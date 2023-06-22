Home » Investing » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, June 22

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, June 22

Fed chair Jerome Powell’s testimony and other economic data could keep TSX stocks volatile today.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Canadian equities fell for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell indicated again that further interest rate hikes could be on their way in 2023. The S&P/TSX Composite Index gave up 48 points, or 0.2%, in the last session to settle at 19,706 despite better-than-expected domestic retail sales numbers.

On the first day of his congressional testimony, Powell noted that “the process of getting inflation back down to 2% has a long way to go,” acknowledging continued high inflationary pressures. This statement hurt investors’ sentiments, with key TSX sectors like real estate, technology, and consumer cyclicals leading the selloff.

Although a sharp intraday recovery in oil and base metals prices helped commodity-linked stocks rise slightly, it failed to turn the market index green.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Spartan Delta (TSX:SDE) nosedived more than 64% yesterday from $14.99 to just $5.38 per share — making it the worst-performing TSX stock. These massive losses could be a result of Street analysts’ growing pessimism about SDE stock lately.

It’s important to note that analysts at Scotiabank, Bank of Montreal, National Bank of Canada, and Haywood Securities have made big downward revisions to their respective target prices for Spartan Delta stock this week so far. With this, SDE stock has given up all its last year’s gains to trade even below 2021’s closing price of $5.77 per share.

Shares of Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) tanked by 11.1% on June 21 to $6.84 per share after it dropped the plan to proceed with a previously announced U.K. joint venture. However, the Toronto-headquartered REIT still plans to “continue to source an alternative partner to recapitalize its U.K. portfolio.” After this selloff, NorthWest Healthcare stock is now down 28% on a year-to-date basis.

Telus International and Nuvei were also among the worst performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, falling by 4% each.

On the positive side, energy stocks like Advantage Energy and Africa Oil stood out as top-performing TSX Composite components for the day, as they inched up by at least 3.3% each.

Based on their daily trade volume, Suncor Energy, Baytex Energy, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, and TC Energy were the most heavily traded stocks.

TSX today

Commodity prices across the board, except for copper, were heading downward early Thursday morning, which could pressure the resource-heavy TSX index at the open today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors may want to keep an eye on weekly jobless claims, crude oil stockpiles, and monthly existing home sales data from the U.S. market this morning. Also, Powell’s congressional testimony will continue for the second day today, which could add to the market volatility.

On the corporate events side, the TSX-listed Empire Company is expected to announce its April quarter financial results on June 22. Bay Street analysts expect the Stellarton-based food retailer to report quarterly net earnings of $0.68 per share with $7.57 billion in revenue.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2023 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nuvei. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia, NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, and Telus International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Stocks for Beginners

3 Stocks Investors Have Ignored for Too Long

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These stocks deserve your attention, or you'll likely regret it over the next decade!

Read more »

railroad
Stocks for Beginners

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Is a Strong Contender for a Long-Term Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CP (TSX:CP) stock continues to climb after its acquisition of Kansas City Southern became official, but there is so much…

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

Outpace the TSX: Canadian Investors Can Unlock Unrivaled Opportunities in U.S. Stocks

| Tony Dong

Consider ETFs tracking the S&P 500 or the Nasdaq 100 for diversified exposure to U.S. stocks.

Read more »

Energy Stocks

3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 5 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Pick up these TSX stocks today and you're sure to be very happy with your purchase five years from now.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

An Investor’s Paradise: 4 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy This June

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a cozy portfolio with great long-term income potential? Here's how to establish an investor's paradise.

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Investing: 2 Stocks to Retire Wealthy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two stocks may have high share prices, but that price is well worth the wealth you'll see in your…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Stocks for Beginners

2 of the Best TSX Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

You can bet on these TSX stocks recovering during the next year, making them excellent choices for long-term income.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Stocks for Beginners

Make Your Money Work Harder: Why Canadian Investors Should Seek Growth in U.S. Stocks

| Tony Dong

These ETFs provide affordable access to a diversified portfolio of U.S. stocks.

Read more »