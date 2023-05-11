Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Invest in These Canadian Companies Through Your FHSA and Save for Your Dream Home

Invest in These Canadian Companies Through Your FHSA and Save for Your Dream Home

Are you thinking of buying your first home? Here are two picks that could help you save up!

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
Community homes

Image source: Getty Images

The Canadian real estate market has been very difficult for first-time buyers to enter for many years now. The Canadian government has recognized this and created the First Home Savings Account (FHSA) in an attempt to make it easier for new buyers to enter the market. If you’ve never heard of this account, don’t feel too bad, since it was just released in April 2023.

For those that aren’t familiar, Canadians can think of the FHSA as a child account to the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) and Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP). Like the TFSA, any gains generated in an FHSA can be withdrawn tax free. However, Canadians can also reduce their income tax by contributing money into this account. With that kind of structure, it makes it very hard not to open one of these accounts.

It should be noted that Canadians that have been previously saving up for a home using their RRSP can apply withdrawals from an FHSA and an RRSP (through the home buyer’s plan) to the same purchase. That means any of those previous savings won’t be going to waste with this new account.

In this article, I’ll discuss two stocks that I would feel confident holding in an FHSA.

This is one of the best Canadian stocks around

If I could only choose one stock to hold in a FHSA, it would be Constellation Software (TSX:CSU). This company has been one of the best-performing TSX stocks since its initial public offering. Over the past 17 years, Constellation Software stock has gained more than 14,000%. That means a $10,000 investment would be worth more than $1,000,000 today.

It’s generally accepted that companies won’t be able to grow as fast as they once did, as they continue to grow in size. However, despite Constellation Software’s outstanding previous growth, this company appears to not be slowing down whatsoever. Over the past year, Constellation Software stock has gained more than 33%. If you managed to buy shares when the stock was at its lowest point in November 2022, then you’d be sitting on a 40% return.

Still led by its founder, Mark Leonard, Constellation Software seems like a no-brainer for the new FHSA. This company has found a way to perfect its acquisition strategy and I think investors should heavily consider buying this stock today.

A reliable company for your portfolio

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is another stock that first-time home buyers should consider investing in today. Over the past year, Canadian National stock has managed to gain more than 12%. Looking out to a longer timeframe, investors would be able to see that Canadian National stock has gained about 60% over the past five years.

As far as industry leading companies go, very few names in Canada are as impressive as Canadian National. This company operates nearly 33,000 kilometres of track which spans from British Columbia to Nova Scotia. That wide reach has helped it become one of the most recognizable companies in the country. With a fairly stable business behind it, I think Canadian National would be a great addition to your FHSA.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has positions in Constellation Software. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway and Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

stock analysis
Stocks for Beginners

CCL Industries: Sticking to Growth in the Label and Packaging Space

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are some key fundamental factors that make CCL stock a very reliable stock to own for years to come.

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Is CNQ Stock a Buy After its Q1 2023 Earnings?

| Vineet Kulkarni

CNQ stock has returned 5% in the last 12 months, beating TSX energy stocks that have returned around 2%.

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Stocks for Beginners

Canadian Stocks for Beginners: The Best Investment Opportunities of 2023

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks that could help kickstart your portfolio? Here are three top picks!

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Tech Stocks

2 Defensive Stocks for 2023 (and 1 to Keep You in the Game)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Right now it's time to get on the defensive, but when the market turns around I would certainly consider this…

Read more »

tsx today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, May 10

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides many important earnings events, TSX investors may want to closely monitor the U.S. inflation numbers today.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Energy Stocks

Pembina Pipeline: Fuelling Income Investors With Reliable Dividends

| Vineet Kulkarni

Pembina Pipeline stock has notably outperformed peer midstream bigwigs over the long term.

Read more »

tsx today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, May 9

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks could remain volatile, as the first-quarter corporate earnings season continues in full swing.

Read more »

Pipeline
Energy Stocks

How the LNG Boom Could Benefit Canadian Natural Gas Stocks

| Vineet Kulkarni

LNG Canada could bring secular tailwinds for the Canadian natural gas industry.

Read more »