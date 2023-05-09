Home » Investing » Recovery Mode: 2 Red-Hot Stocks Including Shopify That Surged Higher Last Week

Recovery Mode: 2 Red-Hot Stocks Including Shopify That Surged Higher Last Week

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and Air Canada (TSX:AC) stocks finished last week way higher with more room to run.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.

Image source: Getty Images

The market rally has begun to cool off in recent weeks. Even as stocks begin to go sideways for the summer season, a certain class of high performers could continue to build on their recent strength. In this piece, we’ll look at two hot TSX stocks that may not see their “recovery modes” be derailed, even as the Canadian recession closes in.

Indeed, the recession may be just a quarter or so away. Though there’s a good chance it could be delayed to the end of the year or next year, beginner investors should stay calculated, so they can focus on the long haul. Indeed, there’s also a good chance a recession may never materialize. Though that’s always a possibility, investors should be prepared for any bumps in the road, including those not on our radars!

Without further ado, consider shares of Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and Air Canada (TSX:AC), which flew very high last week on the back of decent results. As the stocks of both battered firms look to sustain their recent upward moves, look for the previously forgotten names to become high-volume movers once again.

Let’s check in with the two names to see which may be a better fit for your long-term portfolio.

Shopify

Shopify is on quite a hot streak over the past three sessions. Even after rocketing more than 30% last week, shares ended Monday up nearly 4%. The stock is up nearly 37% in just three days. Undoubtedly, a pullback seems overdue, at least over the near term. Though the stock may be too hot to handle for many after a three-day surge, I think investors may wish to stash the name on their radars, as the stock looks to heat up and test the $100 level.

Ultimately, I think $100 is within reach. Whether this rally takes it there remains to be seen. Regardless, the same inhospitable environment seems to be in the cards. Rates are likely to stay high (maybe even creep a bit higher) and a recession could eat away at more retail sales. And, of course, inflation (the thorn in the sides of many) may still skew on the high side for at least another few quarters.

Despite these negatives, Shopify appears to be setting the stage for its own recovery. After another round of layoffs, Shopify is cutting costs while returning to its roots. Investors are encouraged. And they should be. Investors want to see margin improvement and more efficiency in this high-rate world. And Shopify seems to be delivering.

At 13.2 times price to sales, the stock is no longer a “steal,” but I think there’s room for additional multiple expansion, as investors brace for potentially better margins.

Air Canada

Air Canada has also been hot of late, surging 2.3% on Monday, adding to Friday’s astonishing session that saw the stock surge as high as around 12%. The company hiked its earnings outlook by $1 billion.

Despite recession fears, management is confident in its ability to improve as the travel demand continues its upswing. Only time will tell where the travel recovery goes from here. If there’s a shallow recession (that seems likeliest), Air Canada may have permission to fly much higher.

At 0.42 times price to sales, the stock seems way too cheap given the potential catalysts. Like it or not, AC stock is no longer in the no-fly zone! In fact, it may be the recovery stock to fly with over the next 18-24 months!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Banking on Volatility: 2 Canadian Regional Bank Stocks Worth Watching

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Western Bank and another TSX regional that could be deep with value going into the summer season.

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock Erupts: Should You Buy the Spike?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP) stole headlines with a gross profit bump and large layoffs, but I’m still staying on the sidelines…

Read more »

game gamble
Dividend Stocks

Fairfax Financial: A Savvy Long-Term Bet on Canadian Insurance?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Yes, Fairfax (TSX:FFH) stock is expensive. However, it could be well worth the price if analysts are to be believed.

Read more »

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Energy Stocks

Canadian Renewable Resources: Invest in Green Energy for a Sustainable Future

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three green energy stocks are ones I would grab while they remain so incredibly cheap if you're looking for…

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

Maximize Your Retirement Income With These Top Canadian Dividend Stocks

| Sneha Nahata

Retirees can rely on these Canadian dividend stocks to boost their retirement income.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Energy Stocks

Pembina Pipeline: Fuelling Income Investors With Reliable Dividends

| Vineet Kulkarni

Pembina Pipeline stock has notably outperformed peer midstream bigwigs over the long term.

Read more »

A airplane sits on a runway.
Investing

Cargojet’s Sky-High Potential: Profiting From E-Commerce Expansion

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why investors may not want to throw in the towel on Cargojet (TSX:CJT) just yet due to the company's…

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

Why These Dividend-paying Stocks Are a Must-have for Canadian Retirees

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses, stable cash flows, and high dividend yields, these three dividend stocks are a must for…

Read more »