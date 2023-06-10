Home » Investing » Canadian Retirees: 2 Top Dividend Stocks to Own for Reliable Income

Canadian Retirees: 2 Top Dividend Stocks to Own for Reliable Income

Evaluating the long-term viability of a dividend stock might require looking into the business model itself and assessing its long-term prospects.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.

Source: Getty Images

Relatively few Canadians have a private pension plan or an employer pension plan strong enough to carry them through their golden years in conjunction with the Canada Pension Plan and Old Age Security pensions. Naturally, they have to rely on their retirement savings to fill the gap that exists between their expenses and the pension they receive from the government.

Ideally, they should have enough savings to help them develop an income stream made up of dividend stocks. This would allow them to preserve their capital (assuming the dividend stock is not bearish in the long term) while producing a decent enough passive income to augment their pension.

If you are a retiree planning to convert your savings into a reliable income stream, there are two blue-chip stocks you should look into.

An asset management company

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM), which used to represent the bulk of the Brookfield empire, is now a spin-off of the larger corporation. It’s still a considerable entity with a market value of about $16.6 billion. The alternative asset management company holds assets of over $825 billion, spread out over 30 countries.

Brookfield Asset Management stock is quite new and only started trading on the Canadian and American stock markets at the end of last year. However, it’s tied to a hundred-year-old company with an impressive global presence and many of the same strengths that the original Brookfield stock carried.

This makes it a compelling dividend stock, even though it has only paid one quarterly dividend so far and has announced the next one for the end of June. The yield is about 3%, but it comes with other benefits, like financially stable and reliable dividends as well as decent capital-appreciation potential.

A bank stock

If you are looking for reliable dividend income, almost all Canadian bank stocks are compelling picks, but Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) stands out from the rest for several reasons. It’s the largest Canadian bank by market cap and one of the largest banks in North America by assets. Despite having an enormous local presence, it generates a significant amount of its revenue from its international operations.

It has been paying dividends to its investors for over 100 years and has been consistently raising its payouts for the last 12 years. The yield is usually decent enough, and the payouts are financially stable. It also offers a good capital-appreciation potential that will keep your retirement savings parked in this bank stock growing ahead of inflation, assuming the stock keeps performing the way it has in the past.

Foolish takeaway

Converting your savings into income-producing assets is an important element of retirement planning, and it’s imperative that you look beyond the yield itself. Stocks like these two can help you with more than just retirement income.

They can keep your nest egg growing over time, allowing you to liquidate part of your savings to meet any significant expenses without making your financial situation too precarious.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

value for money
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These stocks may be down now, but if you have $1,000 they're also the best Canadian stocks to buy right…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

Why I’d Still Buy CP Stock at All-time Highs

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CP stock has risen higher and higher, dipping recently after earnings. But this could be the time to buy for…

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Utility Stocks With Stable Returns (and Dividends, too!)

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canadian utility stocks offer stable growth and juicy dividends. Here are two utilities to consider now while they're still discounted.

Read more »

Handwriting text writing Are You Ready For Tomorrow question. Concept meaning Preparation to the future Motivation Stand blackboard with white words behind blurry blue paper lobs woody floor.
Dividend Stocks

Secure Your Future: Invest in These TFSA Stocks for Retirement

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Top dividend stocks like Suncor Energy Inc. are the perfect candidates to stash in a TFSA and secure a safe…

Read more »

Red siren flashing
Dividend Stocks

Income Investors, Take Note: These Canadian Dividend Stocks Are on Fire

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two rallying Canadian dividend stocks you can buy now, despite broader market uncertainties.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

3 Oversold Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Top Canadian dividend stocks are on sale!

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

Value Investors: 2 Canadian Stocks That Are Getting Way Too Cheap

| Joey Frenette

Brookfield Corp. and Algonquin Power & Utilities are great contrarian candidates for value investors seeking a stock rebound.

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

These Canadian REITs Could Help You Generate Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These REITs are some of the best to consider if you want passive income on top of solid growth over…

Read more »