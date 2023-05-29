Home » Investing » Are You 25 or Younger? Invest Just $75 Per Month for $197K by Retirement

Are You 25 or Younger? Invest Just $75 Per Month for $197K by Retirement

Young investors don’t need to invest a lot and don’t need risky options. Just this one ETF and $75 each month can create huge tax-free returns.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips

Image credit: Photo by CIRA/.CA.

Young Canadians may not have too much when it comes to investing for their retirement. However, this is the perfect time to think about it. If you’re already budgeting, consider just adding just $75 per month to put towards retirement. And all of it could be tax free.

Consider your TFSA as a retirement option

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) was originally introduced as another retirement option for Canadians. If you have the goal of retirement in mind, starting out with a TFSA is an excellent choice.

You can not only invest each month but also collect passive income that’s all tax free. That passive income can then be sent right back into your TFSA stock of choice on top of the $75. Do this again and again, ideally through automated payments, and you can be set up for life.

An option to choose

Now, if you’re going to do this for life, then you don’t want to choose just some random growth stock. Sure, you can put aside some of your investments for riskier options, but not as a whole. Instead, consider investing in your retirement through a conservative option for stable growth as well as stable dividends.

This will allow you to see your funds rise higher and higher because you have decades of time ahead of you. What’s more, choosing a safe option means that should a recession hit when you want to retire, you’ll be ahead of the game.

An option I would consider is Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF (TSX:VXC). This company provides you with global exposure to companies on the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE). It merely excludes Canada, so you can pick up the slack there elsewhere.

Shares are up 7% in the last year alone and year to date after the market dipped. You can also bring in a dividend yield at 1.82% — not a huge yield, but, again, you don’t need much!

How much you could make

The Vanguard ETF has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.52% in the last nine years since coming on the market. Its dividend of $0.98 has grown at a CAGR of 9.3% in that time. So, let’s see what that $75 per month, or $900 a year, could get you by the time you turn 60.

Stock PriceDividendDividends ReceivedShares PurchasedTotal Shares AccumulatedStock ValueTotal InvestmentDividends Reinvested
$48.26$0.98$17.6418.0037.65$1,816.22$900$17.64
$51.90$1.07$40.1817.3454.99$2,852.42$1,800$40.18
$55.79$1.17$66.4916.1471.13$3,964.48$2,700$66.49
$59.94$1.29$96.5915.0386.16$5,173.67$3,600$96.59
$64.37$1.42$130.9714.01100.17$6,491.12$4,500$130.97
$69.10$1.57$170.8013.06113.23$7,928.88$5,400$170.80
$74.13$1.74$216.9212.18125.41$9,500.05$6,300$216.92
$79.49$1.92$270.8911.35136.76$11,217.01$7,200$270.89
$85.18$2.12$334.1110.57147.33$13,094.17$8,100$334.11
$91.23$2.34$408.759.84157.17$15,146.86$9,000$408.75
$97.66$2.57$496.689.16166.33$17,391.67$9,900$496.68
$104.49$2.83$600.618.52174.85$19,845.77$10,800$600.61
$111.77$3.12$723.457.93182.78$22,527.08$11,700$723.45
$119.53$3.43$868.567.39190.17$25,454.96$12,600$868.56
$127.82$3.76$1,039.446.88196.05$28,650.14$13,500$1,039.44
$136.69$4.13$1,240.586.42200.47$32,134.91$14,400$1,240.58
$146.20$4.53$1,476.715.98203.45$35,932.41$15,300$1,476.71
$156.42$4.97$1,754.845.57205.02$40,067.97$16,200$1,754.84
$167.40$5.44$2,082.485.20205.99$44,567.96$17,100$2,082.48
$179.22$5.96$2,468.734.85206.84$49,460.91$18,000$2,468.73
$191.95$6.53$2,924.604.53207.37$54,777.17$18,900$2,924.60
$205.67$7.16$3,463.204.24207.61$60,548.33$19,800$3,463.20
$220.48$7.86$4,098.643.97207.58$66,808.01$20,700$4,098.64
$236.47$8.63$4,846.063.73207.31$73,591.96$21,600$4,846.06
$253.75$9.49$5,721.023.50206.81$80,939.16$22,500$5,721.02
$272.43$10.44$6,740.733.29206.10$88,892.81$23,400$6,740.73
$292.64$11.49$7,923.053.10205.20$97,499.85$24,300$7,923.05
$314.52$12.64$9,288.602.93204.13$106,811.76$25,200$9,288.60
$338.24$13.91$10,860.792.77202.90$116,883.42$26,100$10,860.79
$363.95$15.30$12,665.962.62201.51$127,774.97$27,000$12,665.96
$391.83$16.83$14,732.292.49199.99$139,550.86$27,900$14,732.29
$422.09$18.51$17,091.402.36198.36$152,281.65$28,800$17,091.40
$454.95$20.34$19,777.882.24196.60$166,040.78$29,700$19,777.88
$490.67$22.36$22,829.332.14194.74$180,909.63$30,600$22,829.33
$529.56$24.56$26,286.192.04192.78$196,976.29$31,500$26,286.19

At the end of 35 years, your total investment of $31,500 will have grown to $196,976.29 from just $75 per month!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Vanguard Ftse Global All Cap Ex Canada Index ETF. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Family relationship with bond and care
Dividend Stocks

Pensioners: 2 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks now look oversold.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Make $586 Per Month Tax Free

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Creating passive income of this magnitude will take time, but it will be well worth the wait!

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

Building Your Retirement Nest Egg? These Canadian Dividend Stocks Can Help

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks have made some long-term investors quite rich.

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 High-Yield TSX Stocks With Great Dividend Growth

| Andrew Walker

These top Canadian dividend-growth stocks now trade at discounted prices.

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

How Much Can You Really Earn in Passive TFSA Income?

| Andrew Button

With a diversified portfolio of high yield stocks like Enbridge (TSX:ENB) you could potentially get up to $4,400 per year…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks to Invest in a Sideways Economy

| Adam Othman

Not all stocks are equally vulnerable to the weak economy and market, and the right stable investments can help you…

Read more »

Value for money
Dividend Stocks

Why Canadian Investors Should Add This Value Stock to Their Portfolios

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This value stock is down now, but this comes all from outside impacts. A year from now, you'll likely wish…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

This 7.1% Dividend Stock Pays Serious Cash

| Kay Ng

After the pullback, Enbridge stock offers a compelling dividend yield of almost 7.1% It's a good consideration for passive income.

Read more »