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TSX Investors: 3 Stocks That Look Built for Uncertain Times

These three TSX stocks aim to steady your portfolio with cash flow, essential demand, and dividends that can help while markets feel shaky.

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Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Leon's is a conservatively valued retailer with improving sales and margins, plus a share buyback and dividend.
  • Premium Brands sells foods people keep buying and expects strong 2026 growth, though input costs can squeeze margins.
  • Jamieson pairs defensive wellness demand with international growth, but the stock isn’t cheap if growth slows.
10 stocks we like better than Jamieson Wellness Inc.

When times feel uncertain, it usually pays to look for stocks with staying power. That means businesses with dependable demand, solid balance sheets, and a business model that does not fall apart when consumers or markets get jumpy. Investors do not always need the flashiest stock in a shaky market. Often, the better move is to own companies that keep generating cash, keep executing, and still have a path to grow when confidence returns. So, let’s look at a few on the TSX today.

investor faces bear market

Source: Getty Images

LNF

Leon’s Furniture (TSX:LNF) is a good example of that kind of steadiness. It sells home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics across Canada through Leon’s and The Brick, so it’s tied to everyday household spending rather than one narrow niche. Over the last year, it kept showing resilience even while consumers stayed careful. In March, it also won TSX approval for a normal course issuer bid to repurchase up to about 3.44 million shares, suggesting management still sees value in the stock.

Its 2025 numbers backed that up. Revenue rose 3.0% to $2.57 billion, net income reached $157 million, and adjusted net income came in at $158.9 million, or $2.31 per diluted share. Same-store sales rose 3%, and gross margin improved to 45.04%. The stock recently traded around a price-to-earnings (P/E) near 11.5 and a dividend yield around 3.55. That looks pretty reasonable for a profitable retailer with improving earnings. It is still exposed to consumer softness, of course, but in uncertain times, a conservatively valued cash generator can look pretty attractive.

PBH

Premium Brands (TSX:PBH) brings a different kind of defence. It owns a collection of specialty food businesses, which gives it exposure to products people keep buying even when the economy gets awkward. Over the last year, it stayed busy on the growth front. It closed the Stampede acquisition in early 2026 and also announced the sale of Shaw Bakers, showing that it is still actively shaping the business rather than just sitting still and hoping for the best.

The numbers were strong. Premium Brands posted record fourth-quarter sales and reported 2025 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation ,and amortization (EBITDA) of $672 million, up $79 million or 13.2% from 2024. Its 2026 guidance calls for revenue of $9.25 billion to $9.55 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $870 million to $910 million. The stock recently traded at a trailing P/E near 95, with a 4% yield. The risk is margin pressure from input costs, especially protein, but this still looks like a business with strong demand and room to grow through acquisitions.

JWEL

Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL) may be the quietest stock here, but it looks built for uncertain times too. Vitamins, supplements, and wellness products tend to hold up better than a lot of discretionary spending, and JWEL stock has been expanding nicely beyond Canada. In 2025, management highlighted broad-based branded growth across its core markets, with China revenue up more than 56% and strong momentum from youtheory. That kind of international growth gives the story a little more life than a simple defensive label would suggest.

Its financial results looked strong as well. JWEL stock reported 2025 revenue of about $822.1 million, net earnings of $64.5 million, adjusted EBITDA of $151.1 million, and adjusted net earnings of $79.4 million. Management guided for 2026 revenue of $895 million to $935 million. Shares recently traded at around P/E near 23.5 with a 2.7% yield. That is not dirt cheap, but it is not wild either for a company still putting up double-digit branded growth. The risk is that international growth can cool or become more expensive, but the business still looks sturdy and relevant.

Bottom line

Put it all together, and these three stocks each bring something useful to an uncertain market. Plus, even $7,000 can bring in strong income.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
LNF$26.44264$0.96$253.44Quarterly$6,980.16
PBH$85.2382$3.40$278.80Quarterly$6,988.86
JWEL$34.61202$0.92$185.84Quarterly$6,991.22

When the market feels shaky, that kind of mix can look a lot smarter than chasing whatever just had the loudest week.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Leon's Furniture. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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