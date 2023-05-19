Home » Investing » Passive-Income Power Play: 2 Canadian Stocks That Are Getting Cheap

Passive-Income Power Play: 2 Canadian Stocks That Are Getting Cheap

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN) and another passive-income power play worth buying amid turbulent times.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
sale discount best price

Image source: Getty Images

There are still some pretty impressive high-yielding Canadian stocks out there that passive-income investors may wish to consider, even as the economy runs head-on with a recession. Undoubtedly, the market has behaved rather optimistic year to date. Indeed, the recession may still be on schedule for Canada by year’s end (or 2024).

Just because a recession entails pain doesn’t mean stocks have to drop considerably in price, as they did during 2008. Historically speaking, the Great Financial Crisis suffered one of the most painful recessions in decades. Not every recession has to be destructive to wealth as the one endured in 2008. That said, recessions are never ideal.

With economic growth fading at the hands of higher interest rates, though, there’s a good chance that central banks can put down some sort of padding so that the so-called landing doesn’t cause as much damage. Indeed, it’s far better to have a predictable, more controlled recession than one caused a systemic shock.

Looking ahead, we’ll look at two passive-income-heavy REITs (real estate investment trusts) that have seen their yields swell in recent quarters.

Passive-income power play #1: H&R REIT

H&R REIT (TSX:HR.UN) is an office- and retail-heavy REIT that got crushed during the pandemic. The rise of remote work and lockdowns caused shares to decline very quickly. To this day, shares have still yet to recover. Undoubtedly, office real estate still is not the same as it was before the pandemic. Though many folks have made a return to the office, others have continued working from home. And with a recession nearing, many firms are cutting costs from across the board. Expensive office real estate may not be a “must” anymore.

Though H&R has sold off certain assets to become more resilient in the new era, shares have still struggled to sustain a rally. Today, shares are back at $10 and change, a 52-week low. Shares could easily test their 2020 levels again. If they do, I view H&R REIT as more of a value opportunity.

The distribution has been cut. That’s never a good sign. Today, the yield sits at around 5.8%. Though I view the payout as sustainable, it’s tough to tell when the tides will turn and whether a recession could entail further pressure on the distribution.

Passive-income power play #2: Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN), or CAPREIT, is a more comforting play for passive-income investors. The residential space seems like a better place to be right now, especially if the rise of the metaverse and remote work takes it to the next level.

Even if offices and retail REITs face pressure, I think it’s safe to say that residentials aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. Working from home can replace offices, but digital real estate and homes can’t replace residential housing.

CAPREIT shares are up 14% year to date but are still down more than 21% from all-time highs. As shares rally higher again, I’d look to the 2.95% yield as worth the price of admission. At the end of the day, CAPREIT can offer capital appreciation and distribution growth over time. Having properties in the competitive rental markets can accompany considerable upside for passive-income investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 High-Yielding TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy in May 2023

| Adam Othman

These two TSX dividend stocks look cheap and ripe for the taking if you’re looking for assets to hold in…

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Dividend Stocks

Down 20.21%, Is CM Stock a Bargain Now or Should Buyers Beware?

| Adam Othman

This stock might be down by over 20% in the last 12 months but can potentially deliver stellar returns in…

Read more »

Hand of woman choosing or taking sweet products, snacks on shelves in convenience store
Dividend Stocks

This Underrated Canadian Retail Stock Is a Great Value Pick

| Adam Othman

The best value pick at any given time is not the most undervalued stock in the market. Its growth potential…

Read more »

Value for money
Dividend Stocks

Get More Bang for Your Buck With These Canadian Dividend Stocks

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in undervalued TSX dividend stocks such as Goeasy can help you generate outsized returns in 2023 and beyond.

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Dividend Stocks

Income Stocks: A Once-in-a-Decade Chance to Get Rich

| Kay Ng

Every Canadian should explore the idea of putting long-term savings in dividend stocks to get rich from big dividends.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Workhorse TSX Stocks to Add to Your TFSA

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects, these three TSX stocks are an excellent addition to your TFSA.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Are Undervalued and Ready to Soar

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Investors on the hunt for discounts should look to snatch up undervalued dividend stocks like Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU) and…

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

Better Dividend Buy: BCE (TSX:BCE) or Enbridge (TSX:ENB)

| Andrew Walker

BCE and Enbridge pay attractive dividends with high yields.

Read more »