Home » Investing » Woohoo! These Dividend Stocks Are Poised for Steady Growth

Woohoo! These Dividend Stocks Are Poised for Steady Growth

Investors looking for dividend stocks at a good price should consider these two, which provide solid yields as well as a stable future filled with growth.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office

Image source: Getty Images

Dividend stocks are all well and good. We definitely want some passive income to look forward to, especially at a time when the TSX today remains down by 10% from 52-week highs.

However, we also want returns — returns that come from growth coming out of these dividend stocks. That’s why today I’m going to look at some solid companies to consider that are poised for steady growth in the near and long term.

TFI International

It can be hard to invest in a dividend stock in the shipping and logistics sector right now. This area of the market continues to go through less use as the market remains down. If people aren’t buying as much, then they’re not shipping as much either.

Yet there may be a turnaround coming for TFI International (TSX:TFII). After the transportation and logistics company soared upwards, by March it started to drop back. Shares are now down 14% in the last three months, as of writing.

The freight market remains weak, but there are “abundant” opportunities for acquisitions from TFI stock, according to analysts. The company continues to make both long- and short-term initiatives to improve its margins. This includes reducing costs in the short term, and improving density and network adjustment in the long run.

With the market weak, TFI stock could therefore start to edge in on acquisitions that are now at the best they’ve been in some time. Therefore, despite missing earnings estimates, analysts believe the company could do better than its $300 million target in revenue.

Shares of TFI stock is still up 44% in the last year, offering a 1.29% dividend yield as of writing.

Agnico Eagle Mines

Precious metals remain strong these days, with analysts raising the short-term price forecast for precious metals. In particular, gold prices have increased, as the United States dollar looks to weaken in the near term in 2023. Ongoing inflation issues will also help keep up the price of gold, making Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM) a solid choice these days.

Analysts have moved towards AEM stock thanks to being one of the more senior gold producers, while also offering lower political risk. Further, it has been growing its production profile, thanks in part to a full year of production for its Kirkland Lake assets.

Yet AEM stock remains in value territory, trading at just 9.87 times earnings as of writing. Furthermore, analysts believe there is quite a lot of upside. This comes as AEM stock remains up 4% in the last year, though down 7% year to date.

Therefore, the company could be a great buy over the next few years if you’re an investor looking to offset inflation — especially as it comes with a 3.15% dividend yield as of writing.

Bottom line

Combined these two investments will certainly provide investors with both long-term growth as well as dividend income that could certainly help during this downturn. Even if inflation levels and interest rates remain raised for the next year. You’ll be happy to see passive income coming your way from these two dividend stocks.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

woman retiree on computer
Dividend Stocks

Retire With Confidence: Invest in These TFSA Stocks Today

| Adam Othman

Consider allocating a portion of your TFSA to these two top TSX stocks to set yourself up for a comfortable…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

Secure Your Future: Top Dividend-Paying Stocks for 2023

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks look attractive right now. Here's why.

Read more »

Early retirement handwritten in a note
Dividend Stocks

Now’s the Time to Load Up the TFSA With These 2 Top TSX Stocks

| Aditya Raghunath

Hold a diversified portfolio of quality stocks in your TFSA in June 2023. Here are two such TSX stocks for…

Read more »

Coworkers standing near a wall
Dividend Stocks

If You’d Invested $2,500 in Thomson Reuters Stock in 2004, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

| Daniel Da Costa

Thomson Reuters is one of the best and most reliable Canadian stocks to buy now and hold for years, especially…

Read more »

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

These Canadian REITs Provide Attractive Dividend Yields

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian REITs with attractive dividend yields you can buy in 2023.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

4 Top Stocks With High Dividend Growth to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians can depend on top stocks like Exco Technologies Inc. (TSX:XTC) that have delivered long dividend-growth streaks.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Brookfield Asset Management or Brookfield Infrastructure Partners?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two Brookfield stocks are solid options on the TSX today, but when it comes to value, there's really only…

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Dividend Stocks

Better Dividend Buy: Suncor Stock or BCE?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor and BCE offer attractive yields today after the big pullbacks.

Read more »