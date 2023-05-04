Home » Investing » For $83 in Monthly Passive Income, Buy 1,250 Shares of This TSX Stock

For $83 in Monthly Passive Income, Buy 1,250 Shares of This TSX Stock

You don’t need a substantial sum to start a modest passive income. What you lack in the capital, you can make up for by choosing the right yield.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket

Image source: Getty Images

Starting a passive income is among the most common reasons people buy dividend stocks. If you have a decent amount of savings, you can divert them to a few healthy dividend stocks to generate a passive income, which can serve you in at least two ways.

You can either use it to supplement your income or get more breathing room (financially). It can also prevent you from accumulating debt just to sustain your lifestyle.

Or you can use the cash generated by your dividend stocks to replenish your savings and grow your portfolio by buying stocks and other investment assets. These dividends can also be diverted to the same company via a dividend-reinvestment plan, but that practice is ideally viable for the top stocks in the country.

If you are looking for a stock that can help you generate around $80 a month with just $10,000 in the capital, NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) is a strong contender.

The company

NorthWest Healthcare is a commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focusing on a particular asset class — i.e., healthcare properties. The bulk of the portfolio is made up of healthcare properties/hospitals, and about one-third is made up of medical office buildings. Life science properties/research facilities make up a very small portion of the portfolio.

There are over 230 properties in the REIT’s portfolio, spread out over eight countries. The total assets under management are worth about $10.9 billion. But the two most compelling characteristics of its portfolio are the 97% occupancy rate and the weighted average lease of 14 years.

Hospitals are long-term and almost evergreen businesses, and long-term leases benefit the tenants just as much as they benefit the landlord. This also benefits the investors in this REIT as it promises consistent long-term rent, which is used to fund the dividends this REIT offers to its investors.

The stock and dividends

Unlike most REITs that are only worth considering for their dividends, NorthWest Healthcare can also be a decent buy for its capital-appreciation potential, or at least it was before the pandemic. The stock steadily rose to over 70% between 2015 and 2020. It offered decent growth after the pandemic, which is natural considering the value placed on the healthcare sector during the coronavirus pandemic.

Unfortunately, it also experienced a correction just as brutal as the recovery was strong. As a result, it’s trading at $8 per share as of writing, a price that’s over 43% lower compared to its 2022 peak price. This has resulted in a significant boost to the yield, which has gone up to about 9.9%, ready to enter the double digits.

Foolish takeaway

CompanyRecent PriceNo. Of SharesDividend (Monthly)Total Payout (Monthly)Frequency
NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT$81,250$0.0667$83Monthly

At this yield, you will only need to invest about $10,000 in this REIT to generate an income of about $83 a month. That amount of capital would buy you about 1,250 shares of this REIT at the current price, possibly more if it keeps slumping further.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

Why I’ll Never Stop Buying This Dividend Stock, Even While Down 23%

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock may be down 23% right now, but that means you can bring in a higher-than-usual dividend yield…

Read more »

Canadian stocks are rising
Dividend Stocks

Rogers Communications: Can the Media Giant Bounce Back in 2023?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Rogers stock lost 4% in the last 12 months yet has returned 25% in the last three years.

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

These 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks Are a Retiree’s Best Friend

| Sneha Nahata

Retirees can expect these companies to pay uninterrupted dividends and grow their payouts in the coming years.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks: The Best of the Best for May 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Discover top Canadian blue-chip stocks in May 2023! Explore the best investment options for stability, dividends, and growth potential.

Read more »

Shopping for consumer goods
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Up 10% in Just Over a Month, Is Loblaw Stock a Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TFSA investors may be considering Loblaw stock after its recent climb, but there could be a dip on the way…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 REITs You Can Safely Buy Even When the Housing Market Does Whatever

| Puja Tayal

The Canadian housing market currently has bearish momentum. In these uncertain times, two REITs are a safe buy at a…

Read more »

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap Utility Stocks to Buy for Protection But Keep for Returns

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividends? Check. Growth? Check. Cheap? Absolutely. That's what you get by investing in these utility stocks on the TSX today.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Stocks With Strong Balance Sheets and Tempting Valuations

| Vineet Kulkarni

Two TSX stocks with solid fundamentals.

Read more »