Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » 3 Popular Canadian Stocks for Beginner Investors!

3 Popular Canadian Stocks for Beginner Investors!

These Canadian stocks are popular for beginner investors for their predictable and stable businesses. Aim to buy them on dips.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips

Image credit: Photo by CIRA/.CA.

Are you just starting investing? Here are some popular Canadian stocks for you to explore.

RBC stock

There’s good reason why Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is popular among beginner investors, particularly ones who are conservative. Other than being a leading bank in Canada, the blue-chip stock is also characterized by a diversified business.

Its revenue diversification across its three-largest business segments last fiscal year was 40% in personal and commercial banking, 30% in wealth management, and 18% in capital markets. It also focuses its operations in Canada (59% of fiscal 2022 revenue) and the United States (25%).

By parking savings they don’t need for years in RBC stock, investors are likely to earn a reliable solid long-term return. Its 10-year total returns are about 10.9% per year. The bank stock increased its dividend by 8.1% per year over the last decade. Its earnings per share more than kept pace by increasing 8.4% per year in the period. So, its payout ratio remains sustainably healthy at about 49%.

At $131.44 per share at writing, Royal Bank stock yields 4%. The stock continues to trade at a premium to its peers and appears to be fairly valued. Therefore, the continued shakeup in the banking sector (most obviously the U.S. regional bank crisis) as well as an expected recession this year could weigh on the stock, providing a better buying opportunities for investors.

Fortis stock

The concern about an upcoming recession has led to investors flying to quality. For example, Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock witnessed a rebound of about 22% since its low of roughly $49 per share in October 2022.

The diversified regulated utility produces predictable results that has driven a durable dividend-growth streak of almost half a century. For reference, its 10-year dividend-growth rate is 6.1%. Fortis is as large and diversified as ever! It has a rate base of $36 billion this year that is set to grow to $46 billion by 2027 via a low-risk capital plan.

At $59.60 per share at writing, Fortis stock is fully valued and offers a safe dividend that yields 3.8%. Patient investors should wait for a better margin of safety. For instance, you can see if you can buy on a dip to at least $56.

Enbridge stock

Given its higher dividend yield of just over 6.7%, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock could be a reasonable buy for investors who need current income. This relatively high income can complement Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs) that offer interest rates of about 5%.

The blue-chip stock offers a bit of growth as well. Over the next few years, it’s likely to continue growing its dividend healthily by 3-5% per year. At $52.54 per share at writing, analysts believe ENB stock trades at a discount of approximately 10%. Therefore, there’s a good chance between its big dividend and a bit of growth and valuation expansion, it can deliver total returns of about 10% per year over the next few years.

Of course, if the large energy infrastructure stock dipped to about $50, it would be an even better buy for income and total returns.

Food for thought

These dividend stocks are popular for good reason. With a long-term investment horizon, you’re likely to make money but not the most money (because they’re popular). In other words, beginner investors should be careful of the valuation they pay for the stocks and aim to buy on dips to capture a better margin of safety.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

green power renewable energy
Energy Stocks

Canadian Utilities: Powering Your Portfolio With Steady Dividends

| Vineet Kulkarni

Should you buy Canadian Utilities stock now?

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Stocks for Beginners

Beat the Market: Invest in These TSX Stocks With High Growth Potential

| Vineet Kulkarni

Get ready for the bull market with these two TSX stocks.

Read more »

edit Back view of hugging couple standing with real estate agent in front of house for sale
Dividend Stocks

FHSA Savings Made Easy: Invest in These Popular Canadian Companies

| Puja Tayal

The dream of owning your own house is closer. Here’s how you can invest and make the most of the…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Stocks for Beginners

Here’s My #1 Canadian Growth Stock Pick to Buy for May 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A growth stock doesn't have to be risky. In fact, it can be quite stable -- especially when you consider…

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Stocks for Beginners

3 Undervalued Canadian Stocks to Buy in May 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three Canadian stocks may have deserved a drop, but certainly not by this much. They could be great buys…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Stocks for Beginners

How TFSA and RRSP Investors Can Turn $20,000 Into $330,000 in 30 Years

| Tony Dong

Index investing and a long-term mindset can create some serious wealth.

Read more »

Man considering whether to sell or buy
Energy Stocks

Is Whitecap Resources Stock a Buy After Its Promising Q1 Earnings?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Whitecap Resources reported stellar Q1 results and could send the stock higher.

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

How to Invest in Real Estate Even When Mortgage Rates Are Insane

| Demetris Afxentiou

The insane mortgage rates are keeping prospective landlords out of the market. Here's an easier, lower risk way to meet…

Read more »