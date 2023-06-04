Home » Investing » 2 Dividend Stocks Worth a Permanent Spot in My TFSA

2 Dividend Stocks Worth a Permanent Spot in My TFSA

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) are two of my top TFSA holdings that I intend to hold for the long run.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.

Image source: Getty Images

Not too many stocks out there are worth a permanent spot in your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP). Undoubtedly, it’s nice to think long term and hope to hang onto shares of a company you truly love for life. Though a “forever” holding period isn’t too realistic, given life’s uncertainties tend to be a tad on the pricey side, I think those seeking names they can truly forget about for years (or decades) at a time have the right mindset and investment horizon to do really well in stocks through their investing careers.

In this piece, we’ll just have a glimpse at two of the names in my TFSA that I don’t plan to sell anytime soon. Though it would be nice to hang onto shares for at least 25 years, I acknowledge that unforeseen costs can happen. If they do, the following two names that are last on the list to liquidate. Further, it’s also worthwhile checking in with your favourite stocks to ensure that the long-term thesis is still intact.

Over time, things can change, moats can narrow, managers can lose their competitive edge, and earnings (or dividend) growth can sag. The same companies we loved when we first bought may evolve to become firms that we may need to break up with. Indeed, we live in a fast-paced world where yesterday’s relative unknown can be tomorrow’s next big thing.

That’s why it’s vital to continue putting in the due diligence in the years that follow your first purchase of a “permanent” TFSA holding. The following two names have not changed a whole lot in recent years, even with the rise of artificial intelligence and other potentially disruptive trends. Without further ado, please consider Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B).

Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands is a mix of solid fast-food brands, including Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. The stock has been on a hot run and is just shy of the $100 mark — a level that I believe will be broken in just a matter of time.

Despite the hot past year of trading, I remain a raging bull on the company and its prospects, as it looks to continue modernizing amid turbulent economic conditions.

With a 3.04% dividend yield, QSR stock is a bountiful dividend payer that has a world of growth opportunities ahead of it. It’s been quite a while, but I think new highs may be just around the corner, regardless of where rates go or when that recession finally hits us in the pocketbook.

Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway is a company that I don’t ever plan to sell. Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of our generation. And though he won’t remain at the helm of Berkshire forever, I believe his values have been passed down to his successors. In that regard, I believe that Buffett’s values will last for many decades down the road.

Though Berkshire may have a slightly tougher time topping the S&P 500 in the new era, I must say I am encouraged by the company’s abilities to invest in the modern era. Whether we’re talking about the big bet on shares of Apple or other smart moves, I’m more than comfortable than ever letting Berkshire’s bosses do their thing.

I think Buffett has made fine selections, and I will look to accumulate more B shares (I wish I had enough to own the A shares!) on any meaningful dips in the future.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, and Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool recommends Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, and Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Offering High Yields and Reliable Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These valuable dividend stocks offer solid deals right now, with ultra-high yields that will certainly last well beyond this downturn.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Dividend Stocks

Best of Both Worlds: 3 Growth Stocks That Also Pay Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend stocks are great until a downturn ends. But luckily, these three dividend stocks also offer a massive amount of…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Monthly Passive Income: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy in June 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best TSX monthly dividend stocks you can buy in June 2023.

Read more »

Female hand holding piggy bank. Save money and financial investment
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Wealth: 2 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy in June 2023

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale.

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks That Reliably Pay You Cash

| Adam Othman

With strong underlying businesses, high-yielding dividends, and stable cash flows, these two TSX stocks can be excellent investments to consider.

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy for TFSA Passive Income: Telus Stock or TD Bank? 

| Puja Tayal

Your passive income depends on the dividend yield you lock in. Telus and TD Bank are good investments, but which…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Turn a $10,000 Investment Into $844 in Cash Every Year

| Kay Ng

The power of compound interest from regular investments in quality dividend stocks can deliver solid long-term returns and make you…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Grab This 10.8% Dividend Yield Before It’s Gone!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is down 43% in the last year, and it's about to turn around in the near future.…

Read more »