passive Income You Can Make With $5,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

You can bring in superior passive income with $5,000 right now, and look forward to shares returning to 52-week highs…

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Earn $100 Each Month for Retirement

| Sneha Nahata

Retirees can leverage TFSA to invest in these large-cap stocks to earn $100/month.

Read more »

Family relationship with bond and care
Dividend Stocks

Want to Retire With a Steady Income? These Canadian Dividend Stocks Can Provide it

| Kay Ng

Canadian investors can prepare for favourably taxed retirement income by building a solid portfolio of dividend stocks over time.

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: Why I Keep Buying More Value Dividend Stocks

| Andrew Button

I continue to buy dividend stocks like Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) hand over fist.

Read more »