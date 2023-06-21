Home » Investing » Supercharging Your Portfolio: The Best AI Stocks for Explosive Growth

Supercharging Your Portfolio: The Best AI Stocks for Explosive Growth

AI stocks such as Microsoft and Nvidia should be on your watchlist in June 2023. Let’s see why.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept

Image source: Getty Images

AI, or artificial intelligence, stocks have had a stellar run in recent months. Generally, AI is powered by machine learning, which basically trains systems with vast amounts of data. The trained system is then used to develop applications across verticals and industries. OpenAI’s ChatGPT was launched in late 2022 and showcased the supremacy of generative AI as well as large language models.

Investor optimism surrounding AI stocks is huge, and for good reason. The AI space will be worth more than US$1 trillion by the end of 2030, providing early movers with a great chance to drive top-line growth.

Here are the best AI stocks you can buy for explosive growth in 2023 and beyond.

Microsoft stock

One of the largest companies in the world, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), is a well-diversified tech giant. It first invested in OpenAI back in 2019 and plowed in another US$10 billion recently following the blockbuster launch of ChatGPT.

Its search engine, Bing, is integrated with ChatGPT allowing Microsoft to significantly increase ad sales and gain market share from Google. Microsoft is now looking to incorporate ChatGPT with products such as Azure and its Office productivity suite.

MSFT stock has already surged 43% year to date and is up over 1,000% in the last decade.

NVIDIA stock

Due to the AI buzz, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock has almost tripled year to date. Trading at record highs, the semiconductor giant has now gained over 12,000% since June 2003, easily crushing broader market indices.

Now valued at over US$1 trillion in terms of market cap, Nvidia’s graphics chips will be used to train data-intensive machine learning platforms and large language models.

Nvidia is part of several growth markets, such as gaming and autonomous driving, making it one of the hottest tech stocks globally.

Docebo stock

A TSX stock part of the e-learning vertical, Docebo (TSX:DCBO) is up 211% since its initial public offering in 2019. Docebo has already onboarded approximately 3,500 enterprises on its AI-based e-learning platform, enabling the company to increase sales by 37% year over year in 2022.

In addition to an expanding customer base, the average contract value for Docebo has also increased by 30% in the last three years. This suggests companies are increasing spending on the Docebo platform, allowing it to benefit from improving profit margins.

It generates over 90% of sales via subscriptions, enabling Docebo to generate predictable cash flows across market cycles.

Down 60% from record highs, DCBO stock trades at a discount of 40% to consensus price estimates.

C3.ai

The final AI stock on my list is C3.ai (NYSE:AI). Similar to NVDA stock, C3.ai has gained 300% in 2023. A SaaS (software-as-a-service) company, C3.ai allows its base of enterprise clients to deploy AI applications effectively.

It offers a portfolio of tools for enterprises to enhance overall productivity at a lower cost. It will soon be launching a suite of AI-backed solutions, such as enterprise search, where companies can use natural language interfaces and retrieve relevant data sets from systems.

C3.ai is well poised to benefit from a first-mover advantage and deliver market-thumping gains to shareholders.

But AI stock trades at a premium of over 40% to price target estimates.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends C3.ai, Docebo, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Energy Stocks

3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 5 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Pick up these TSX stocks today and you're sure to be very happy with your purchase five years from now.

Read more »

analyze data
Tech Stocks

June’s Hidden Gems: 3 Undervalued Canadian Stocks Ready to Shine

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Are you looking for bargain prices on the TSX? Here are three discounted stocks to consider buying this month.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Tech Stocks

A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Growth Stocks That Could Thrive

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These stocks are nowhere near their all-time highs, and those may even be reached by the end of 2023 for…

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

1 Canadian Tech Stock I’d Buy Before Shopify Stock

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP) has put together an impressive run in recent months, but I’m looking at another tech stock today.

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

Profit From the Rise of AI: 4 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

| Brian Paradza, CFA

It's not Just Nvidia and AMD stock that benefit from the rise of AI. These Canadian stocks could unlock profits…

Read more »

Automated vehicles
Tech Stocks

Game-Changing Stocks That Every Investor Should Know About

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Blackberry stock is just one of three very exciting stocks that stand to benefit immensely as their disruptor businesses flourish.

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Tech Stocks

Magna Stock Rose 14.5% in June: Is It Time to Buy?

| Puja Tayal

Magna International stock surged 14.5% after its two-year-long bear streak. Has the stock bottomed out? Is it time to buy…

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Tech Stocks

1 Tech Stock You’ll Be Glad You Bought When the Bull Market Starts

| Aditya Raghunath

Docebo stock is up 211% since its IPO in 2019. Here's why the TSX tech stock should be on your…

Read more »