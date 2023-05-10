Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Canadian Stocks for Beginners: The Best Investment Opportunities of 2023

Canadian Stocks for Beginners: The Best Investment Opportunities of 2023

Are you looking for stocks that could help kickstart your portfolio? Here are three top picks!

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop

Image source: Getty Images.

So, you’ve decided to get into the stock market? Congrats! I think that’s one of the best decisions you could make. Taking control of your financial future could result in life-changing results. However, it’s very easy for new investors to get distracted by all of the moving parts associated with the stock market. In my opinion, beginners should keep things simple. Look for companies with businesses you understand and focus on those that lead their respective industries.

In this article, I’ll discuss three great Canadian stocks for beginners.

This is one of my favourite stocks

I would suggest that new investors consider Shopify (TSX:SHOP) for their portfolio. For those that are unfamiliar, this is one of the largest e-commerce companies in the world. It provides merchants of all sizes with a platform and many of the tools necessary to operate online stores. Shopify stands out from its peers due to its ability to everyone from first-time entrepreneurs to large-cap enterprises.

As it stands, Shopify stocks trades about 60% lower than its all-time high. However, I don’t think things are as bad as they look. In its first-quarter (Q1) 2023 earnings presentation, Shopify announced that it had generated US$1.5 billion in revenue for the period. That represents a 25% increase year over year. Of that revenue, US$116 million came from recurring sources. That represents a 10% increase over the same period last year. Institutional investors also agree that this stock is on the right track, pushing Shopify stock up more than 17% over the past week.

Consider this company for the future

Brookfield Renewable (TSX:BEP.UN) is another stock that beginners should consider buying today. This is one of the largest producers of renewable utilities in the world. As of this writing, Brookfield Renewable’s portfolio of facilities have a generation capacity of 25 gigawatts (GW). The company also has various construction projects underway — the completion of which would add another 110 GW of generation capacity, cementing this company as a leader within its industry.

Brookfield Renewable is an interesting stock to consider, because it offers investors great growth potential, while providing a stable dividend. In terms of growth, there’s no denying that renewable energy continues to increase in penetration around the world. As the demand for those services increases, companies like Brookfield Renewable should continue to grow. In terms of its dividend, Brookfield is a very attractive stock. The company has raised its distribution in each of the past 11 years at a rate of 6%.

A stock for risk averse individuals

I’ll admit, there’s quite a bit of risk involved with the two stocks mentioned previously. For example, with Shopify, investors need to keep in mind all of its competitors. The e-commerce industry is a cutthroat space, and even though Shopify is one of the biggest players today, it’s not impossible for one of its competitors to start offering a product that far surpasses Shopify’s abilities.

If you’re looking for a safer pick, then I’d suggest consider Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS). This is one of Canada’s largest banks. What stands out about this company, for me, is its dedication to international growth. By focusing on emerging regions like the Pacific Alliance, Bank of Nova Scotia puts itself in great position to grow in the future. As a bonus, this stock has been paying its shareholders a dividend for nearly 190 years. If that’s not enough incentive to get you interested in this stock, I don’t know what would be.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has positions in Bank Of Nova Scotia, Brookfield Renewable Partners, and Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia and Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Illustration of bull and bear
Tech Stocks

2 Defensive Stocks for 2023 (and 1 to Keep You in the Game)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Right now it's time to get on the defensive, but when the market turns around I would certainly consider this…

Read more »

tsx today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, May 10

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides many important earnings events, TSX investors may want to closely monitor the U.S. inflation numbers today.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Energy Stocks

Pembina Pipeline: Fuelling Income Investors With Reliable Dividends

| Vineet Kulkarni

Pembina Pipeline stock has notably outperformed peer midstream bigwigs over the long term.

Read more »

tsx today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, May 9

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks could remain volatile, as the first-quarter corporate earnings season continues in full swing.

Read more »

Pipeline
Energy Stocks

How the LNG Boom Could Benefit Canadian Natural Gas Stocks

| Vineet Kulkarni

LNG Canada could bring secular tailwinds for the Canadian natural gas industry.

Read more »

A small flower grows out of a concrete crack.
Dividend Stocks

Prediction: This Is What the TSX Will Do in May 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

May 2023 could show signs of entering a recession, so it's time to prepare and get defensive, and start your…

Read more »

Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How Much Should You Invest to Earn $1,000 Every Month?

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking to earn $1,000/month in passive income but don’t know how much to invest and where? Then, this…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Stocks for Beginners

3 Stocks I’d Buy With a $6,500 TFSA Contribution

| Puja Tayal

Are you wondering how to invest your $6,500 TFSA contribution in the 2023 market volatility? Here are some stocks to…

Read more »