Home » Investing » TFSA Passive Income: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy in June 2023

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy in June 2023

These top TSX dividend stocks look cheap today.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
TFSA and coins

Image source: Getty Images

Retirees who use their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to generate passive income have a chance to buy some great Canadian dividend stocks at discounted prices. The market correction can be scary, and it isn’t fun to watch share prices on stocks in the portfolio fall, but the dips provide opportunities to put new money to work and pick up higher yields from top TSX dividend payers.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is somewhat unique in the Canadian bank sector due to its large international operations focused primarily on Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Colombia. These Latin American markets might seem to be an odd place for a Canadian bank to make big bets, but there is significant growth potential for loans, deposits, and investment product sales as the middle class expands. In addition, the four countries are members of the Pacific Alliance trade bloc that enables the free movement of goods, capital, and labour. Combined, the countries are home to more than 230 million people.

Emerging markets, however, come with risks, both financial and geopolitical. Bank of Nova Scotia’s share price performance has lagged its peers over the past five years. One reason could be investor concern about the exposure to Latin America.

Bank of Nova Scotia’s new chief executive officer has indicated that changes could be on the way after the company completes a strategic review of its operations. Pundits speculate that Bank of Nova Scotia might sell a good chunk of the Latin American businesses and use the funds to make acquisitions in other markets, including the United States. The four other large Canadian banks have made big bets in the U.S. in recent years, and their shares have performed better than Bank of Nova Scotia’s.

At the time of writing, Bank of Nova Scotia trades near $67 per share. The stock was as high as $85 a year ago.

Recession fears have hit the share prices of most banks in the past 12 months and the recent failures of some regional banks in the United States have investors wondering if more turbulence is on the way. Bank of Nova Scotia recently reported fiscal second-quarter 2023 results that indicated the bank is increasing its provisions for credit losses. This was a common theme across the Canadian bank sector.

Interestingly, the international division actually generated higher adjusted income for the quarter compared to the same period last year, as opposed to earnings declines in the other groups.

Bank of Nova Scotia has a strong capital position to ride out a recession and remains very profitable. The board just increased the quarterly dividend by about 3% to $1.06, so there can’t be too much concern at the executive level, regarding ongoing revenue and profit growth.

Near-term volatility should be expected, but investors might want to start buying BNS stock at this level. The dividend should be safe and now provides an annualized yield of 6.3%, so you get paid well to wait for the recovery.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is a giant in the Canadian energy sector with a current market capitalization near $82 billion. The company operates oil, natural gas, and gas liquids production sites that cover the full spectrum of the product mix. This includes oil sands, conventional heavy oil, conventional light oil, and offshore oil. The natural gas production and resource base in western Canada positions CNRL to benefit from international demand for liquified natural gas.

CNRL used the cash windfall from the rebound in oil and natural gas prices to reduce debt and buy back stock over the past two years, while also boosting the dividend. As net debt continues to decline, the company plans to return a higher portion of free cash flow to investors. Shareholders got a taste of this last August when CNRL paid out bonus dividend of $1.50 per share.

At the time of writing, the stock is down to $74 from the 12-month high around $88 per share. Investors can now get a 4.8% yield.

The bottom line on top stocks for passive income

Bank of Nova Scotia and CNRL pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work inside a self-directed TFSA focused on passive income, these stocks look cheap right now and deserve to be on your watch list.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest?
Dividend Stocks

Better Dividend Buy: Canadian National Railway or Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Both CNR and CP stock are strong long-term holds, but which is the better buy for stable dividends?

Read more »

Handwriting text writing Are You Ready For Tomorrow question. Concept meaning Preparation to the future Motivation Stand blackboard with white words behind blurry blue paper lobs woody floor.
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy for Long-term Passive Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is full of stellar Canadian dividend stocks to buy for long-term income-seekers. Here’s a look at three options…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Create $313 in Passive Income by Buying in 114 Shares in 3 Dividend Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian investors seeking passive income from dividend stocks should think beyond the first year, but here is what you could…

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Monthly Dividend Stock Pays 11.5% Every Year

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s a great Canadian dividend stock you can consider buying now to earn handsome passive income each month.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Already up 15.87%: Is Dollarama Stock Still Worth Buying Today?

| Adam Othman

Is Dollarama stock worth buying as a defensive growth stock, despite inflation normalizing in recent months?

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Looking for Dividend Stocks in Canada? Check Out These Top Picks

| Adam Othman

Invest in these two top dividend stocks in Canada for long-term wealth growth through a self-directed passive income stream.

Read more »

value for money
Dividend Stocks

Here are 4 TSX Stocks That Look Like Great Buys for Value Investors

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Four TSX stocks with strong fundamentals but underperforming in 2023 are great buys for value investors.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a high voltage telecom tower.
Dividend Stocks

Why TSX Utility Stocks Look Appealing Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

TSX utility stocks will likely outperform this year given the impending recession and steady rates.

Read more »