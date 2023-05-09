Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Why These Dividend-paying Stocks Are a Must-have for Canadian Retirees

Why These Dividend-paying Stocks Are a Must-have for Canadian Retirees

Given their solid underlying businesses, stable cash flows, and high dividend yields, these three dividend stocks are a must for retirees.

Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
Retirement plan

Image source: Getty Images

With no regular income, retirees are risk-averse while making investment decisions. So, they should invest in stocks that maintain a strong balance sheet, generate stable cash flows, and pay dividends at healthier rates. Accordingly, I am betting on these three dividend stocks with solid underlying businesses and an impressive record of raising dividends.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is an energy infrastructure company operating a pipeline network that transports oil and natural gas across North America. It also has a substantial presence in the renewable energy space. With approximately 98% of its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) underpinned by long-term agreements, the company’s cash flows are mostly predictable. Supported by these robust cash flows, ENB has paid dividends uninterruptedly for the last 68 years. Further, the company has raised its dividends for the previous 28 years, and has a yield currently at 6.69%.

Meanwhile, Enbridge is advancing with a $17 billion secured capital program. The company is expecting to put around $6.4 billion worth of projects into service in 2023 and 2024. Also, the pipeline operator could benefit from rising global energy demand and growing European exports. Management expects its adjusted EBITDA and EPS to grow by 4%–6% annually through 2025 and 5% afterward. So, the company is well-positioned to maintain its dividend growth in the coming years, thus making ENB an excellent buy.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is an energy infrastructure company, with around 93% of its assets involved in transmitting and distributing electricity and natural gas, serving about 3 million customers. Given its low-risk utility business, the company generates stable cash flows irrespective of the broader economy, thus allowing it to raise dividends consistently for 49 years. FTS currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.565/share, with its forward yield at 3.69%.

Meanwhile, Fortis management has committed to invest around $22.3 billion from $2023 to 2027, earmarking $4.3 billion for this year. Supported by these investments, the company expects to grow its rate base at a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 6.2%, thus boosting its cash flows. As a result, management hopes to raise its dividend by 4–6% through 2027. So, I believe Fortis would be an ideal buy for retirees.

Telus

Telecommunication companies are reliable defensive stocks to have in your portfolios amid rising demand for their services in this digitally connected world. So, I am picking Telus (TSX:T) as my final pick. T has grown its dividend consistently for the previous 19 years, and its yield is currently at an impressive 5.26%.

Meanwhile, Telus expects to make capital investments of $2.6 billion this year, expanding its 5G and high-speed broadband services. Supported by these initiatives and growing demand, the company’s management has projected its revenue and adjusted EBITDA to grow in double digits this year. Besides, Telus is optimistic about generating cash flows of $2 billion, thus making its payouts safe. Notably, the company’s valuation also looks attractive, with its NTM (next 12 months) price-to-sales at 1.9, making it an attractive buy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge, Fortis, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

game gamble
Dividend Stocks

Fairfax Financial: A Savvy Long-Term Bet on Canadian Insurance?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Yes, Fairfax (TSX:FFH) stock is expensive. However, it could be well worth the price if analysts are to be believed.

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

Maximize Your Retirement Income With These Top Canadian Dividend Stocks

| Sneha Nahata

Retirees can rely on these Canadian dividend stocks to boost their retirement income.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Make $500 Per Month Tax Free

| Aditya Raghunath

Leverage TFSA benefits and add quality dividend stocks to your equity portfolio to earn $500 in passive income each month.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Miss Out on These High-Yielding Canadian Dividend Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks all have high yields but also provide a safe investment for investors seeking income and growth…

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

These TSX Stocks Are a Smart Choice for Generating Passive Income

| Daniel Da Costa

These TSX stocks pay attractive yields and have defensive business models, making them ideal investments for passive-income seekers.

Read more »

A small flower grows out of a concrete crack.
Dividend Stocks

Prediction: This Is What the TSX Will Do in May 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

May 2023 could show signs of entering a recession, so it's time to prepare and get defensive, and start your…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Get $250 a Month in Passive Income From This Little-Known REIT

| Aditya Raghunath

Discover a hidden gem in the REIT market and learn how to generate $250 per month in passive income with…

Read more »

investment research
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Turn a $6,500 Contribution (and Some Patience) Into $50,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how you can turn a $6,500 TFSA contribution into $50,000 over time by investing in a combination of growth…

Read more »