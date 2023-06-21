Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Why These Dividend-paying Stocks Are a Must-Have for Canadian Retirees

Why These Dividend-paying Stocks Are a Must-Have for Canadian Retirees

Given their solid underlying business, stable cash flows, and healthy dividend yield, retirees can add these three stocks to their portfolios.

Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
Growing plant shoots on coins

Image source: Getty Images

Although investing in equity markets can be one of the best ways to create wealth, the returns are never guaranteed. These unpredictable returns can create problems for retirees, who depend on their portfolio returns to meet their expenses. However, investors can minimize these risks by investing in fundamentally strong stocks that generate stable cash flows and have paid dividends consistently, irrespective of the economy.           

Here are three top Canadian dividend stocks that retirees should consider having in their portfolios.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is one of the safest Canadian dividend stocks to have in your portfolio, with around 93% of its assets involved in low-risk transmission and distribution businesses. Given its low-risk utility business, the company generates stable and predictable cash flows, allowing it to raise its dividends consistently for the last 49 years. It pays a quarterly dividend of $0.565/share, translating its forward yield to 4.02%.

Fortis is focused on expanding its asset base and has committed to investing around $22.3 billion from 2023 to 2027. These investments could grow its rate base at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 6.2%. Meanwhile, the company expects to raise only 33% of these investments through debt, while the remaining is from its operations and DRIP (dividend reinvestment plan). So, these investments will not substantially increase its leverage and interest expenses.

Meanwhile, amid the expansion of its rate base, the company’s management hopes to grow its quarterly dividend at a CAGR of 4–6% through 2027. So, I believe Fortis would be an excellent buy for retirees.

Telus

Telecom companies earn a substantial percentage of their revenue from recurring sources, thus generating stable cash flows. Besides, the telecom sector requires a significant initial capital investment, thus creating a huge barrier for new entrants while supporting incremental margins for existing players. So, I have selected Telus (TSX:T), one of the three prominent players in the Canadian telecommunication space, as my second pick.

The company has spent around $10.4 billion since 2020 to strengthen its 5G and high-speed broadband infrastructure. As of March 31, its 5G service covered 83% of the Canadian population. Meanwhile, the company expects to make a capital investment of $1.9 billion in the last three quarters of this year to expand its reach further. Besides, its high-growth verticles, Telus International, Health, and Agriculture & Consumer Goods could continue to deliver solid performance in the coming quarters.

Given its growth prospects, Telus’ management expects its revenue and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) to grow in double digits this year while generating free cash flows of $2 billion. So, I believe the company, which has raised its dividends 24 times since 2011, is well-positioned to continue rewarding its shareholders by paying dividends at a healthier rate. Currently, its forward yield stands at an attractive 5.71%.

TC Energy

My final pick would be TC Energy (TSX:TRP), which transports oil and natural gas across North America through a pipeline network. With long-term take-or-pay contracts and rate-regulated assets accounting for 95% of its adjusted EBITDA, commodity price fluctuations will not significantly impact its financials. So, the company generates stable and predictable cash flows, which has allowed it to raise its dividends at a CAGR of over 7% since 2000. It currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.93/share, translating its forward yield to 6.94%.

Meanwhile, TC Energy is progressing with its $34 billion secured capital program while expecting to put $6 billion worth of projects into service this year. Besides, it is advancing with its $5 billion asset divestiture program, which could accelerate its deleveraging initiatives and allow it to invest in high-quality growth opportunities. These initiatives could boost its cash flows, thus allowing the company to maintain its dividend growth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

retirees and finances
Dividend Stocks

Retire in Comfort With These Top Dividend-paying Stocks in Your Portfolio 

| Puja Tayal

Working up your retirement calculation can be a pain. If your calculation doesn’t add up, it is time to invest…

Read more »

Electric car being charged
Dividend Stocks

The Future of Transportation: Canadian EV Stocks to Watch in June 2023

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The future of transportation are electric-powered vehicles and Canadian EV stocks should benefit from a fast-expanding EV ecosystem.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Investors Should Consider Adding These 3 Utility Stocks

| Adam Othman

Thanks to their business model, utility stocks can be considered safe and resilient investments for most Canadian investors.

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

The Dividend Kings: Stocks Every Canadian Investor Should Own

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in dividend stocks? Here are three stocks every Canadian investors should own!

Read more »

woman data analyze
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: Should You Buy Telus Stock or Enbridge?

| Andrew Walker

Telus and Enbridge pay attractive dividends with high yields. Is one now oversold?

Read more »

Piggy bank next to a financial report
Dividend Stocks

How to Create the Ultimate Passive-Income Portfolio — and Avoid Being Taxed on it

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian investors can build the ultimate passive-income portfolio in their TFSA with top stocks like Extendicare Inc. (TSX:EXE).

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

3 Oversold Stocks to Invest $1,000 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It can be scary to invest during a downturn, but a small stake in these three oversold stocks could see…

Read more »

Two colleagues working on new global financial strategy plan using tablet and laptop.
Dividend Stocks

Loblaw Stock: The Ultimate Inflation Hedge?

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Loblaw Companies is an ideal inflation hedge.

Read more »