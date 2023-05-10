Home » Investing » TSX Stocks in the Healthcare Industry: Which Ones Are Worth Your Money?

TSX Stocks in the Healthcare Industry: Which Ones Are Worth Your Money?

These healthcare stocks all offer different investment opportunities for investors, but which are the best buys on the TSX today?

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
healthcare pharma

Image source: Getty Images

The healthcare industry has traditionally been a safe place for investors to put their cash. However, the healthcare industry also comes with some rather unsafe players. Today, I’m going to go over some of the more popular choices to see which are worth the investment on the TSX today.

Bellus Health Stock

One healthcare stock that’s been coming to headlines is Bellus Health (TSX:BLU) after British drug giant GSK stated it would be buying the company for US$2 billion. The purchase comes in at US$14.75 per share, with is currently on par with where Bellus stock trades at the moment.

However, at the time it led to a surge in share price of about 109%. Since then, however, share prices have remained stable. GSK management have since stated that the company would look to turn around the company’s cough drug by 2026 and be “rapidly adopted.” This could lead to earnings in 2027 with billions in sales each year.

The deal is due to close in the third quarter of 2023 or even earlier. Therefore, should shares fall below the US$14.75 price, it might be a good time to jump in. However, if it remains at these levels, analysts suggest holding off.

Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies (TSX:BHC) is another healthcare company investors have their eyes on. That’s especially after the company produced better-than-expected fourth-quarter results back in February. It also increased its 2023 guidance, leading to an upswing, despite an operating loss.

Bausch stock brought in US$2.2 billion in total revenue, which was above forecasts but in line with last quarter’s results. That being said, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization missed estimates by more than 10% in some cases.

The problem here is that while the company continues to stand behind its decisions to separate Bausch Health stock from Bausch + Lomb, there are details missing as to when investors should see a turnaround in operating loss. Further, a pending court decision is still on the table for the stock as well. So, with shares still down 52% in the last year, it might be best to sit on the sidelines for now.

WELL Health stock

A company that continues to corner and expand in the market of telehealth is WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL), with shares up 34% in the last year, and earnings due around the corner. The question is, is it still a buy at these higher levels?

In the view of analysts, yes, it certainly is. WELL Health stock is bound to continue making gains, especially for long-term holders. This mainly comes down to the fact that we continue to see the healthcare system as overworked. We need more and more support across the board. This allows telehealth to come in and help with that support.

Furthermore, WELL Health stock has already made a name for itself in digital healthcare as well, supporting digital filing systems and offering cybersecurity of data. So, while shares are priced higher than they were six months ago, there are still gains to come. In fact, to reach its consensus price target by analysts, there could be another 49% to go, as of writing, for WELL Health stock.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Well Health Technologies. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Coronavirus

Man considering whether to sell or buy
Coronavirus

Air Canada Stock is Down 16% – Time to Buy?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Air Canada stock has sure taken its bruises. Will recovering demand this year and next be enough to offset rapidly…

Read more »

little girl in pilot costume playing and dreaming of flying over the sky
Coronavirus

Air Canada Stock: How High Could it go?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AC stock is up 29% in the last six months alone, so should we expect more great things? Or is…

Read more »

eat food
Coronavirus

Goodfood Stock Doubles Within Days: Time to Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Goodfood (TSX:FOOD) stock has surged 125% in the last few weeks, so what happened, and should investors hop back on…

Read more »

stock data
Tech Stocks

If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Before 2023, This Would Be It

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This stock is the one company that really doesn't deserve its ultra-low share price, so I'll definitely pick it up…

Read more »

Aircraft Mechanic checking jet engine of the airplane
Coronavirus

Air Canada Stock Fell 5% in November: Is it a Buy Today?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock saw remarkable improvements during its last quarter but still dropped 5% with more recession hints. So,…

Read more »

Airport and plane
Coronavirus

Is Air Canada Stock a Buy Today?

| Andrew Walker

Airlines are on the rebound. Does Air Canada stock deserve to be on your buy list?

Read more »

A patient takes medicine out of a daily pill box.
Coronavirus

Retirees: 2 Healthcare Stocks That Could Help Set You up for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Healthcare stocks offer an incredible opportunity for growth for those investors who look to the right stocks, such as these…

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Coronavirus

Here’s Why I Just Bought WELL Health Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

WELL Health stock (TSX:WELL) may be a healthcare stock and a tech stock, but don't let that keep you from…

Read more »