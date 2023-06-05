Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Dividend Investors: 4 Canadian Stocks for Many Decades of Payouts

Dividend Investors: 4 Canadian Stocks for Many Decades of Payouts

Are you looking for decades of dividends? These four top Canadian income stocks are ideal for steady compounding returns.

Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:
calculate and analyze stock

Image source: Getty Images

If you are a long-term investor, dividend quality and longevity are even more important than how large the dividend is. Why? A Canadian stock that is consistently grows its dividend is much more likely to consistently grow its earnings and cash flows.

That also tends to translate into consistent and steady stock performance. This creates a compounding of income and capital that can create significant wealth. If you are looking for dividends that could last decades, here are four top Canadian stocks to have on your radar.

A top Canadian railroad stock for dividend growth

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) has delivered an impressive record of income and capital returns. Had you bought this stock 10 years ago and reinvested all your dividends, you would be sitting on a nice 246% return. That is 13.2% compounded annual rate of return.

Not only has this Canadian stock paid a dividend since 1996, but it has grown its annual dividend by over 4,500% since then. This dividend stock only yields 2%, but its dividend-growth record is hard to beat.

Canadian National has built out a dominant transportation network across North America. Its infrastructure is essential for the North American economy.

While CN may face some near-term economic headwinds in a recession, it has a smart new management team, a strong balance sheet, and excess capacity to keep growing. All around, this is a great long-term stock for steady, low-teens total returns.

A top utility

Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock has nearly 50-year track record of consecutive annual dividend increases. It started paying a $0.0875 annual dividend per share in 1973 (split adjusted). Today, this Canadian stock pays an annual combined dividend of $2.26 per share. Its dividend has increased 2,482% over the past 50 years!

Fortis is a simple, boring business. It provides electricity and gas transmission/distribution services across North America. While it is boring, it is steady and reliable. Today, it yields 4%.

The company expects to grow by around 5% annually for the next five years. This Canadian dividend stock has delivered mid- to high single-digit total returns for decades and that likely won’t stop anytime soon.

A utility for growth and income

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) is like a hybrid of CN Rail and Fortis. It owns a diverse mix of assets including railroads, ports, utilities, pipelines, and data centres. Given its asset mix, it provides an attractive combination of growth and income.

Over the past 10 years, investors have earned a +260% total return. In that time, it has compounded its distribution annually by around 9%. This dividend stock yields 4.3% today.

Brookfield owns utility-like assets, collects their cash flows, and then re-invests into acquiring new assets. The company has been high-grading its portfolio and has recession-resistant qualities. This is a good long-term Canadian stock for sleep-well-at-night income and growth.

A top Canadian energy stock for growing passive income

Energy stocks are not often equated to consistent dividend growth due to their cyclical nature. However, Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is an exception. Its stock has delivered a total return of 200% over the past decade. That is a 12% compound annual growth rate.

Its dividend has compounded by +20% annually over the past 23 years. CNQ is one of Canada’s best energy production operators. It has low-cost production and decades-long reserves that earn free cash flows even in oil bear markets.

Canadian Natural stock earns a 4.88% dividend yield today. Last quarter, it increased its dividend 6%, but investors can expect even more increases (or special dividends), as it reduces debt and/or if the price of energy rises.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Canadian National Railway, Canadian Natural Resources, and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

railroad with nature background
Dividend Stocks

CNR Stock Sagged 2% Last Month: Should You Buy the Dip?

| Aditya Raghunath

CNR stock has surged 1,760% since June 2003 after adjusting for dividends. But is the TSX blue-chip stock a buy…

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

Just Starting to Invest? The 2 Stocks You’ll Want to Buy and Own for Years

| Adam Othman

When building your portfolio from scratch as a beginner investor, it's a good idea to play it safe with relatively…

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks With Lucrative Yields in June 2023

| Kay Ng

Dividend stocks pay you for holding their shares. Aim to buy at a discount to maximize your income while preserving…

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian REITs to Buy in June 2023

| Kay Ng

Canadian investors looking for passive income from real estate investing can consider these top Canadian REITs for monthly income.

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

Planning for Retirement? Here Are the Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy

| Jitendra Parashar

Buying two of the best Canadian dividend stocks now for the long term can help you retire without financial worries.

Read more »

investment research
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over TD Bank Stock

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Energy and financials are the TSX’s sector heavyweights, but I’d choose a dividend giant in the former over a big…

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks Worth a Permanent Spot in My TFSA

| Joey Frenette

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) are two of my top TFSA holdings that I intend to hold…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Offering High Yields and Reliable Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These valuable dividend stocks offer solid deals right now, with ultra-high yields that will certainly last well beyond this downturn.

Read more »