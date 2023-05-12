Home » Investing » 1 Dirt-Cheap TSX Stock I’m Buying Hand Over Fist

1 Dirt-Cheap TSX Stock I’m Buying Hand Over Fist

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSX:GIL) is a TSX stock that looks undervalued, as it battles significant macroeconomic headwinds in 2023.

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept

Image source: Getty Images

The S&P/TSX Composite Index shed 86 points on Wednesday, May 10. Some of the worst-performing sectors on the day included battery metals, base metals, and the hefty Canadian energy sector. Canadians should be looking for discounts to take advantage of as volatility has reared its head in the month of May. Today, I want to zero in on an undervalued TSX stock that is worth aggressively stacking right now. Let’s jump in.

Why this TSX stock has been throttled in recent months…

Gildan Activewear (TSX:GIL) is a Montreal-based company that manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. Shares of this TSX stock have dropped 5.8% month over month as of close on May 10. The stock is still up 8.2% so far in 2023. Moreover, it shares are up 6.5% year over year. Investors can see more of its ups and downs with the interactive price chart included below.

This TSX stock is not the only Canadian equity to take a beating in the month of May. However, this sharp dip did follow Gildan’s most recent earnings release. Is this cause for concern? Let’s scour the company’s most recent earnings report.

Should investors be excited about Gildan Activewear’s future?

The company unveiled its first-quarter (Q1) fiscal 2023 earnings on May 3. President and Chief Executive Officer Glenn J. Chamandy said that management was “pleased with our top line results having met our sales expectations for the quarter.” However, Chamandy also warned that the uncertain macroeconomic environment would continue to present challenges for Gildan going forward.

In Q1 of fiscal 2023, the company saw net sales decrease 9% from the previous year to $703 million. This was largely due to broader economic headwinds that had a negative impact on overall demand. Activewear sales fell 12% from Q1 FY2022 to $588 million. Moreover, international sales dropped 17% compared to the prior year.

Adjusted gross profit at Gildan fell $55 million year over year to $184 million, driven by the sales decline in dip in gross margins. The challenging environment led to Gildan consuming considerably more of its cash flow in the first quarter.

Here’s why I’m snatching up shares of this undervalued TSX stock today

Gildan Activewear provided an outlook in its Q1 fiscal 2023 report. It forecasts that revenue growth will be in the low single-digit range. Meanwhile, it expects adjusted diluted earnings per share to fall in a similar range that it posted in fiscal 2022. Overall, management anticipates that Gildan is well positioned to hold ground in a difficult macroeconomic climate.

Shares of this TSX stock currently possess a favourable price-to-earnings ratio of 11. The Relative Strength Index is a technical indicator that measures the price momentum of a given security. Gildan Activewear stock fell into technically oversold territory last week but has since rebounded above the 30-point mark. This TSX stock last paid out a cash dividend of $0.186 per share, which represents a 2.4% yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Gildan Activewear. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

Waste Connections Stock: Profiting From Trash in a Sustainable World

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

With double-digit dividend increases, as well as strong stock price performance, Waste Connections continues to be a lucrative stock.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 5 Secure Dividend Stocks to Own Until 2040

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians who want security and income should build a passive-income portfolio with dividend stocks like Canadian Utilities Ltd. (TSX:CU).

Read more »

A worker uses the cloud for paperless work. tech
Tech Stocks

Constellation Software’s Star Power: A Tech Stock Worth Watching?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Constellation Software stock returned 2,000% in the last decade, while TSX tech names returned 415%.

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Tech Stocks

Missed the Shopify Rally? 2 Cheaper Stocks That Could Pack On the Growth

| Joey Frenette

Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) and another Canadian tech stock still have solid long-term growth prospects.

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Energy Stocks

2 Must-Buy Stocks to Capitalize on an Incoming Bull Market

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors can capitalize and be rewarded with enormous gains by taking positions in two stocks before an incoming bull market.

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Dividend Stocks

3 Steady Stocks to Buy When the Market Is Giving You Whiplash

| Adam Othman

These three TSX stocks can be good investments to buy and hold during volatile market conditions to introduce some stability…

Read more »

a person prepares to fight by taping their knuckles
Energy Stocks

Better Buy: Suncor Stock vs. Canadian Natural Resources [PREMIUM ANALYSIS]

| Iain Butler

They're not only two of the biggest companies in the Canadian energy sector, but they’re also two of the biggest…

Read more »

pipe metal texture inside
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Bulletproof Passive Income Portfolio With Just $15,000

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Dividend earners with limited capital can build a bulletproof passive income portfolio with two quality stocks.

Read more »