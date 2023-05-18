Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » How Much Do You Need to Invest to Make $100/Month in Passive Income?

How Much Do You Need to Invest to Make $100/Month in Passive Income?

All Canadians can benefit from building a passive income from dividend stocks immediately. Now CIBC appears to be a good buy.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills

Image source: Getty Images

Thanks to higher interest rates last year, stock valuations have come down, and investors can now invest with less money (in nominal dollars) for the same amount of income. How much do you need to invest to make $100 per month in passive income today? Also, note that once you generate the first $100 a month, naturally, you will be able to make $200, $300, or even $3,000 a month eventually.

How much do you need to invest to make $100/month in passive income?

The dividend yield you lock in matters, but don’t chase high yields. Today, you can get a safe yield of approximately 6% from selective dividend stocks. To earn an extra $100/month (or $1,200 annually) in passive income from a 6% yield, you would need to invest $20,000.

For example, it’s a good idea to accumulate shares of big Canadian bank Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM), as it offers a juicy dividend yield of close to 6%. At the recent quotation of $56.73 per share, you would need to buy 353 shares to earn $1,200 of passive income a year.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
CIBC$56.73353$0.85$1,2004

The bank might just increase its dividend again soon. According to its schedule of increasing its dividend every half a year or so, it could raise its dividend later this month by 2-3%.

Notably, though, around recessions, the big Canadian bank stocks, including CIBC may be restricted by the regulator from raising their dividends and buying back their shares. Nonetheless, the big bank has a long track record of paying solid dividends with a 10-year dividend-growth rate of 6.1%.

If you have a long-term investment horizon, it’s plausible to approximate long-term total returns of about 12% from CIBC, assuming you lock in a 6% dividend yield today, and the bank is able to grow by about 6% per year, which also translates to similar dividend growth.

Moreover, the dividend stock actually trades at a discount of almost 20% from its long-term normal valuation. So, it’s more likely that it could deliver total returns along the lines of 14% over the next five years. If materialized, this would be an amazing return in a blue-chip retirement.

Investor takeaway

You can earn $100/month from a sustainable dividend yielding 6% with an investment of $20,000 today. Although $20,000 is a lot to invest for many Canadians, you’ve got to start somewhere. The earlier you start saving and investing, the better, because compound interest can help you grow your wealth. Additionally, you can grab buying opportunities when they come by such as now in CIBC for a compelling yield. Also, remember not to put all your eggs in one basket and diversify your portfolio.

The Rule of 72 approximates that you would be able to double your money every six years on a 12% rate of return. So, a $20,000 initial investment would turn into $40,000 and if it still earned a 6% dividend yield then, you’d be generating $200 instead of $100 a month in passive income!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks That Keep Raising Their Dividend Payouts

| Adam Othman

Dividend appreciation is reason enough to buy certain Dividend Aristocrats, but they might be no-brainer buys if they also help…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Solid TSX Dividend Stocks to Own for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks now trade at discounted prices.

Read more »

woman analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Got $3,000? 2 Places to Invest for May 2023

| Adam Othman

Even though May is proving to be a month of decline for the TSX, a few market segments are experiencing…

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

5 Top Stocks With High Dividend Growth to Buy Now

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian dividend stocks have clear visibility over future dividend growth, making them a solid passive income investment.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

3 Remarkably Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

Looking for some cheap TSX stocks? Here are three top bets.

Read more »

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Dividend Stocks

Better Dividend Buy: TransAlta Renewables Stock or Northland Power Stock?

| Kay Ng

For total returns, Northland Power is a better buy. Income investors can dig deeper into TransAlta Renewables for more income…

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Dividend Stocks

Telus Stock – Is the 5.3% Yield Worth It?

| Andrew Button

Telus stock currently has a 5.3% yield. Is the dividend payout sustainable?

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Can You Spare $50 a Week? Here’s How to Turn That Into $261K in 20 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Here's how you can grow your portfolio with $50 a week.

Read more »