Home » Investing » Invest Smart. Retire Well: 3 Stocks for a TFSA Retirement Fund That Are Great Deals Today

Invest Smart. Retire Well: 3 Stocks for a TFSA Retirement Fund That Are Great Deals Today

Canada Goose Holdings (TSX:GOOS) stock and two other TFSA-worthy value plays could rise in the second half of the year.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
bulb idea thinking

Image source: Getty Images

When it comes to your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) retirement fund, you should seek to make smart investments that will maximize returns over the long run relative to the risks. Of course, you should always consider the risks you’ll take before making any investment decision.

Higher reward typically comes at the cost of higher risk. And if you’re a new investor, you may not yet have a good gauge of your personal risk tolerance. It’s different for everyone. Not everyone is comfortable with a 2-3% move in either direction on any given day.

Though many investors view volatility as risk, I think investors should view risk as the potential for an investment to yield irrecoverable losses. Indeed, Peloton stock, I believe, is a prime example of a risky name that probably won’t be headed to its all-time high anytime soon. Those who bought at the peak (shares have since crashed more than 95%) are highly unlikely to recover anytime soon or perhaps ever.

As an investor, you should invest wisely and forego the hot stock that young investors have been piling into. Momentum parties seldom last forever. When they go bust, a lot of new investors stand to lose considerable sums.

In this piece, we’ll focus on three great TSX stocks that appear to offer a good value for money. Each name has been through quite a tumble. As it stands today, each stock seems too unloved.

Cargojet

Cargojet (TSX:CJT) is cargo airline that cooled off in a massive way over the past two years. The stock has lost around 55% of its value. With no signs of slowing negative momentum, it seems like Cargojet stock could still have a great deal to lose, as it flies into recession storm clouds.

Personally, I think the damage is excessive. Cargojet is still a great company that’s on the right side of a secular tailwind in e-commerce. Further, the $1.8 billion firm could have quite the explosive run once the recession ends and consumers begin splurging online again.

When the consumers are ready to shop, Cargojet will be ready to offer its services. Until then, investors may wish to average down over time, as there’s no sign that the historic slump is over.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings

Sleep Country Canada Holdings (TSX:ZZZ) stock is off around 38% from its all-time high. At around 9.15 times trailing price to earnings (P/E), a recession seems partially (or mostly) factored in. The dividend yield has also swelled past 3.6%. The mattress and sleep products retailer may not be the most attractive discretionary bet, but it’s one that could enjoy a considerable amount of relief on the other side of a recession.

For now, the stock’s dividend seems bountiful enough to collect and wait for TFSA income investors willing to buy and forget.

Canada Goose Holdings

Canada Goose Holdings (TSX:GOOS) stock has crashed around 75% from its 2018 all-time high of nearly $90 per share. The high-end luxury parka maker may not see sales surge, as the summertime heats up while consumer wallets feel the hit of inflation. Still, I’m a fan of the company’s global growth runway.

In China, the Canada Goose brand is picking up traction. As the company grows beyond outerwear, I see some opportunity to drive sales from its loyal customer base. For now, there seem to be no catalysts for the Goose. Though untimely, I still think the stock is worthy of nibbling for a long-term TFSA.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cargojet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Family relationship with bond and care
Dividend Stocks

Pensioners: 2 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks now look oversold.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Make $586 Per Month Tax Free

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Creating passive income of this magnitude will take time, but it will be well worth the wait!

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Investing

CPP Pension: 1 Move to Increase Your Benefits by $5,940 Per Year

| Andrew Button

High-moat stocks like Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) can supplement your CPP.

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

Building Your Retirement Nest Egg? These Canadian Dividend Stocks Can Help

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks have made some long-term investors quite rich.

Read more »

Electric car being charged
Investing

Magna International: Driving the Future of Electric Vehicles?

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Magna International (TSX:MG) is a top way long-term investors can play the surge in electric vehicles over the…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Tech Stocks

3 Canadian Tech Stocks I’d Buy Under $20

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian tech stocks are too cheap to ignore and have the potential to deliver solid returns in the long…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Investing

It’s Time to Get Greedy With High-Yield Telecom Stocks

| Joey Frenette

BCE (TSX:BCE) is one dividend stock that's perfect for new TFSA investors seeking to bolster their passive-income stream.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Investing

TFSA: How You Could Turn $40,000 Into $400,000 in 10 Years

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian investors should achieve huge growth in their TFSA with the help of top growth stocks like Air Canada (TSX:AC)…

Read more »