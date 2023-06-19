Game-Changing Stocks That Every Investor Should Know About

Blackberry stock is just one of three very exciting stocks that stand to benefit immensely as their disruptor businesses flourish.

Every once in a while, a company that is trying to change the game comes around – a disruptor, as they say. And sometimes, the stocks of these companies are worth the risk. In this article, I would like to discuss two game-changing stocks that we all should at least have on our radar screens.

Blackberry: A leader in auto software

I have written about Blackberry Ltd. (TSX:BB) many times before. The reason I like this game-changing stock is because it’s involved in two of the fastest-growing industries in the tech world – the machine-to-machine connectivity industry and cybersecurity industry. And it’s involved in a big way. In fact, Blackberry’s software is consistently top quality, award-winning technology

So as Blackberry changes the driving experience as we know it, Blackberry stock is looking increasingly attractive. You see, Blackberry has the leading auto software business, and it’s hitting backlog and design win records. In fact, backlog hit a record $640 million in the most recent quarter, and all of this is foreshadowing strong revenue growth.

As Blackberry’s emerging businesses see stronger revenue growth, the stock will react positively. I believe that we are on the cusp of seeing this. In the meantime, Blackberry remains armed with a low-debt, healthy balance sheet to see it through.

Blackberry stock will be reporting its first quarter fiscal 2024 results on June 28.

Ballard Power: Fuel cells are a game changer

I have also written about Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSX:BLDP) many times before. This is because despite the fact that this game-changing stock has yet to be profitable, its product is slowly literally changing the world.

Ballard Power is a fuel cell developer and manufacturer that has been around for decades. It is in these decades that Ballard has perfected its fuel cell technology. Along with this continuous innovation, this time has also allowed Ballard’s fuel cells to accumulate many hours and kilometres of service. This has effectively validated the technology and solidified the fuel cell as an energy source of choice for heavy duty motor vehicles.

And so we are here today, where the focus has shifted to costs and profitability. It has been a long road, but management’s latest estimate is that the company’s EBITDA will break even by the end of this decade. Still a ways away, but in the meantime, we can take comfort in Ballard’s record order book and demand.

Well Health Technologies: A healthtech leader

Well Health Technologies Corp. (TSX:WELL) is also involved in an emerging business. But Well Health stock is a game-changing stock that’s actually expecting to be earnings break-even this year and profitable next year. This is why its risk profile is considerably lower than Ballard’s or Blackberry’s.

Well Health stock was listed on the TSX in June 2017. And it has grown into a $1.1 billion force to be reckoned with. As an omni-channel digital health company, Well Health is seeing strong demand for its digital solutions. You see, the benefits to digitizing the healthcare system are clear, immediate, and lasting. They range from greater efficiencies to improved patient care, to eventually personalized health care.

Last quarter, the company reported a 47% increase in revenue to $145.8 million – a record. This was driven by acquisitions and an 18% organic growth rate. Strong patient engagement hit a record, and virtual services soared 191%. All of this led to management raising guidance for the fourth consecutive quarter. Clearly, the momentum in Well Health Technologies’ business continues, making this a game-changing stock with a bright future.