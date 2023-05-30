Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, May 30

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, May 30

Weakening gold and oil prices could pressure TSX mining and energy stocks at the open today, as investors continue to monitor developments related to the U.S. debt-ceiling deal.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

The stock market in Canada remained largely positive on Monday, as investors continued to assess the potential impact of the tentative U.S. debt limit deal on the economy. Even as the U.S. market remained closed for Memorial Day, the S&P/TSX Composite Index advanced by 48 points, or 0.2%, for the day to settle at 19,968.

Despite minor losses on Canadian consumer stocks, other key market sectors like healthcare, financials, and real estate stock climbed to help the index notch a second consecutive day of gains.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Canadian Western Bank (TSX:CWB) recovered by 5.5% Monday to $24.26 per share after losing nearly 6% of its value in the previous session. Despite its weaker-than-expected April quarter top- and bottom-line figures, yesterday’s recovery in CWB stock could primarily be attributed to a banking sector-wide optimism due mainly to recent U.S. debt-ceiling, deal-related developments.

Notably, higher provision for credit losses trimmed Canadian Western Bank’s profit last quarter, despite a minor increase in its revenue. With this, its share prices currently trade without any notable change on a year-to-date basis.

Converge Technology, AltaGas, and Canada Goose were also among the top-performing TSX stocks on May 29, as they inched up by at least 2.8% each.

On the flip side, International Petroleum, NovaGold Resources, and Brookfield Business Partners were the worst performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as they fell more than 2% each.

According to the exchange’s daily volume numbers, Manulife Financial, Suncor Energy, Great-West Lifeco, and Baytex Energy were the most active stocks for the day.

TSX today

Commodity prices, especially West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures and gold, were bearish early Tuesday morning, pointing to a lower open for TSX gold mining and energy stocks today. While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors may want to keep a close eye on the latest U.S. consumer confidence data and more details on the debt-ceiling deal.

The stock market participants have so far reacted positively to the U.S. debt ceiling deal. However, recently released strong personal consumption expenditure data may give the Federal Reserve more room to raise interest rates, which may keep tech investors on edge in the near term.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2023 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Western Bank and International Petroleum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

The sun sets behind a high voltage telecom tower.
Dividend Stocks

Why TSX Utility Stocks Look Appealing Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

TSX utility stocks will likely outperform this year given the impending recession and steady rates.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Stocks for Beginners

3 Reasons Why Dollarama Stock Is a Buy in May 2023

| Vineet Kulkarni

Dollarama stock has returned nearly 600% in the last decade, beating the TSX Index by a big margin.

Read more »

Female friends enjoying their dessert together at a mall
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $300 a Month to Target a $3,000 Yearly Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

Stocks can be a good source of passive income. All you need is to regularly invest in dividend stocks and…

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Dividend Stocks

4 Top Stocks With High Dividend Growth to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking for stocks you can buy and forget, while they keep giving you returns? Then these high dividend…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

The Top TSX Energy Stocks to Buy This Summer

| Vineet Kulkarni

Recession fears have disproportionately weighed on TSX energy stocks lately.

Read more »

man is enthralled with a movie in a theater
Stocks for Beginners

Enjoy the Show: There’s a Big Opportunity Coming at Cineplex

| Demetris Afxentiou

There's a big opportunity coming at Cineplex (TSX:CGX). Here's why prospective investors with long-term horizons should consider the entertainment titan.

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

5 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Every Investor Should Own

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canadian dividend stocks are known for generous yields and stable returns. Here are five stellar options to start or augment…

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Diversified Portfolio of Canadian Dividend-Paying Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A diversified portfolio of dividend stocks can be a lifesaver, but which are the best options to consider right now…

Read more »