Home » Investing » Better Buy: Restaurant Brands Stock or MTY Food Group?

Better Buy: Restaurant Brands Stock or MTY Food Group?

I’m looking at Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX:QSR) and MTY Food Group Inc. (TSX:MTY) stocks after recent earnings.

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
food restaurants

Image source: Getty Images

The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed 303 points on Friday, May 5. This was a strong way to close what had been a volatile week. Indeed, Canadian stocks have been hit by turbulence in April and early May. Some of the best-performing stocks on May 5 included information technology, battery metals, base metals, and health care. Today, I want to discuss whether Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) or MTY Food Group (TSX:MTY) is the better buy. Let’s jump in!

Here’s why restaurant stocks are worth owning right now

Last year, Dalhousie University released the 2023 Canada Food Price Report. This is a useful tool for investors and consumers alike who want to get an idea of where food prices will go in the year ahead. Unfortunately, the 2023 report projected that food price inflation would continue to put pressure on consumers.

This report projected restaurant price inflation of 6-8% for 2022. Price growth ended at the higher end of that range at 7.5% to close out the year. The 2023 report has forecast restaurant price inflation between 4% and 6%. Restaurant Brands and MTY Food Group could see a boost due to this price growth. However, too much price inflation can also drive away consumers. Let’s see how these restaurants have performed recently.

The case for Restaurant Brands stock

Restaurant Brands is a Toronto-based fast-food holding company that operates top fast-food chains like Burger King, Tim Hortons, and Popeyes Louisiana Chicken. It is one of the five largest fast-food operators on the planet. Shares of RBI have climbed 6.9% month over month as of close on May 5. The stock is up 8.6% so far in 2023.

The company released its first-quarter (Q1) and full-year fiscal 2023 earnings on May 2. RBI delivered consolidated comparable sales growth of 10% and net restaurant growth of 4.2%. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $588 million — up 15% compared to Q1 of fiscal 2022. Moreover, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) shot up 22% to $0.75.

RBI is on track to deliver strong earnings growth going forward. Its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share. That represents a 3.1% yield.

Is MTY Food Group the right play in May?

MTY Food Group is a Montreal-based company that operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and around the world. Some of its familiar brands include Thai Express, Country Style, Yogen Früz, Taco Time, and many others. Shares of this restaurant stock have dropped 2.3% over the past month. The stock is up 4.5% in the year-to-date period.

In Q1 fiscal 2023, MTY Food Group posted adjusted EBITDA growth of 79% to $64.0 million. Meanwhile, system-wide sales rose to an all-time high of $1.4 billion — up 54% from the previous year.

This restaurant stock currently possesses a favourable price-to-earnings ratio of 18. MTY Food Group offers a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, which represents a modest 1.6% yield.

The verdict

MTY Food Group has put together impressive earnings recently, but I’m still rolling with RBI for its track record and proven brands. Moreover, it offers superior income at the time of this writing.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MTY Food Group. The Motley Fool recommends Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Stocks for Beginners

3 Stocks I’d Buy With a $6,500 TFSA Contribution

| Puja Tayal

Are you wondering how to invest your $6,500 TFSA contribution in the 2023 market volatility? Here are some stocks to…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Tech Stocks

Where to Invest $10,000 in May 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in quality stocks such as Datadog and Waste Connections can help you build long-term wealth in 2023.

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Bank Stocks

Better Buy: TD Bank Stock or Royal Bank Stock?

| Andrew Button

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) and Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) are both great banks. Which is the better buy?

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Better Dividend Buy: Brookfield Infrastructure Stock or Brookfield Asset Management Stock?

| Kay Ng

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners offers a higher yield and better margin of safety today. So, it's a better buy right now.

Read more »

tsx today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, May 8

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors will continue to focus on corporate results this week, as recovering oil prices lift energy stocks.

Read more »

Hands holding trophy cup on sky background
Stocks for Beginners

Top 5 Canadian Stocks for Beginners: Invest in These Winners Today!

| Robin Brown

Are you wondering how to get started investing in Canadian stocks? Here's a simple five-stock portfolio for a mix of…

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Make Your Nest Egg Way More Comfortable With Passive Income in Your TFSA

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Retirees looking to bolster their monthly passive income should look to stocks like TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSX:RNW) to stash in…

Read more »

edit Back view of hugging couple standing with real estate agent in front of house for sale
Investing

2 Stocks to Start Saving for a Home in an FHSA

| Joey Frenette

I'd look to buy Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) and another Canadian stock for my FHSA or TFSA.

Read more »