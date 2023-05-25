Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 5 Years

3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 5 Years

Looking for some perfect stocks to buy today and hold for five years (or even longer)? Here are several great options to buy.

Latest posts by Demetris Afxentiou (see all)
Published
| More on:
Value for money

Image source: Getty Images

Recent market volatility has some, primarily newer investors concerned. Those concerns can be eased by focusing on the longer-term potential over the shorter-term risks. To accomplish that, the market provides great options to buy today and hold for the next five years.

Here are three such examples to consider buying.

Buy today and hold for the next five years

Finding that perfect mix of investments with defensive appeal as well as growth and income-earning potential can be a long, frustrating ask. Fortunately, investing in Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a great option to buy today and hold for years.

Fortis is one of the largest utilities on the continent. Utilities generate a stable and recurring revenue stream that is backed by long-term regulated contracts. Those contracts in turn allow the utility to pay out a generous dividend.

For Fortis, that dividend is a quarterly payout that carries a yield of 3.88%. Even better, Fortis has provided an annual uptick to that dividend for an incredible 49 consecutive years. Fortis is on track to hit that 50-year mark and become the second Dividend King in Canada later this year.

This factor alone makes Fortis a must-have stock to buy today and hold for the next five years.

Forget the mortgage and tenants. Just buy this REIT

Establishing a rental property remains one of the most sought-after and lucrative income sources available to investors. Unfortunately, high-interest rates and a white-hot real estate market make that a very expensive task.

This is where the appeal of RioCan Real Estate (TSX:REI.UN) comes into play. RioCan is one of the largest REITs in Canada, with an impressive portfolio of over 200 properties. Those properties are located mainly in Canada’s major metro areas, with an emphasis on retail.

That mix is increasingly shifting towards mixed-use residential properties, a market representing a massive opportunity for investors. RioCan calls the growing segment RioCan Living, which consists of residential towers situated atop several floors of commercial retail. The properties are located along high-traffic transit routes in Canada’s major metro areas.

Perhaps best of all is RioCan’s distribution. Like a tenant paying rent, RioCan pays out on a monthly cadence, and as of the time of writing, the yield works out to a juicy 5.39%. This means that an investor with $30,000 to invest in RioCan could generate a monthly income of over $130.

Keep in mind that investment is considerably smaller than the downpayment on a single rental property. It’s also considerably less risky and can be an auto-pilot investment to buy today and hold for the next five years or longer.

Buy now and sell…never?

Another interesting segment for consideration is Canada’s telecoms. Specifically, BCE (TSX:BCE) is a stock that should be on the radar of investors everywhere.

Telecoms are great defensive investments. They provide a slew of increasingly necessary services to subscribers across the country. In the case of BCE, the company is also a media behemoth blanketing the country with dozens of radio and TV stations. This provides an additional revenue stream for the company.

Turning to BCE’s traditional subscriber-based services, the wireless and internet segments continue to see impressive growth. That growth can be traced back to the effects of the pandemic, with more students and employees now working in a remote capacity full-time.

By way of example, in the most recent quarter, BCE saw net postpaid activations in its mobile segment jump 26.5% over the prior period. Consumer internet revenue also saw a 10% uptick in the quarter.

That defensive (and growing) revenue stream means that BCE can provide a juicy dividend, which it has done for over a century. As of the time of writing, BCE offers an impressive 6.2% yield.

Final thoughts

No investment is without some risk, but the three stocks mentioned above counter that risk with some defensive appeal. They’re also established players in their respective segments and boast a juicy dividend.

In my opinion, one or all belong as core holdings in a larger, well-diversified portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in Fortis. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Dividend Stocks

2 of the Best TSX Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A reliable dividend payer and a high-growth stock are profitable prospects if you plan to invest $1,000 today instead of…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Investors: Where to Invest $6,500 This Year

| Demetris Afxentiou

The TFSA limit for 2023 is $6,500. TFSA investors contemplating where to invest should consider these long-term picks.

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Stocks for Beginners

Volatile Market? Carpe Diem With These Stock Deals Today

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best TSX stocks you can buy now for the long term without worrying about market…

Read more »

Hands shaking over a business deal
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Rogers Communications or BCE Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With a potential merger on the way for Rogers stock, should investors throw out their BCE stock in favour of…

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Dividend Stocks

Want a Stress-free Retirement? Invest in These Canadian Dividend Stocks

| Demetris Afxentiou

Investors seeking a stress-free retirement should invest in one or more of these Canadian dividend stocks for long-term income potential.

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Dividend Stocks

2023 TFSA Contribution Time: 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy With $6,500

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two dividend stocks are lucrative choices for TFSA investors who have yet to max out their 2023 contribution limits.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

2 Undervalued TSX Stocks With a Legit Shot at Beating the TSX

| Vineet Kulkarni

Beat the broader markets with these TSX stocks.

Read more »

tsx today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Fall on Tuesday, May 23

| Jitendra Parashar

While falling commodity prices could pressure the TSX index today, investors will primarily remain focused on the U.S. debt talks.

Read more »