Home » Investing » These TSX Telecom Stocks Are Dialling Up Impressive Profits 

These TSX Telecom Stocks Are Dialling Up Impressive Profits 

Two telecom stocks are dialing up dividend profits for shareholders while inflation and interest are slowing dividends for some companies.

Latest posts by Puja Tayal (see all)
Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

At a time when many energy stocks are slashing dividends or slowing dividend growth, two telecom stocks are maintaining their dividend momentum. BCE (TSX:BCE) and Telus Corporation (TSX:T) have maintained strong dividend growth throughout 2020-2022, despite accelerating their capital spending to build 5G infrastructure. BCE continued to grow dividends by 5% and Telus by 5%-7% even when their profits fell due to rising depreciation. 

Why did these telecom stocks continue growing dividends? 

Generally, a company slows or pauses dividend growth when its profits and cash flows fall. But BCE and Telus continued growing dividends because the dip in profits and cash flows was temporary. They earned stable cash flows and channelized them into building 5G infrastructure.

A generational upgrade brings long-term cash flows as it creates an ecosystem for new technologies. The 4G upgrade in 2010 set the stage for cloud computing, video calling, and live streaming. The 4G network helped Telus grow dividends by more than 10% annually from 2011 to 2015. Even BCE grew its dividend by 14.6% in 2011 and 8.6% in 2012 before normalizing the growth to 5%. 

Telus DividendTelus Dividend GrowthYearBCE DividendBCE Dividend Growth
$1.437.3%2023$3.875.2%
$1.336.2%2022$3.685.1%
$1.257.7%2021$3.505.1%
$1.175.2%2020$3.335.0%
$1.117.5%2019$3.175.0%
$1.035.9%2018$3.025.2%
$0.978.1%2017$2.875.1%
$0.909.8%2016$2.735.0%
$0.8210.8%2015$2.605.3%
$0.7412.1%2014$2.476.0%
$0.6610.9%2013$2.335.0%
$0.6010.7%2012$2.228.6%
$0.5410.3%2011$2.0514.6%
BCE and Telus dividend growth history

The 5G opportunity is bigger than 4G in many ways. The fifth-generation ecosystem will set the stage for artificial intelligence (AI) at the edge. AI started gaining roots with ChatGPT and Nvidia data centre graphic processing units. Making AI perform tasks like security cameras, road traffic management, autonomous driving, and drone deliveries requires Wi-Fi-like internet connectivity with low lag time. And 5G provides just that. 

These two telecom stocks are dialling up impressive future profits 

If you look at BCE and Telus’ current income statements, their profits declined, and leverage and interest expenses increased. Telus’ dividend payout ratio was 89% in the first quarter, way above the guided range of 60-75% of free cash flow because of one-off capital spending on PureFibre infrastructure and the 5G network roll-out. 

Do not base your decisions on these one-off events. Look at the revenue growth, as that will bring regular future cash flows. The company will have enough cash to repay debt and rebuild cash reserve. 

As for profits, two reasons for the profit dip were depreciation and interest rate expense. Depreciation is a non-cash expense. It is high in the early stages of infrastructure development. But that does not affect the network infrastructure’s income-generating capacity. And interest expenses will gradually ease when interest rates fall. 

Once depreciation and interest expense ease, profits could spring up. And with capital expenditure slowing in the future, the telcos would have more cash to repay debt and grow dividends. Both BCE and Telus are dialling up for future 5G profits. 

Is now a good time to buy BCE and Telus?

The market is in bearish momentum over concerns about another interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada. These worries have pulled BCE and Telus shares down 6% and 10%, respectively, in the last 30 days. Now is a good time to buy these stocks and lock in a higher dividend yield of 6.2% and 5.6%, respectively. 

If you invest $5,000 now, you can buy 194 shares of Telus, which is 20 extra than you could have bought in early May. The additional 20 shares could earn around a $28.60 dividend per year. In the case of BCE, a $5,000 investment now can buy you five more shares than it could have in early May and earn you a $19.35 annual dividend. It might look small, but when compounded can make a significant difference. 

These are the stocks to buy at every dip as they set the stage to ride the long-term AI and 5G revolution. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nvidia and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Adam Othman

Blue-chip TSX stocks like these two Canadian energy sector giants can help you generate substantial long-term wealth growth.

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Dividend Stocks

Safeguarding Your Wealth: 5 Safe Stocks to Buy in a Rising Interest Rate Market

| Andrew Button

Established companies like the Canadian National Railway tend to be relatively safe in tough economic conditions.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

1 Passive-Income Stream and 1 Dividend Stock for $288 in Monthly Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It can be hard to invest when you don't have any cash, so create some from this passive-income method and…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

2023 TFSA Contribution Time: 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy With $6,500

| Kay Ng

Buy these two great dividend stocks in your TFSA as a part of a diversified portfolio if you haven't already.

Read more »

Construction work on a site
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Infrastructure Stocks: Building the Future and Your Wealth

| Daniel Da Costa

These two Canadian infrastructure stocks are highly defensive and offer excellent long-term potential, making them ideal for this uncertain market.

Read more »

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Utility Stocks for June 2023

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three top utility stocks could be excellent buys for income-seeking investors.

Read more »

A tractor harvests lentils.
Dividend Stocks

Why Nutrien Stock Is Still a Great Buy on the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) stock has gone through major ups and downs thanks to outside influences, but its bottom line remains incredibly…

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

Build Your Retirement Fortune With These Top TFSA Stocks

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two top Canadian dividend stocks you can add to your TFSA to build wealth for retirement.

Read more »