Home » Investing » 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Are Undervalued and Ready to Soar

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Are Undervalued and Ready to Soar

Investors on the hunt for discounts should look to snatch up undervalued dividend stocks like Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU) and others in late May.

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills

Image source: Getty Images

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 95 points in early afternoon trading on Thursday, May 18. Some of the worst-performing sectors included battery metals, financials, and utilities. Today, I want to zero in on three Canadian dividend stocks that look undervalued and poised for a rebound in the weeks and months ahead. Let’s jump in.

This Canadian dividend stock in the energy space looks dirt cheap right now

Suncor (TSX:SU) is based in Calgary and operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and around the world. Shares of this dividend stock have dropped 10% month over month at the time of this writing. That has pushed the stock into negative value territory for the year-to-date period. Investors who want to see more can toggle the interactive price chart below.

This company released its first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on May 8. Suncor generated adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of $3.0 billion, or $2.26 per common share — down from $4.09 billion, or $2.86 per common share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Moreover, adjusted operating earnings dropped from $2.05 billion, or $1.54 per common share. Suncor also moved forward with the sale of its wind and solar assets for gross proceeds of $730 million.

Shares of this dividend stock currently possess a very favourable price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 6.4. Better yet, Suncor offers a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share. That represents a strong 5.4% yield.

Here’s another undervalued income yielding equity that looks poised to pop

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) is a Brookfield-based company that provides alternative asset management services. Its shares have dropped 4.8% month over month at the time of this writing. The stock is down 2.9% so far in the year-to-date period.

Investors got to see Brookfield Asset Management’s first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on May 10. Distributable earnings rose to $563 million compared to $491 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Meanwhile, Brookfield Asset Management has raised $19 billion in the year-to-date period. It is close to meeting the goals for its fifth flagship infrastructure fund. Moreover, it invested $17 billion of capital in the first quarter.

This dividend stock has dropped 4.6% over the past month. Its shares are down 2.7% in 2023. Brookfield Asset Management last declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, which represents a solid 4% yield.

Why this undervalued Canadian dividend stock belongs in your portfolio today

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) is the third and final dividend stock I’d look to snatch up right now. This Saskatoon-based company provides crop inputs and services and saw its value spike as the Ukraine-Russia conflict disrupted the global agricultural and fertilizer spaces. However, this dividend stock has plunged 16% so far in 2023.

This company unveiled its first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on May 10. Nutrien reported potash and nitrogen adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) both reached $676 million in the first quarter of 2023, which was down year on year due to lower net realized selling prices and a dip in overall sales volumes. For the full year, Nutrien now forecasts full-year adjusted EBITDA of $6.5 billion to $8.0 billion, or $5.50 to $7.50 per share.

Shares of this dividend stock currently possess a very attractive P/E ratio of 4.7 at the time of this writing. Meanwhile, it offers a quarterly distribution of $0.53 per share, representing a 3.4%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

3 Workhorse TSX Stocks to Add to Your TFSA

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects, these three TSX stocks are an excellent addition to your TFSA.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

Better Dividend Buy: BCE (TSX:BCE) or Enbridge (TSX:ENB)

| Andrew Walker

BCE and Enbridge pay attractive dividends with high yields.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks That Keep Raising Their Dividend Payouts

| Adam Othman

Dividend appreciation is reason enough to buy certain Dividend Aristocrats, but they might be no-brainer buys if they also help…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

How Much Do You Need to Invest to Make $100/Month in Passive Income?

| Kay Ng

All Canadians can benefit from building a passive income from dividend stocks immediately. Now CIBC appears to be a good…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Solid TSX Dividend Stocks to Own for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks now trade at discounted prices.

Read more »

woman analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Got $3,000? 2 Places to Invest for May 2023

| Adam Othman

Even though May is proving to be a month of decline for the TSX, a few market segments are experiencing…

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

5 Top Stocks With High Dividend Growth to Buy Now

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian dividend stocks have clear visibility over future dividend growth, making them a solid passive income investment.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

3 Remarkably Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

Looking for some cheap TSX stocks? Here are three top bets.

Read more »