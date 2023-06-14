Home » Investing » Secure Your Future: Top Dividend-Paying Stocks for 2023

Secure Your Future: Top Dividend-Paying Stocks for 2023

These top TSX dividend stocks look attractive right now. Here’s why.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man data analyze

Image source: Getty Images

The market correction is giving buy-and-hold investors a chance to add great Canadian dividend stocks to their retirement portfolios at cheap prices. Stocks with steady track records of dividend growth tend to also see their share prices rise over the long term.

BCE

BCE (TSX:BCE) is Canada’s largest communications company with a current market capitalization near $56 billion. The wireless and wireline networks provide Canadian businesses and residential customers with essential mobile and internet services. BCE has the balance sheet strength to make the investments needed to ensure it protects its competitive position while providing state-of-the-art services to its customers. In fact, BCE spent about $5 billion in 2022 on projects that include the 5G mobile network and the expansion of the fibre-to-the-premises initiative.

BCE trades near $61.50 at the time of writing compared to more than $73 at the high last year. Investors can take advantage of the pullback to get a 6.3% dividend yield. BCE typically increases the dividend by about 5% annually.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) isn’t as cheap as it was last fall when the stock dipped below $50 per share, but investors should still consider adding Fortis to their dividend portfolios at the current price around $57.50.

Fortis is working through a $22.3 billion capital program that is expected to significantly increase the rate base over the next five years. As a result, management plans to raise the dividend by at least 4% annually through 2027. That’s good guidance in the current era of economic uncertainty.

Fortis gets nearly all of its revenue from regulated assets, including power-generation facilities, electricity transmission networks, and natural gas distribution utilities. These are essential services that businesses and households need regardless of the state of the economy.

Fortis increased the dividend in each of the past 49 years. The current distribution provides a 3.9% annualized yield.

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) paid its first dividend in 1829. Investors have received a distribution every year since that time.

Bank of Montreal started building its American business in the early 1980s. Over the past 40 years, the bank made acquisitions to grow the U.S. operations, including the US$16.3 billion takeover of Bank of the West that occurred in early February this year. The deal added more than 500 branches and gives BMO Harris Bank a strong base in California.

Investors might be concerned that Bank of Montreal overpaid to buy Bank of the West. In the months following the closing of the deal, the share prices of regional banks in the American market have tanked due to high-profile failures of two other California-based banks.

Time will tell, but BMO shareholders should see long-term benefits emerge from the acquisition. In the meantime, investors can take advantage of the dip in the price of BMO stock to pick up a solid 5% dividend yield. BMO trades for close to $116 at the time of writing compared to $136 in February.

The bottom line on top TSX dividend stocks

BCE, Fortis, and Bank of Montreal pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of BCE.

More on Dividend Stocks

Early retirement handwritten in a note
Dividend Stocks

Now’s the Time to Load Up the TFSA With These 2 Top TSX Stocks

| Aditya Raghunath

Hold a diversified portfolio of quality stocks in your TFSA in June 2023. Here are two such TSX stocks for…

Read more »

Coworkers standing near a wall
Dividend Stocks

If You’d Invested $2,500 in Thomson Reuters Stock in 2004, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

| Daniel Da Costa

Thomson Reuters is one of the best and most reliable Canadian stocks to buy now and hold for years, especially…

Read more »

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

These Canadian REITs Provide Attractive Dividend Yields

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian REITs with attractive dividend yields you can buy in 2023.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

4 Top Stocks With High Dividend Growth to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians can depend on top stocks like Exco Technologies Inc. (TSX:XTC) that have delivered long dividend-growth streaks.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Brookfield Asset Management or Brookfield Infrastructure Partners?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two Brookfield stocks are solid options on the TSX today, but when it comes to value, there's really only…

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Dividend Stocks

Better Dividend Buy: Suncor Stock or BCE?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor and BCE offer attractive yields today after the big pullbacks.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Make Almost $2,500 Per Year Tax Free

| Aditya Raghunath

TFSA investors can buy and hold quality dividend stocks such as TC Energy and Canadian Natural Resources to earn tax-free…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks (With >6% Yield) I’d Buy in June 2023

| Puja Tayal

Have you completed your June 2023 investments? Here are some good dividend stocks to buy in the current dip and…

Read more »