Home » Investing » This 7% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

This 7% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

This TSX dividend stock could help you make $100/month in passive income.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline

Image source: Getty Images

The S&P/TSX Composite Index has remained resilient so far in 2023 due to the easing of inflation and supply chain concerns. However, economic uncertainty continues to pose challenges for equity investors and keeps Canadian stocks volatile. 

While the stock market could remain volatile in the short term, investors can still earn regular income through dividend-paying stocks. While the TSX has several fundamentally strong dividend-paying companies, I’ll restrict myself to the one with a monthly payout. A monthly paying dividend stock boosts your overall income and allows you to reinvest the same for buying additional shares, thus enhancing your returns in the long term. 

Against this backdrop, let’s zoom in on a top Canadian dividend stock that offers monthly payouts. 

The 7% dividend stock

Before I delve deeper into the stock, investors need to know that dividend payments depend on a company’s performance and are never guaranteed. A fundamentally strong company could cut or pause dividend payouts depending on the circumstances. It is thus important for investors to assess a stock well before investing and diversify their income portfolio to reduce risk. 

Now speaking of top stocks that pay monthly dividends, investors could consider putting money in REITs or real estate investment trusts. REITs offer higher payouts and long-term capital appreciation. Within the REITs space, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN) could be a solid addition to earn monthly cash. 

With an extensive network of income-producing, value-oriented retail and first-class office space, SmartCentres REIT intends to pay a reliable and growing dividend to its shareholders. Its monthly dividend of $0.154 translates into an attractive and high yield of 7.21% (based on its closing price of $25.66 on May 19).

Why is SmartCentres REIT an attractive income stock?

SmartCentres is among the largest fully integrated REITs in Canada. It owns a best-in-class portfolio of 188 strategically located properties in Canada with about $11.7 billion in assets and 34.8 million square feet of income-producing space. 

Its industry-leading occupancy level of 98% and a solid tenant base positions it well to deliver strong cash flows and enhance its shareholders’ returns through consistent dividend payments. Notably, 60% of its rents are collected from creditworthy and essential service providers, including top retailers like Walmart and Metro. This adds stability to its cash flows and covers regular dividend payments. Moreover, most of SmartCentres’ debt is fixed rate, which makes it less susceptible to rising interest rates. 

Thanks to its top-quality assets and tenant base, and a high occupancy rate, SmartCentres has delivered an average annual return of approximately 13% since its IPO, making it an attractive long-term investment.

Bottom line  

Overall, SmartCentres REIT is a solid investment to earn regular monthly cash. If you buy about 651 shares of SmartCentres REIT right now, you can earn $100 in passive income every month. To buy 651 shares of SmartCentres REIT near the current market price, one would have to invest about $16.7K.

CompanyRecent PriceNumber of Shares Dividend Total PayoutFrequency
SmartCentres REIT$25.66651$0.154$100.2Monthly
Prices as of 05/19/23

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Dividend Stocks

Investing in Canada: The Best Stocks for Beginner Investors to Buy Now!

| Demetris Afxentiou

It’s not hard to find the best stocks for beginner investors. These must-have stocks are great for new and seasoned…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investing Made Easy: Popular Canadian Companies to Consider

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

High-yield Canadian dividend stocks offer TFSA investors tax-free dividend income, Enbridge stock is one; see the full article for the…

Read more »

Caution, careful
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Danger Zone: 3 TSX Stocks With Sky-High Yields That Might Not Be All That Stable

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors are advised to evaluate companies with sky-high yields first before buying to avoid dividend traps.

Read more »

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Dividend Stocks for Investors Looking for Steady Passive Income

| Tony Dong

These two ETFs provide pre-made exposure to diversified portfolios of Canadian dividend stocks.

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Dividend Stocks

The Payout Keeps Getting Bigger But Everyone’s Overlooking This Dividend Stock

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A dividend stock with progressive dividend increases deserves serious consideration instead of being overlooked by income investors.

Read more »

retirees and finances
Dividend Stocks

Retiring Soon? Add These Dividend-paying Stocks to Your Portfolio

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Top dividend-paying stocks to supplement your retirement income should be predictable and reliable, like Fortis stock .

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Winners You Can Buy Today and Should Never Sell

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors can buy and should never sell two TSX winners for their recession-resilient business models and consistent earnings growth.

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Great TSX Dividend Stocks to Own for 25 Years

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks have helped make some RRSP investors rich.

Read more »