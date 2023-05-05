Home » Investing » How to Invest $1,000 in May 2023

How to Invest $1,000 in May 2023

Make the most of your $1,000 in May 2023! Uncover why investing in TD Bank stock makes perfect sense for equity investors right now.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop

Image source: Getty Images.

The time is ripe to invest in the stock market, despite a challenging macro environment. Several companies across multiple sectors are trading at a depressed valuation, allowing you to buy the dip. So, if you have $1,000 to invest in May 2023, consider buying shares of undervalued companies such as Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD).

Valued at a market cap of $150 billion, TD Bank is among the largest companies trading on the TSX. Down 24% from all-time highs, TD Bank stock also offers you a forward yield of 4.7%, which is quite tasty.

Why is TD Bank stock a buy?

The banking sector has trailed broader markets by a wide margin year to date. Investors are worried about the financial crisis south of the border, where several banks have shut down, as they were exposed to interest rate risks.

The Federal Reserve is unlikely to lower interest rates in the near term, as it aims to bring inflation under control. So, there is a good chance that several regional banks will collapse in the next few months, which creates a great opportunity for TD Bank and its peers. Regional bank customers are withdrawing funds and are shifting capital into big banks such as TD Bank, providing them access to capital at a low cost.

Moreover, the big banks in Canada are much more conservative than their counterparts in the United States. While TD Bank does not expand at an aggressive pace, it is armed with a strong balance sheet, allowing it to maintain dividend payouts across economic cycles.

Additionally, TD Bank is trading at an attractive forward price-to-earnings multiple of 9.5, which is very cheap. Comparatively, analysts forecast adjusted earnings to expand at an annual rate of 10.5% in the next five years.

While TD Bank is part of a highly cyclical industry, it has increased dividend payouts at an annual rate of 8.3% in the last 15 years. After adjusting for dividends, TD stock has returned 332%, compared to TSX returns of just 123%. Analysts remain bullish on TD Bank stock and expect it to surge 23% in the next 12 months.

TD Bank revokes acquisition bid for First Horizon Bank

Shares of TD Bank surged ahead in early market trading on May 4 after it revoked its acquisition offer for First Horizon Bank. The acquisition deal was first announced last February and was valued at US$13.4 billion.

This acquisition would allow TD Bank to gain traction and scale in the U.S., which is a much bigger market. Over the years, TD Bank has inked similar deals with other regional U.S. banks.

Valued at a market cap of US$5 billion, First Horizon stock lost a staggering 33% on May 4 soon after the announcement. It’s quite possible that TD Bank backed out of the deal due to the ongoing selloff surrounding bank stocks that made the acquisition an expensive affair. For instance, shares of First Horizon fell from US$24.9 in February 2023 to US$14.9 in March 2023. It’s currently priced at US$10.5.

TD Bank will have to pay US$200 million to First Horizon as per the termination agreement in addition to a US$25 million reimbursement fee. But the revoked acquisition will provide TD Bank with resources to target organic growth opportunities and further strengthen its balance sheet.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

Caution, careful
Bank Stocks

1 Bank to Buy and 1 to Avoid in May 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

One of these banks just got a huge influx of cash, but is that enough to keep investors happy for…

Read more »

Meeting handshake
Bank Stocks

TD’s Merger Just Collapsed – Here’s Why That’s Good News

| Andrew Button

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and First Horizon have agreed to end their merger. Here's why that's good news.

Read more »

Person Hands Opening Mailbox To Remove Newspaper
Bank Stocks

TD Bank Stock: What to Do Now That its Merger Has Fallen Apart

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TD (TSX:TD) stock rose slightly, as the company scrapped a US$13.4 billion deal to expand in the United States.

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

The Best “Big Six” Canadian Bank Stock to Buy in May 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Big Six bank cannot be ignored a moment longer, with far too much growth potentially on the way in…

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Bank Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Catch Up and Hit Your Contribution Limit Every Year

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It's time to get strict with your budget and put cash aside for an emergency, and the TFSA is the…

Read more »

thinking
Bank Stocks

Better Buy: Bank of Montreal or Bank of Nova Scotia Stock?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) and Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) both offer nice value, but one is a cut above…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Bank Stocks

Down 10%, Royal Bank of Canada Stock Is a Steal Today

| Joey Frenette

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) stock is a top-tier Big Six bank that may be worth the relative premium multiple…

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Energy Stocks

Top TSX Value Stocks Everyone Else Is Ignoring (But You Shouldn’t)

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are three super-discounted stocks that offer handsome growth potential.

Read more »