Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Retirees: Here’s How to Boost Your Income Every Year

Retirees: Here’s How to Boost Your Income Every Year

Retirees can increase their income every year by carefully building a diversified portfolio of dividend stocks.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
retirees and finances

Image source: Getty Images

Many retirees look to fixed-income investments like Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs) or bonds for, well, fixed income. Rising interest rates since 2022 have also made life more challenging for retirees who are focused on investments that provide predictable but largely fixed income. Retirees might need to plan their retirement better.

Retirees can potentially boost their income with dividend stocks. You could even get more income from price appreciation if you take a more active approach in your investing, but it would also mean more work on your part. So, dividend stocks with high yields may be the sweet spot to be in with the target to buy and hold.

Higher interest rates have also particularly weighed on the valuations of stocks that have sizeable debt on their balance sheets, including Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and BCE (TSX:BCE). This phenomenon has pushed up the dividend yields of these dividend-growth stocks.

Enbridge stock

Enbridge is a North American energy infrastructure giant that generates substantial cash flow across a diversified group of clients, of which 95% are investment grade. It’s a capital-intensive business, which makes it difficult for new entrants. For example, from 2019 to 2022, Enbridge’s capital investments were north of $24 billion, using up about 61% of its operating cash flows.

That said, the fact that ENB stock has paid dividends for about 70 years and increased its common stock dividend for about 27 consecutive years is a testament of the viability of its business model.

Despite a higher interest rate environment, Enbridge maintains a solid balance sheet with an investment-grade S&P credit rating of BBB+. The energy stock targets to pay out 60-70% of its distributable cash flow (DCF) as dividends. Through 2025, management forecasts DCF per share growth of about 3% per year, which should translate to dividend growth with a similar rate. Post 2025, management thinks DCF per-share growth can jump to approximately 5%. So, it’s possible for dividend growth to prop up to about that level then, too.

At $49.47 per share at writing, the high-yield stock offers attractive current income for retirees with a dividend yield of close to 7.2%. Analysts also think the stock could potential climb 18% over the next 12 months.

BCE stock

Big telecom BCE is a familiar name to Canadians. Like Enbridge, it requires tonnes of capital investments to maintain and improve its infrastructure. From 2019 to 2022, BCE’s capital investments were over $20 billion, using up about 63% of its operating cash flows.

Still, BCE has raised its dividend like clockwork for the last 14 years or so. Its 10-year dividend-growth rate is 5.2%. And its last dividend hike was 5.2% a few months ago in February.

Despite a higher interest rate environment, BCE maintains a solid balance sheet with an investment-grade S&P credit rating of BBB+. At $60.28 per share, BCE provides the biggest dividend yield of about 6.4% among the big Canadian telecom stocks. Additionally, the analyst consensus 12-month price target suggests near-term upside potential of about 8%.

Retirees’ takeaway

Retirees can buy and hold dividend stocks to boost their current income. You can start with higher-yielding stocks, but it would be better to pick ones that increase their dividends over time versus ones that don’t. And aim to buy stocks at discounts if possible, so as to better protect your capital. Generally, you would want to mix in some that might have lower yields but higher dividend growth as well. The idea is to build a diversified portfolio of dividend stocks that could increase your income every year as a whole faster than inflation.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

5 TSX Dividend Stocks for Reliable Monthly Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Five TSX dividend stocks stand out from a select group for their reliable monthly payouts.

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Dividend Stocks

Navigating the Rate Tide: 4 Companies Set to Outperform as Interest Rates Rise

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Many stocks will underperform as interest rates rise but four companies are bucking the headwinds and navigating the rate tide…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

3 Great Stocks to Buy Now for Dividend Growth

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks have strong track records of dividend growth.

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Monthly Dividend Payers: Top 3 Picks in the TSX

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadian investors can supplement their regular paycheques with three monthly dividend payers.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

4 Safe Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4%

| Robin Brown

Looking for safe dividend stocks with attractive dividend yields over 4%? Check out these four quality stocks to hold for…

Read more »

Happy Retirement” on a road
Dividend Stocks

The Very Safest Stocks for Building Retirement Wealth

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three outstanding dividend stocks are excellent options for Canadians building retirement wealth.

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

Retirement on Your Mind? These Dividend Stocks Should Be, Too

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians looking to have enough in their nest eggs can build retirement wealth with two reliable dividend stocks.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: How to Invest for $250 Monthly in Retirement

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are fast ways of creating passive income, and then there are safe ways. This is certainly the safest for…

Read more »