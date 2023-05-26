Home » Investing » Saving for a Down Payment? Stick These Winning Stocks in Your FHSA

Saving for a Down Payment? Stick These Winning Stocks in Your FHSA

Trying to build a FHSA? Here are three top stocks!

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Back view of hugging couple standing with real estate agent in front of house for sale

Image source: Getty Images

Saving up for a down payment has become very difficult for younger Canadians. This has not gone unnoticed by the government. As a result, they have recently released the First-Home Savings Account (FHSA). This is a new kind of tax-advantaged account that combines the benefits of a Tax-Free Savings Account and a Registered Retirement Savings Plan. In this article, I’ll discuss three winning stocks that investors should consider holding in a FHSA.

This is one of the strongest stocks in Canada

When it comes to winning Canadian stocks, Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is often the first stock that comes to mind. For those that aren’t familiar, Constellation Software acquires vertical market software (VMS) businesses. It then provides the coaching and resources required to turn those acquisitions into exceptional business units.

Constellation Software held its initial public offering (IPO) in 2006. Since then, the stock has gained more than 14,500%. An initial investment of $10,000 made at its IPO would be worth more than $1 million today. Over the past year, Constellation Software stock has proven that its best days of growth aren’t behind it, gaining 37% over that period. If you could only buy one stock for your FHSA, I would strongly recommend taking a good look at Constellation Software.

A stock with a strong track record

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is another company that FHSA investors should consider buying today. This is one of the largest railway companies in North America and the industry leader in Canada. For those that haven’t looked into it, Canadian National Railway operates nearly 33,000 kilometres of track. Its rail network spans from British Columbia to Nova Scotia and as far south as Louisiana.

As an investment, Canadian National has rewarded shareholders for years. Since June 2018, Canadian National stock has gained more than 160%, dividends excluded. As an added incentive, Canadian National’s dividend has grown at a compound annual growth rate of nearly 16% since 1996. If you’re looking for a steady business with great potential, Canadian National Railway may be for you.

I would consider this stock for my FHSA

Finally, FHSA investors should consider buying shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) today. That name may not sound familiar to everyone, however I’m sure you’ve encountered one of its locations before. Alimentation Couche-Tard operates under several different banners. This includes Mac’s, Circle K, On the Run, Dairy Mart, and more.

Since its IPO in 2000, Alimentation Couche-Tard stock has gained more than 14,500%. Over the past five years, the stock has gained about 144%. Over both time periods, it’s clear that Alimentation Couche-Tard has been a great stock to hold for investors. Like Canadian National, this stock has done a great job of increasing its dividend distribution over time. With a dividend-payout ratio of 12.7%, I’m confident the company could continue to raise that dividend over time.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has positions in Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway and Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

man is enthralled with a movie in a theater
Stocks for Beginners

Enjoy the Show: There’s a Big Opportunity Coming at Cineplex

| Demetris Afxentiou

There's a big opportunity coming at Cineplex (TSX:CGX). Here's why prospective investors with long-term horizons should consider the entertainment titan.

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Investing

3 Growth Stocks You Can Count on Even With High-Interest Rates

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given the favourable environment, high-growth prospects, and discounted stock prices, I am bullish on these three growth stocks to buy…

Read more »

Senior couple at the lake having a picnic
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Here’s How to Boost Your CPP Pension

| Puja Tayal

The CPP can only cover a portion of your daily expenses. Take control of your pension, and boost the $811…

Read more »

alcohol
Energy Stocks

Passive Income: How to Make $137 per Month Tax Free

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadians seeking passive income each month can go about it in two ways, but you'll need a TFSA and a…

Read more »

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Energy Stocks

The Future of Energy Storage: Top 3 Canadian Battery Innovators

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Tesla has a growing appetite for Canadian battery technology. One among two other top energy storage stocks could reward investors…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

Boost Your Passive Income With These 3 Cheap Dividend Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their high yields and discounted stock prices, these three cheap dividend stocks could be an ideal buy to boost…

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

5 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Every Investor Should Own

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canadian dividend stocks are known for generous yields and stable returns. Here are five stellar options to start or augment…

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Bank Stocks

Better Buy: BNS Stock or BMO Shares?

| Andrew Walker

Bank of Montreal and Bank of Nova Scotia just reported fiscal Q2 2023 earnings.

Read more »