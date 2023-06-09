Home » Investing » 2 Canadian Utility Stocks With Stable Returns (and Dividends, too!)

2 Canadian Utility Stocks With Stable Returns (and Dividends, too!)

Canadian utility stocks offer stable growth and juicy dividends. Here are two utilities to consider now while they’re still discounted.

Latest posts by Demetris Afxentiou (see all)
Published
| More on:
Golden crown on a red velvet background

Image source: Getty Images

Finding that perfect mix of income-producing stocks can mean the difference between retiring early to a juicy income, or needing to work into your golden years. Canadian utility stocks are great options to consider to accomplish that goal, for a variety of reasons.

Here’s a look at two Canadian utility stocks you may want to consider buying for your portfolio (and future income stream!)

Let’s start with the (dividend) King

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) is a utility stock like no other. The utility has provided consecutive annual increases to its dividend for an incredible 51 years. This makes Canadian Utilities the only Dividend King in Canada.

Canadian Utilities is diversified across several segments and geographies. The company boasts transmission and distribution businesses, as well as production and storage operations across both electricity and natural gas verticals.

Those segments provide a reliable revenue stream for the company, which in turn translates into Canadian Utilities’ quarterly dividend. As of the time of writing, that dividend yield works out to a solid 5%.

Investors should keep in mind that Canadian Utilities is a long-term option that can provide a stable and growing income but not necessarily growth. Remember that prospective investors who are not ready to draw on that income yet can reinvest those dividends until needed, letting that future income grow further.

Given the current yield, a $30,000 investment in Canadian Utilities will generate a first-year income of approximately $1,500.

And consider this soon-to-be King

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is one of the largest utilities in North America. Fortis operates across 10 operating regions in the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean.

Those segments are well-diversified, including both transmission and distribution segments that are overwhelmingly regulated by long-term contracts. Despite that stable business model, Fortis has taken an aggressive stance on expansion, which is a rarity for Canadian utility stocks.

In fact, Fortis has a whopping $22.3 billion capital investment plan to grow its rate base as well as transition some facilities over to renewables. And that’s not all; Fortis also offers a juicy quarterly dividend.

As of the time of writing, that dividend works out to a tasty 3.95%. Even better, long-term investors can take solace in the fact that Fortis has provided 49 consecutive years of increases. The company is also on track for a 50th increase later this year.

Fortis is also on track for 4-6% increases over the next several years. These increases only further the appeal of this must-buy stock.

Prospective investors with $30,000 to invest in Fortis can expect to generate an income of just under $1,200. And like any other investment, reinvesting those dividends until needed can provide additional growth over time.

Even Canadian utility stocks carry risk

Prospective investors should be reminded that no investment is without risk. Even the most defensive Canadian utility stocks carry some risk. Market volatility and rising interest rates over the past year have dragged down much of the market. That includes both Canadian Utilities and Fortis.

As of the time of writing, over the past 12-month period, both Fortis and Canadian Utilities have dropped by 7% and 8%, respectively.

Long-term investors should see this as an opportunity and not a weakness. Canadian utility stocks are superb long-term holdings that will not only recover but continue to provide a juicy growing dividend.

In my opinion, one or both stocks warrant a core position in any well-diversified long-term portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in Fortis. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Handwriting text writing Are You Ready For Tomorrow question. Concept meaning Preparation to the future Motivation Stand blackboard with white words behind blurry blue paper lobs woody floor.
Dividend Stocks

Secure Your Future: Invest in These TFSA Stocks for Retirement

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Top dividend stocks like Suncor Energy Inc. are the perfect candidates to stash in a TFSA and secure a safe…

Read more »

Red siren flashing
Dividend Stocks

Income Investors, Take Note: These Canadian Dividend Stocks Are on Fire

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two rallying Canadian dividend stocks you can buy now, despite broader market uncertainties.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

3 Oversold Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Top Canadian dividend stocks are on sale!

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

Value Investors: 2 Canadian Stocks That Are Getting Way Too Cheap

| Joey Frenette

Brookfield Corp. and Algonquin Power & Utilities are great contrarian candidates for value investors seeking a stock rebound.

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

These Canadian REITs Could Help You Generate Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These REITs are some of the best to consider if you want passive income on top of solid growth over…

Read more »

stock data
Dividend Stocks

How to Make a $108K Portfolio in 10 Years With $0 in Savings

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dig into your budget and you're sure to come up with cash. Couple that with income streams and investment returns,…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Create $90 in Passive Income Each Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These valuable dividend stocks are the perfect option for those wanting high dividend yields that won't last forever, locking in…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Make $480 Per Month Tax-Free

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Here's how Canadian REITs could pay you more than $480 per month in TFSA passive income

Read more »