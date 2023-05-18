Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Better Dividend Buy: TransAlta Renewables Stock or Northland Power Stock?

Better Dividend Buy: TransAlta Renewables Stock or Northland Power Stock?

For total returns, Northland Power is a better buy. Income investors can dig deeper into TransAlta Renewables for more income potential.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.

Source: Getty Images

Renewable utilities have decades of growth ahead of them as the world transitions to green energy. It’s even better for investors when you get paid well to wait for the growth that could lead to substantial wealth creation via price appreciation. Let’s explore TransAlta Renewables (TSX:RNW) and Northland Power (TSX:NPI) to see which may be a better dividend buy.

The businesses

TransAlta Renewables has about 2,991 megawatts (MW) of gross installed capacity across 48 facilities in Canada (about 67% of capacity), the United States (18%), and Australia (15%). It targets highly contracted power generation to make sustainable cash flow generation.

At the end of the first quarter (Q1), its portfolio had a weighted average contract life of 11 years. Its Canadian wind portfolio makes up about 73% of its long-term average renewable energy production, followed by its U.S. wind and solar portfolio of 24%. It also has six gas plants in Australia and one each in Canada and the U.S.

Northland Power has approximately 3,026 MW of gross production capacity, primarily in wind generation: 39% in offshore wind, 28% in onshore wind, 9% in solar, and 26% in natural gas.

Dividends

Currently, TransAlta Renewables pays a monthly dividend that equates to an annualized payout of close to $0.94 per share. This is a high dividend yield 7.4% at $12.70 per share at writing. It has maintained the same monthly dividend since September 2017. Its free cash flow payout ratio in Q1 was 66%. To be more stringent, its payout ratio was about 85% based on the cash available for distribution per share.

At writing, Northland Power pays a monthly dividend of $0.10, equating to an annual payout of $1.20 per share. This is a dividend yield of 4% at $30.12 per share. It has kept the same dividend since December 2017. Based on the dividends declared in Q1, its payout ratio was 49% of free cash flow.

2023 outlook

TransAlta Renewables management provided 2023 guidance with the midpoints as follows:

  • Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), a cash flow proxy, of $515 million (up 5.7% versus 2022)
  • Free cash flow of $360 million (an increase of 3.7%)
  • Cash available for distribution (up 2.9%)

It’s unlikely for the company to increase its share count in today’s environment. So, it’s pretty safe to extend these estimates on a per-share basis.

Northland Power expects to be on track to achieve its full-year financial guidance. However, based on the midpoints of its targets, it means an 11% decline in its adjusted EBITDA to $1.25 billion and down 13% in its free cash flow per share to $1.40.

Investor takeaway

TransAlta Renewables offers a high dividend yield of 7.4%, but analysts think the stock is fairly valued. It is unrated by S&P and has a debt to long-term capital of 27% and debt to equity of 80%.

Northland Power offers a nice dividend yield of 4%. Additionally, analysts think the dividend stock is undervalued by 28% with 12-month upside potential of about 40% to $41.97 per share. It’s also awarded an investment-grade S&P credit rating of BBB. It has a debt to long-term capital of 55% and debt to equity of 1.89 times.

Despite paying a lower dividend yield, Northland Power stock has outperformed TransAlta Renewables by about 2.7% per year in the last decade. We think Northland Power has the potential to outperform over the next five to 10 years — particularly if the related central banks revert to a cycle of declining interest rates. That said, in the same decade, TransAlta Renewables did pay about 22% more in dividend income. So, if you’re purely seeking income, you can dig deeper into RNW as a potential better dividend buy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Northland Power. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Solid TSX Dividend Stocks to Own for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks now trade at discounted prices.

Read more »

woman analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Got $3,000? 2 Places to Invest for May 2023

| Adam Othman

Even though May is proving to be a month of decline for the TSX, a few market segments are experiencing…

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

5 Top Stocks With High Dividend Growth to Buy Now

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian dividend stocks have clear visibility over future dividend growth, making them a solid passive income investment.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

3 Remarkably Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

Looking for some cheap TSX stocks? Here are three top bets.

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Dividend Stocks

Telus Stock – Is the 5.3% Yield Worth It?

| Andrew Button

Telus stock currently has a 5.3% yield. Is the dividend payout sustainable?

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Can You Spare $50 a Week? Here’s How to Turn That Into $261K in 20 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Here's how you can grow your portfolio with $50 a week.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest in These 4 Stocks for a Real Shot at $1 Million

| Adam Othman

Regular contributions and powerful (and consistent) growth stocks held for one or two decades can easily help you achieve a…

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Better Dividend Buy: Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock or Algonquin?

| Kay Ng

As a larger player with quality and diverse assets, top-notch management, and persistent dividend growth, BEP is an indisputable buy.

Read more »