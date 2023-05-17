Home » Investing » New Investors: 2 Top TSX Stocks to Start a TFSA Retirement Fund

New Investors: 2 Top TSX Stocks to Start a TFSA Retirement Fund

These top TSX dividend stocks offer high yields today for TFSA investors.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
Glass piggy bank

Image source: Getty Images

The market correction is giving investors a chance to buy leading Canadian dividend stocks at discounted prices for a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) portfolio focused on dividends and total returns.

TFSA advantage

The TFSA limit is $6,500 for 2023. This brings the maximum total contribution room to $88,000 since the inception of the TFSA in 2009.

All interest, dividends, and capital gains earned inside the TFSA are exempt from being taxed and can be removed at any time. This gives TFSA investors flexibility to access funds for emergencies or planned purchases.

Younger investors often contribute to the TFSA as their first line of retirement savings and keep contribution space in their Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) open for future years when they plan to be in a higher marginal tax bracket. RRSP contributions are used to reduce taxable income in the relevant year.

A variety of investments can be held inside a TFSA. One popular investing strategy involves owning top TSX dividend stocks and using the distributions to buy new shares and harness the power of compounding.

BCE

BCE (TSX:BCE) is Canada’s largest communications company with a current market capitalization near $57 billion. The stock trades for close to $63 per share at the time of writing compared to $74 at the high point last year.

Investors can take advantage of the pullback to get a 6.1% dividend yield at the current price. BCE increased the dividend by at least 5% in each of the past 15 years and should be able to keep the streak going, even as the economy heads for a potential rough patch.

BCE gets the largest part of its revenue from mobile and internet subscription fees. These services tend to be recession resistant. Everyone needs to stay connected to world, regardless of the state of the economy.

BCE stock isn’t immune, however, to economic challenges. The first-quarter (Q1) 2023 results showed that advertisers are spending less in the media group. At the same time, the surge in interest rates is pushing up borrowing costs for BCE. The company uses debt to help fund its capital programs.

Nonetheless, BCE has the power to raise prices when it needs extra cash and management expects revenue and free cash flow to increase in 2023. This should support another dividend hike next year.

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) trades for close to $53.50 at the time of writing. The stock was as high as $74 last June.

TC Energy is battling with soaring construction costs on its Coastal GasLink pipeline. The expected tally is now projected to be at least $14.5 billion, which is more than double the initial estimate. Fortunately, the pipeline is 87% complete as of the most recent update, so most of the bad news should be in the rearview mirror.

TC Energy’s total capital program is about $34 billion. Management is still targeting solid revenue and cash flow growth that should support planned annual dividend increases of at least 3% over the medium term. The board has raised the distribution annually for more than two decades.

TC Energy’s current dividend yield is close to 7%.

The bottom line on top TSX dividend stocks for a TFSA

BCE and TC Energy pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work in a self-directed TFSA, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of  BCE.

More on Investing

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Tech Stocks

What’s Behind BlackBerry Stock’s Recent Surge?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Is this the start of BlackBerry's much-awaited turnaround?

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Tech Stocks

How to Invest in Tech: These TSX Stocks Are Leading the Way

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The 2023 bull run in tech stocks is surprising, and three battered names last year are soaring and leading the…

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Dividend Stocks

Soothing Stability: 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Risk-Averse Investors

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks may not seem like it at first, but they're incredibly stable investments that you can bring in…

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks to Buy Ahead of an Inevitable Bull Market

| Kay Ng

High-risk investors with a long-term investment horizon can consider positions in these Canadian stocks.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Investing

Buying on the Dip? 1 of the Best TSX Retail Stocks on the Move

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) is a retail stock that's fallen out of favour once again, thanks to recession fears and inflation…

Read more »

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

Why These Dividend-Paying Stocks Are Perfect for Canadian Retirees

| Andrew Button

Wide moat stocks like the Canadian National Railway tend to be good bets for retirees.

Read more »

Retirement
Energy Stocks

A Green Energy Trio Poised to Dominate the Canadian Market

| Puja Tayal

Invest in the future of energy with this green energy trio. These stocks could become your passive income companion in…

Read more »

Growth from coins
Investing

3 Growth Stocks Set to Skyrocket as the Market Snaps Back

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three growth stocks are poised to skyrocket, as the resilient TSX prepares to snap back in 2023.

Read more »