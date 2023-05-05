Home » Investing » 3 High-Growth Stocks With Massive Upside Potential That Could Skyrocket Your Wealth

3 High-Growth Stocks With Massive Upside Potential That Could Skyrocket Your Wealth

Three high-growth stocks with massive upside potential are the best prospects for investors looking to boost their wealth.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
grow dividends

Image source: Getty Images

Growth investing took a backseat in 2022, as rising interest rates are headwinds for growth-oriented companies, and investors fear lower future earnings and overvaluation. However, the landscape is changing this year, with many stocks resurging.

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) is soaring tremendously with its 102.46% year-to-date gain. Ag Growth International (TSX:AFN), or AGI, and Wajax (TSX:WJX) are holding ground and beating the broader market (+5.28%), as evidenced by the 37.01% and 27.28% positive returns thus far in 2023. These small-cap stocks with massive upside potential could skyrocket your wealth.

Health is wealth

WELL Health is the market leader in digital health owing to its best-in-class technology and services. The $1.35 billion multichannel digital health technology company owns and operates primary healthcare facilities in North America. In Canada, it’s the largest operator of outpatient health clinics. WELL also provides Electronic Medical Records (EMR) services to clinics and doctors.

The current share price is $5.75, and market analysts forecast a return potential between 39.1% ($8) and 134.7% ($13.50) in 12 months. Had you invested $5,001.24 (1,761 shares) at year-end 2022, your money would be worth $10,125.75 today. WELL’s total return in three years is 161.36%, which translates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 161.36%.

WELL has built a powerful network by acquiring physical and digital healthcare assets. Management expects these assets to generate significant positive cash flows. The competitive advantage is its comprehensive end-to-end healthcare system, including a practitioner-enabled platform.

Global food infrastructure

AGI supplies the world’s food infrastructure via five platforms (Seed, Fertilizer, Grain, Feed, and Food). The $1.12 billion company operates on six continents and provides full solutions and systems (planning, engineering, and manufacturing) for farm and commercial applications. Besides Canada and the U.S., it has manufacturing facilities in Brazil, France, India, and Italy.

At $59.24 per share, current investors partake in the modest 1.01% dividend. The trailing one-year price return is 54.74%. Market analysts recommend a buy rating with a 12-month average price target of $72.20 (+21.8%).

AGI’s resilient and diversified (farm and commercial) business model is vital to the entire supply chain because it increases food security. Last year, the company marked three consecutive years of record sales and management expects the strong momentum to carry over in 2023.

Solid growth

Wajax should be on your buy list following the impressive financial results in the first quarter of 2023. The $531.9 million industrial products and services provider boasts an integrated distribution system that’s suitable for diverse sectors of the Canadian economy.

In the three months that ended March 31, 2023, revenue and net earnings rose 17.4% and 8.8% to $516.1 million and $17.5 million versus the first quarter of 2022. Wajax’s president and chief executive officer Iggy Domagalski credited the strong customer demand across all regions and continued positive momentum for the improved top-line performance.

At $24.77 per share, the stock pays a juicy 5.43% dividend. Wajax has rewarded investors with a 258.4% return in three years (52.98% CAGR).

Boost your wealth

The solid performances of WELL Health, AGI, and Wajax make them the top investment prospects for growth investors in 2023. If you need to boost your wealth, these high-growth stocks could do it.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Ag Growth International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Buy 2,570 Shares in This Top Dividend Stock for $200/Month in Passive Income

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian investors can bet on a top dividend stock like Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) for a shot at big…

Read more »

House Key And Keychain On Wooden Table
Dividend Stocks

goeasy Stock Falls to New Lows: Is Now a Good Time to Buy?

| Vineet Kulkarni

A top wealth creator, goeasy stock has lost 60% from its 2021 peak.

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

The Best Dividend Stock You’ve Never Heard Of (and It’s Time to Buy!)

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A little-known but high-yield, growth-oriented European-focused REIT might be the best dividend stock you can buy in May 2023.

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Retirement on Your Mind? These Dividend Stocks Should Be, Too

| Robin Brown

If you are starting to think about retirement, you might want to consider these top dividend stocks for growth and…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Dividend Stocks for Income Investors

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Canadian dividend stocks such as Enbridge are yielding as high as 6.7% and offer predictability and consistent dividend growth.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 3 Dividend Stocks to Boost Your Retirement Income Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian retirees need cash now, and these three offer it in abundance for those who need dividend stocks to just…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Don’t Miss These Top Dividend Stock Opportunities Today

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for dividend stocks to invest in? Here are three top picks!

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks With Lucrative Yields in May 2023

| Daniel Da Costa

These three TSX stocks offer major yields and, more importantly, safe dividend payments, making them some of the best to…

Read more »