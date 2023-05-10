Home » Investing » Looking for Big Returns? 2 TSX Stocks With Tons of Potential

Looking for Big Returns? 2 TSX Stocks With Tons of Potential

These three TSX stocks have big potential over the long term for aggressive investors.

Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
stock research, analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

Many growth investors have clearly looked forward to 2023. Indeed, the rebound most stocks have seen this year, particularly in higher-growth sectors of the economy, has been drastic.

Stocks haven’t yet made new highs from 2021. However, the market this year has been much more balanced, with even the more speculative corners of the market, including tech and crypto, rebounding nicely.

The question, of course, is whether this can continue. With interest rates still sky high, inflation and banking concerns mounting, and geopolitical issues remaining key, it’s going to be an interesting back half of the year.

With that said, here are three TSX stocks I think have big potential over the long term for aggressive investors.

Top TSX stocks for big returns: Shopify 

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is a leading global e-commerce company that offers platform infrastructure to businesses of any size to start, scale, run, and market their products and services online. 

Shopify has been making and breaking records since the Black Friday Sale in November 2022. Much of this outperformance has been driven by several initiatives aimed at enhancing the productivity of the company. 

These productivity enhancements have clearly flown through to Shopify’s recent earnings, which blew analysts out of the water. Taking a look at Shopify’s stock chart above, it’s clear investors have liked what they see with this company (at least relative to previous expectations).

Analysts are eagerly waiting to see how the company manages to deal with the macroeconomic triggers and raging inflation in the months to come — as am I. However, over the long term, this is a top stock I think is worth considering here. 

Restaurant Brands 

Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) has been a popular choice among investors due to its historical track record of providing consistent returns. In February 2023, QSR appointed Joshua Kobza as the new chief executive officer of Restaurant Brands International. Since then, the company has been witnessing raging growth, especially because of its acquisition of leading food chains in the last five years. 

In recent news, the brand reported that Burger King is “selling more Whoppers than ever” in the United States. Indeed, it appears that Restaurant Brands’s transformed business strategy has been effective.

On May 2, 2023, QSR announced its first-quarter results, and it exceeded Wall Street’s estimates. The company reported revenue of $1.59 billion, which beat analysts’ estimates of $1.56 billion. The company’s net income this past quarter came in at $277 million, representing impressive margins for investors. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has positions in Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software and Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Investing

Canadian Tire Gains Traction: Retail Resilience in a Digital World

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd (TSX:CTC) remains a great target in the retail space, as it prepares to release its next…

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Better Dividend Buy: TransCanada Stock or Enbridge Stock?

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking to add more to your Enbridge and TransCanada stocks but can't decide? Look at this comparison to…

Read more »

Happy Retirement” on a road
Dividend Stocks

Maximize Your Retirement Income With These Top Dividend Stocks in Canada

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Canada's top dividend stocks like Fortis (TSX:FTS) offer attractive returns.

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Stocks for Beginners

Canadian Stocks for Beginners: The Best Investment Opportunities of 2023

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks that could help kickstart your portfolio? Here are three top picks!

Read more »

stock data
Dividend Stocks

Should Investors Buy goeasy Stock After Earnings?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

goeasy (TSX:GSY) stock jumped 5% in early trading on May 10 after earnings produced another record, but what about the…

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

It’s Time to Buy This TSX Trio of 6%-Yielding Stocks

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors looking to create a passive-income stream can consider investing in blue-chip TSX stocks such as TC Energy right now.

Read more »

stocks rising
Investing

Palantir Stock Surges on Earnings Beat: Here’s Why I’m Buying Today!

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) stock has attracted major enthusiasm after a big earnings beat, and with good reason.

Read more »

grow dividends
Bank Stocks

This Bank Stock Could Turn 182 Shares Into $13,490 in 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

While the next four months might be rough, I would still invest in this bank stock to easily turn your…

Read more »