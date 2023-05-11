Home » Investing » Maple Leaf Foods: Cooking Up Growth in Plant-Based Protein

Maple Leaf Foods: Cooking Up Growth in Plant-Based Protein

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX:MFI) stock looks like a great target, as the company has bet on the promising plant-based food market.

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Technology

Image source: Getty Images

Maple Leaf Foods (TSX:MFI) is a Mississauga-based company that produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and around the world. Today, I want to discuss how this Canadian staple looks after its earnings reveal. Moreover, I want to explore the potential of its determined foray into the plant-based food alternatives market. Let’s dive in.

How has this stock performed over the past year?

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods were up 11% in early afternoon trading on Thursday, May 11. That pushed the stock back into the black in the year-to-date period in 2023. Its shares are up 5.4% year over year. Investors who want to see more of its recent performance can toggle the interactive price chart below.

Should investors be happy with the company’s recent earnings?

This company unveiled its first-quarter (Q1) fiscal 2023 earnings before markets opened on May 11. Maple Leaf reported total sales growth of 4.3% to $1.17 billion in Q1. Its Meat Protein Group achieved sales growth of 5% to $1.14 billion, making up the bulk of revenues. Meanwhile, its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) came in at $87.3 million, as it also posted an adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.6%. That was 100 basis points (bps) better than the previous year.

Maple Leaf’s Plant Protein Group is still in its early stages of establishment. This segment reported total sales of $37.4 million. Moreover, its adjusted EBITDA climbed 60% year over year to a loss of $12.0 million. The company is targeting a neutral or positive adjusted EBITDA for this segment in the second half of 2023.

Overall, the company reported a net loss of $57.7 million, or $0.48 per share, in Q1 of fiscal 2023. Maple Leaf’s earnings were hit by its Meat Protein Group performance, as pork market headwinds, cost inflation, and increased start-up expenses presented challenges. Despite its size relative to the Meat Protein segment, the Plant Protein Group was the bright spot for Maple Leaf in the opening quarter of the year.

Here’s why investors should be excited about Maple Leaf Foods’s future

Maple Leaf expects its Meat Protein Group to deliver mid- to high-digit sales growth in 2023. Meanwhile, it is also forecasting an adjusted EBITDA margin expansion in the range of 14-16%.

As stated, the company expects it Plant Protein Group to deliver neutral or positive adjusted EBITDA in the second half of fiscal 2023. Investors should be eager to get in on the plant-based food industry. The Good Food Institute (GFI) recently valued the plant-based food market in the United States at $8 billion in 2022. According to the report, six in 10 households bought a plant-based food last year.

Future Market Insights recently estimated that the global plant-based food market was valued at US$11.3 billion in 2023. The report projected that this market would grow to US$35.9 billion by 2033. That would represent a compound annual growth rate of 12% over the forecast period.

Maple Leaf Foods: Why I’m buying this stock today

Shares of Maple Leaf are trading in favourable value territory compared to its industry peers at the time of this writing. Moreover, it is geared up for very strong earnings growth in the quarters ahead. The stock currently offers a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share. That represents a 3% yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Investing

3 Canadian Value Stocks With Strong Growth Potential

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Canadian value stocks like Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) should be on your list.

Read more »

Top view of people having party, gathering, celebrating together
Dividend Stocks

Hungry for Returns? 3 Top Food Stocks on the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three food stocks have been on the recovery as we edge closer to a growth market, so grab them…

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

Investors: Here’s How to Make $1,000 Each Month in Retirement

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Even choosing a conservative ETF can help retirees reach their dreams of achieving $1,000 in monthly passive income.

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

Is Baytex Energy Stock a Buy After its Q1 2023 Earnings?

| Vineet Kulkarni

In the last 12 months, Baytex Energy stock has lost 25% but has returned a stellar 1,035% in the last…

Read more »

investment research
Stocks for Beginners

New to Investing? Here Are the Best Canadian Stocks for You!

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three stocks are ideal for beginners, given their solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects.

Read more »

Community homes
Stocks for Beginners

Invest in These Canadian Companies Through Your FHSA and Save for Your Dream Home

| Jed Lloren

Are you thinking of buying your first home? Here are two picks that could help you save up!

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Bank Stocks

Better Buy: Royal Bank of Canada Stock or TD Bank Stock?

| Andrew Walker

Royal Bank and TD are leaders in the TSX bank sector. Is one stock now oversold?

Read more »

stock analysis
Stocks for Beginners

CCL Industries: Sticking to Growth in the Label and Packaging Space

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are some key fundamental factors that make CCL stock a very reliable stock to own for years to come.

Read more »