Home » Investing » How Global Expansion Plans Could Drive Growth at Manulife

How Global Expansion Plans Could Drive Growth at Manulife

Here’s why Manulife (TSX:MFC) is one of the top Canadian stocks to consider in terms of its global expansion growth potential long term.

Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
Dots over the earth connecting the world

Image source: Getty Images.

Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) is a well-known Canadian insurer and financial services provider. The company operates in core markets such as Insurance and Annuity Products, Corporate and Wealth, Asset Management Businesses, and others. 

Now, apart from its domestic Canadian market, Manulife has a strong market position in the U.S. and Asia. Moreover, Manulife is increasingly expanding globally, in a bid to scale its business. This global expansion is an often overlooked catalyst I think long-term investors should be paying closer attention to.

Here’s are some of the key moves Manulife is making and why they matter.

Manulife plans to acquire a controlling interest in Serverfarm 

One of the more intriguing recent moves Manulife has made over the past month is a deal to acquire eight data centres spread across Europe, North America, and Israel.

This definitive agreement to gain a controlling interest in Serverfarm was announced in mid-May. Manulife will gain eight data centres in key markets such as Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, and Atlanta, housing corporate tenants like Amazon, Google, CenturyLink, etc. Thus, this acquisition by Manulife will not only aid its global expansion plans but also help drive growth. 

Strong Q1 2023 results under new accounting scheme

Manulife’s most recent earnings results, released this past month, highlight the company’s operational strength across the board. However, there were also new accounting standards the company brought in, which may have contributed slightly to this growth.

Manulife reported a US$100 million increase in its net income compared to last year. The net income attributable to shareholders was $1.4 billion, with diluted earnings per share coming in 4% higher at US$0.73 per share.

The company’s share-buyback program and solid earnings growth led to strong fundamentals-driven performance for the company. On a year-to-date basis, MFC stock is up on the year, which is impressive considering the underperformance of a number of other insurance and financial-related firms in 2023 thus far.

Notably, most of this growth came from outside Canada, with Manulife’s Canadian division reporting relatively flat earnings on a year-over-year basis. Thus, the company’s international expansion plans matter a great deal to long-term investors.

Manulife continues digital transformation by upgrading its technology platform  

As per recent reports, Manulife has decided to upgrade its advisor experience, with the help of the Unified Managed Platform from Envestnet. Leo Zerilli, the organization’s Head of Wealth and Asset Management, has said that an enhanced portfolio management system will allow Manulife’s advisors to provide world-class services to the clients. 

The new platform leverages advanced technology which helps reduce administrative burden, enhances advisor productivity and improves overall customer experience. 

Bottom line

There are a number of international growth strategies underway at Manulife, which have already started to pay dividends (figuratively and literally) for investors. Looking forward, I think the company is about as well positioned for growth as any insurer or financial advisory company in the Canadian market.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has positions in Amazon.com. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Brookfield Asset Management or Brookfield Infrastructure Partners?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two Brookfield stocks are solid options on the TSX today, but when it comes to value, there's really only…

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Dividend Stocks

Better Dividend Buy: Suncor Stock or BCE?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor and BCE offer attractive yields today after the big pullbacks.

Read more »

consider the options
Bank Stocks

Are Canadian Bank Stocks Oversold?

| Andrew Walker

Bank stocks are our of favour. Is it time for contrarian investors to buy?

Read more »

Utility, wind power
Energy Stocks

Unleash the Energy Sector: Investing in Canada’s Renewable Powerhouses

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Enbridge stock is one example of an energy stock that's positioned to benefit from the massive growth expected in the…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Make Almost $2,500 Per Year Tax Free

| Aditya Raghunath

TFSA investors can buy and hold quality dividend stocks such as TC Energy and Canadian Natural Resources to earn tax-free…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks (With >6% Yield) I’d Buy in June 2023

| Puja Tayal

Have you completed your June 2023 investments? Here are some good dividend stocks to buy in the current dip and…

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Investing

TFSA Wealth: 2 Great Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy on a Dip

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have great track records of dividend growth.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

High-Yield Dividend Stocks in Canada: Your Path to Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks and their ultra-high dividend yields won't last for long, as shares are poised for a recovery…

Read more »