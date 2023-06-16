Home » Investing » 2 Discounted TSX Stocks for TFSA Passive Income

2 Discounted TSX Stocks for TFSA Passive Income

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) and another stock that’s getting too cheap to ignore for seekers of big passive income.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
sale discount best price

Image source: Getty Images

There are plenty of intriguing bargains for Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) investors seeking a solid passive-income stream to help them deal with the ever-increasing price of living. You don’t just need to be a retiree to construct yourself a bountiful income stream. Though most younger investors tend to focus on growth and capital gains potential, it may also be a good idea to supplement your income with some higher yielders, especially if some of the names are trading at a discount historically.

With growth stocks enjoying decent gains in recent months, I’d argue that now is as good a time as any to give some attention to the dividend plays. Whether you choose to reinvest the dividends or spend it, the following names seem to offer a great value for money.

Of course, the following names may not be in a spot to enjoy the greatest gains for the second half. However, if you’re worried about swelling valuations (especially in the tech scene), dividend plays may be the perfect way to dampen a market-wide gut punch that a recession could bring.

Without further ado, consider the following three dividend stocks if you’re looking to take on more of an income and value approach as the high-momentum tech trade gets a bit longer in the tooth.

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) is a Canadian bank that’s been up against it in recent months. The bank conducts quite a bit of business in the U.S. market. After having completed its acquisition of Bank of the West, BMO’s regional U.S. banking exposure has risen at a very inopportune time. The failure of a few big U.S. regionals (think Silicon Valley Bank) worked its way into BMO stock.

At writing, BMO stock is down more than 22% and is just 5% above 52-week lows, which I think are unlikely to be tested again, even if Canada sinks into a recession at some point over the next 18 months. At the end of the day, BMO, and many other big banks, got caught up in turbulence. In due time, the turbulence will pass, and the opportunity to snag a dividend yield of around 5% will pass.

Leon’s Furniture

Leon’s Furniture (TSX:LNF) is another compelling value play that goes for just 8.6 times trailing price-to-earnings alongside a 3% dividend yield. Though the furniture giant has rallied over 38% from its 52-week lows, I still think there’s room to run, as the coming recession may not be as bad as many feared.

Furniture is a discretionary good prone to booms in good times and busts in bad times. Though a recession paints the picture of waning demand, I’d not be shocked if the post-recession recovery kicks in far quicker than analysts expect. The fact remains that it is hard to time the boom-and-bust cycles that a discretionary tends to follow.

By waiting for a recession to end, the greatest recovery gains may be left on the table. If you’re in it for the next four years, why not nibble on shares of the $1.45 billion furnishings kingpin while they’re still down more than 15% from their highs?

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Bank Of Montreal. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy in June 2023

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their high yields and steady cash flows, I am bullish on the following three TSX dividend stocks.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Tech Stocks

Where I’d Invest a $10,000 Windfall Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Invest in beaten-down quality tech stocks such as Snowflake to benefit from outsized gains over the upcoming decade.

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Investing

Canadian Retirees: How to Boost Your CPP Pension

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian retirees can bolster their CPP pension if they work in their 60s. Alternatively, retirees can pursue Canadian Utilities Ltd.…

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Dividend Stocks

Breaking Barriers: Canadian Women-Led Stocks That Inspire

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Women are slowly but surely taking over more executive roles, but they still deserve celebration for bringing these three companies…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

Smart Cities, Smart Investments: Canadian Infrastructure Stocks for June 2023

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three stocks are solid and smart investment options with projected significant growth for Canada’s infrastructure sector.

Read more »

consider the options
Investing

Investing in Canada’s Food and Beverage Industry: Stocks to Savour

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Defensive consumer staples stocks like Loblaw are good, safe bets to shelter your money from the potential upcoming economic fallout.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

They Pay 10% Dividend Yields, But Are They a Trap?

| Adam Othman

These two dividend stocks should be on your radar if you are targeting high-yielding dividend income for your self-directed portfolio.

Read more »

Technology
Tech Stocks

Secure Your Retirement With These Top TFSA Stocks for Long-Term Growth 

| Puja Tayal

Building a retirement fund in your mid-30s? Then these growth stocks can help you build a TFSA portfolio to be…

Read more »