Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » How to Create a Diversified Portfolio of Canadian Dividend-Paying Stocks

How to Create a Diversified Portfolio of Canadian Dividend-Paying Stocks

Wondering how to build a high-end investment portfolio that generates a ton of income? Check out these top dividend-paying sectors.

Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

Canadians are fortunate to have an abundance of choices when it comes to dividend-paying stocks. Not only are there a ton of companies that pay dividends, but there are plenty of sectors to choose from.

When building an enduring portfolio for passive income, it is important to be diversified with an array of high-quality stocks. Here are some top sectors to look for income when building a diversified stock portfolio.

Energy stocks

Energy stocks can be cyclical and volatile. However, there are a select few that have been brilliant stars when it comes to the dividend-growth game. Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is one of Canada’s most prolific dividend-growth stocks. It has grown its dividend by a 20%-plus compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for over 23 years!

Canadian Natural is an exceptional Canadian company. It can generate excess free cash if oil prices stay over US$35 per barrel. The company has a very strong balance sheet. That provides ample flexibility to return capital back to shareholders.

This stock earns a 4.6% dividend yield, but that could rise as CNQ continues to increase its dividend. Other great energy stocks for income include Tourmaline Oil and Whitecap Resources.

Utility stocks for dividend income

Utility stocks are some of the safest stocks for dividend income. They earn regulated revenues streams that are backed by essential services like power, gas, or water. One of the most prudently managed utilities in Canada is Fortis (TSX:FTS). It operates a large portfolio of regulated transmission and distribution utilities across North America.

The company has grown its dividend for 49 consecutive years. While FTS only yields 3.7%, management expects to keep growing its dividend by around 4–6% annually for the next five years. This is a sleepy stock, but it delivers steady returns over time.

Infrastructure stocks

Infrastructure stocks are those that operate economically essential assets like ports, railroads, energy infrastructure, home services, cell towers, and data centres. If you would like all those assets in one company, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) is the perfect stock. The global asset manager operates a portfolio that is diversified by asset and geography.

Brookfield’s global presence and operating expertise enable it to acquire assets anywhere where it sees value. The company has utilized a smart acquisition strategy to elevate returns over the past decade.

Today, this stock pays a 4.4% dividend yield, but it has a decade of 8%-plus compounded annual dividend growth under its belt. Other quality infrastructure stocks to consider for income include Pembina Pipeline, AltaGas, and Canadian National Railway.

Other dividend stocks

Some other great places to find dividends include real estate, telecommunications, and financials. Real estate stocks earn contracted income from leases, so they often can afford to pay dividends monthly. Some top real estate stocks for income include Dream Industrial REIT, Granite REIT, Canadian Apartment REIT, and BSR REIT.

TELUS is a great telecom stock for dividend growth, and it also has some upside from its digital vertical businesses. Likewise, financial stocks like goeasy, EQB, and Royal Bank have been solid stocks for growing dividends and total returns.

The Foolish takeaway

Don’t just look for big dividends when building an income-producing portfolio. Rather, look for great businesses that also pay solid, growing dividends. Own a mix of these top businesses in a wide array of sectors and you stand to do very well over the long term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in BSR Real Estate Investment Trust, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, Goeasy, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, and Tourmaline Oil. The Motley Fool recommends BSR Real Estate Investment Trust, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Canadian National Railway, Canadian Natural Resources, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, Fortis, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, Pembina Pipeline, Tourmaline Oil, and Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Dividend Stocks

Brookfield Asset Management Stock: Building a Solid Foundation for Growth

| Kay Ng

Brookfield Asset Management stock is a good buy now for a 4% yield and approximated long-term returns of, more or…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Get Rich With These High-Yield Canadian Dividend Stocks

| Sneha Nahata

Are you planning to create wealth through dividend stocks? Consider investing in these Canadian corporations offering high yields.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Invest in These 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for a Healthy Portfolio

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three Canadian dividend stocks could strengthen your portfolio, given their solid underlying businesses and healthy dividend yields.

Read more »

Piggy bank next to a financial report
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: How to Create $250 in Income Each Month for Retirement

| Robin Brown

If you are looking for tax-free passive income, these three top TFSA stocks could earn you over $250 per month!

Read more »

eat food
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Food Stocks in May 2023

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors can be worry-free during economic downturns and heightened market volatility by owning the best Canadian food stocks.

Read more »

Happy Retirement” on a road
Dividend Stocks

Maximize Your Retirement Income With These Top Dividend Stocks in Canada

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Canada's top dividend stocks like Fortis (TSX:FTS) offer attractive returns.

Read more »

stock data
Dividend Stocks

Should Investors Buy goeasy Stock After Earnings?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

goeasy (TSX:GSY) stock jumped 5% in early trading on May 10 after earnings produced another record, but what about the…

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

It’s Time to Buy This TSX Trio of 6%-Yielding Stocks

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors looking to create a passive-income stream can consider investing in blue-chip TSX stocks such as TC Energy right now.

Read more »